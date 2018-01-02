Top Ten New-to-Me Authors I Read in 2017

Top Ten Tuesday is a weekly event currently hosted by Broke and Bookish, but will be moving to That Artsy Reader Girl from the 16th of January onwards. I flit in and out of doing these, but figured this is a topic I can do. It’s basically a better-organised version of the “favourite books” section of my End of Year post that I threw together.

So, in roughly the order I read them and with the book covers that I own:

Angie Thomas: The Hate U Give (debut)

It’s pretty difficult to exist in the bookish world and have NOT heard of this book. At times both hard-hitting and heartwarming, it’s an exploration of what happens when a white police officer murders a young black person, which happens all the fucking time. The protagonist, Starr, lives in a black neighbourhood but goes to a swanky mostly-white school, and the difference in attitude towards her murdered friend in these two worlds is incredibly stark.

Here’s my review. Angie Thomas’s second novel On the Come Up is set in the same neighbourhood and it comes out May 1st this year.

Zoraida Córdova: Labyrinth Lost

People tend to get confused about what Labyrinth Lost is ownvoices for, so let me just lay that out first: it’s ownvoices for Latinx characters, NOT bisexuality. The author is straight.

That said, the rep seems pretty good so far. Labels haven’t been used yet, but the main character, Alex, did only just figure out she liked girls so it’s fair enough. I’ll reserve judgement for later in the series. I think the blurb is a fairly decent description of the book, and it’s quite short so I’ll paste it here.

Alex is a bruja, the most powerful witch in a generation…and she hates magic. At her Deathday celebration, Alex performs a spell to rid herself of her power. But it backfires. Her whole family vanishes into thin air, leaving her alone with Nova, a brujo she can’t trust, but who may be Alex’s only chance at saving her family.

Note that Alex also has a female love interest, even though this isn’t clear from the blurb.

Here’s my review of an older edition, with a different blurb.

Ashley Herring Blake: How to Make a Wish

Oh, we all knew this would come up. How to Make a Wish is the first of Ashley Herring Blake’s books that I have read but it will definitely not be the last. I will consume ALL THE F/F SHE WRITES.

How to Make a Wish has a bisexual MC and a biracial lesbian LI. They are a pianist and a ballet dancer, respectively. I love me some musician/dancer romances. Maybe it’s because of all the ballet girls I’ve crushed on during my musical theatre training.

Okay, there were two of them. In separate places and years.

Anyway, Grace, the MC, has a neglectful mother and Eva, the LI, has just lost hers. Much of the plot revolves around Grace dealing with her mother, and the friendship Grace’s mother and Eva strike up due to a shared understanding of loss. There’s also a really strong male-female friendship.

Here’s my review.

I received a free review copy of The Traitor’s Tunnel, which is a prequel to From Under the Mountain, book 1 in the incomplete Trident Chronicles series. I haven’t read that one yet, but if it’s anything like The Traitor’s Tunnel then I’m sure to enjoy it.

There are two protagonists: anxious asexual Theodor who’s in a m/m relationship, and probably-bisexual-but-unlabelled Bridget who is in a f/f relationship. Theodor is an engineer-in-training and Bridget is a thief, and they have to join forces to stop a treacherous plot to sell the city out to the enemy.

The romances are super sweet and I didn’t have too much trouble reading this book despite not having read From Under the Mountain, but other readers have said they had trouble jumping in without reading it.

Here’s my review.

Leigh Bardugo: Six of Crows

This not-particularly-merry band of lovable assholes. I prefer my assholes to be of the larger-than-life unrealistic fantasy kind, so this fit the bill perfectly.

This is probably my favourite execution of multiple POVs that I’ve ever read. That shit’s hard to juggle, but Leigh Bardugo does a fine job. And of course the whole heist storyline is fascinating: a bunch of talented thieves try to break into an impenetrable fortress to bust out a prisoner in exchange for more money than you can shake a stick at.

I have a special place in my heart for Kaz Brekker, because of course I do. I love fantasy-type assholes.

