Mental Health Bingo TBR #MHBookBingo

Hi! I don’t know when to take a break! So I’m back to participate in another reading challenge even though I made a promise to myself to take things slow for a bit after thrashing my brain by reading 22 books in December.

Mental Health Book Bingo runs for the month of January and its organisers share a Twitter account called MHBookBingo (@BingoMh). Here’s a rec list (note that some books are suitable for multiple categories even if they’re not listed under them).

I’m going to tackle the middle column. After running myself ragged for SapphicAThon, I don’t think I’ll be able to handle a more rigorous pace than that. Fortunately for me, I was able to find books that I’ve been wanting to read anyway (except the graphic novel), though I only owned one of them beforehand.

My Mental Health Book Bingo TBR

ED Rep (Ownvoices): Not Otherwise Specified by Hannah Moskowitz (note that some lesbians find the lesbian rep harmful)

Graphic Novel with MC With MI: My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness by Nagati Kabi (translated by Jocelyne Allen)

Free space: Runtime by RoAnna Sylver, a short story in the Chameleon Moon series

Anxiety rep (ownvoices): The Lifeline Signal by RoAnna Sylver, book 2 of the Chameleon Moon series

Romance with MC with MI: Fortitude Smashed by Taylor Brooke

I’m hoping to review most of these, but we’ll see how I go. Some books are just hard to review. I’m getting My Lesbian Experience With Loneliness and Fortitude Smashed through Book Depository since the ebooks were fucking expensive anyway.

They should arrive in time.

Should.

Anyway, I have enough to start with. I just have to hope the company doesn’t fold or Australia Post doesn’t act up like it sometimes does.

I’m thinking of starting with Not Otherwise Specified, though I might want to read a chapter of The Lifeline Signal first since it’s probably super long and I’ll need to get going on that.

I’ll figure it out.