My review.

I was first drawn to M. Hollis’s work because she’s one of the few authors who has written a novel with a pansexual protagonist.

The Melody of You and Me is another musician/dancer romance. The MC is pansexual and a guitarist who dropped out of uni and doesn’t know what to do with her life now, and the LI is a Filipino lesbian who’s a dancer. Both of them work in a bookstore and is that not the most perfect set-up ever? Go read the damn thing if you haven’t already. Here’s my review.

The Paths We Choose is in the same series as The Melody of You and Me and follows a supporting character from that book who has a casual sexual relationship with another supporting character from Melody. The MC is a Brazilian and hasn’t taken on an identity label, and the LI is Afro-Cuban and bisexual. The majority of supporting characters are Latinx.

The friends-with-benefits relationship inevitably evolves into romantic feelings, but the LI is about to move away for college. Drama! There’s also a plotline revolving around the MC reuniting with her estranged brother, who she hasn’t spoken to since she left her anti-queer parents’ house. Here’s my review.

Both books have sex scenes but The Paths We Choose has them more frequently.

Austin Chant: Coffee Boy

Wanna read a respectfully-handled age-gap M/M office romance with a mouthy gay trans guy MC? Austin Chant’s got you covered. It’s also pretty short and ready to slide right into your life. The MC has landed himself an internship at a campaign office. The boss is a total flake, but the guy who does all the boss’s real work is one good-looking dude. Shame he seems to have a stick up his ass. Or does he?

Here’s my review.

Daniel José Older: Shadowshaper

This is a brilliant urban fantasy/magical realism YA novel with an Afro-Caribbean MC. And she has an afro. Speaking of, this is probably one of my favourite book covers ever.

At the heart of Shadowshaper is a tight-knit community of people who can communicate with spirits, and put them into art among other things, who are under threat by a douchey white guy professor who’s going around killing the Shadowshapers and using their magic for his own shitty ends. As such, this novel deals with cultural appropriation and gentrification. There’s also a side F/F couple in addition to the lead M/F romance between the MC and a Haitian guy.

Here’s my review.

Jen Wilde: Queens of Geek (debut)

Cute as fuck. Set in a comic book convention with two Australian protagonists who are best friends–a bisexual pink-haired Chinese-Australian girl and an autistic girl with anxiety. There is a F/F interracial romance and a M/F romance (the LI might be Latino but I’m not 100% sure), which are important to the plot but both girls also have storylines about self-acceptance in different ways: learning to stand on your own two feet after a bad breakup, and putting yourself forward to fight for what you really want. Both girls’ storylines are incredible and the writing is as moreish as candy.

Here’s my review.

Chameleon Moon‘s length had me putting off reading it for a while, but when I finally got started, I found an incredible world with a super-diverse cast. It’s written in third-person omniscient, which isn’t something I see very often but it was well-executed. It’s hard to pick a protagonist given so many characters get some POV time, so I’ll just pick out a few cases of rep: polyam asexual anxious character with amnesia, polyam trans woman in a f/f/f relationship, queer polyam WOC with prosthetic legs, nonbinary character. Most characters show signs of PTSD.

The plot is a little bit winding at times, but I found myself enjoying it. It’s something of a hopeful dystopian novel with characters that have developed superpowers due to consumption of a drug. It’s all super comic book, and I love that.

Basically, the ace character, Regan, is set to commit a murder but backs out at the last minute. The person who set him on this path steals his memories in retaliation. The trans woman, Evelyn, finds him and takes him under her wing. Much of the novel is dedicated to finding Regan’s memories and escaping from the military police after all their asses.

The love stories woven into the plot are lovely and I ship them all so hard. It’s just so wonderful to see supportive relationships between people who are hurting but are stronger with their loved ones at their back. I’ll never get tired of that shit.

Un-dead is a short story set closely after the events of Chameleon Moon.

I have a review of Chameleon Moon scheduled and will add a link when it’s posted.

