In Which I Kick 2017’s Ass and Welcome 2018 with Trepidation

I can’t be bothered spreading my posts out like a normal person, so I’m smashing “favourite books of 2017”, “least favourite books of 2017” and my “goals for 2018” all into one post.

2017 was my best reading year ever. I read 60 books and participated in a number of reading challenges: Diversity Bingo, Asian Lit Bingo (though I did badly) and SapphicAThon. I read 22 books this December alone, because I’m the cramming sort. It’s not a reading pace I can sustain.

My Favourite Books of 2017

There are plenty of books that didn’t make this list that I still liked a lot, but these are all my five-star reads for the year, roughly in the order I read them.

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas (review) Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova (review) How to Make a Wish by Ashley Herring Blake (review) The Traitor’s Tunnel by C.M. Spivey (review) Coffee Boy by Austin Chant (review) Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo (review) Quarterly Essay #67: Moral Panic 101: Equality, Acceptance and the Safe Schools Scandal by Benjamin Law* Shadowshaper by Daniel José Older (review) Written in the Stars by Aisha Saeed (review) Queens of Geek by Jen Wilde (review) The Paths We Choose by M. Hollis (review) Chameleon Moon by RoAnna Sylver (review to come)

* I haven’t reviewed the quarterly essay because it’s hard to review. It basically covers The Australian’s targeted attack against an anti-bullying program that specially designed to provide support for queer students. This essay debunks the myths that trash newspaper keeps peddling and also interviews a lot of the people involved in the program, including queer kids themselves.

My Least Favourite Books of 2017

Mercifully, this one will be shorter than my favourite reads. These are books that I rated lower than three stars, and I don’t do that very often so you know these books have made a special effort to piss me off. Again, these are in roughly the order that I read them.

Georgia Peaches and Other Forbidden Fruit by Jaye Robin Brown (review) Fans of the Impossible Life by Kate Scelsa (I avoided reviewing this so in short: weird pedophilia shit that’s never properly addressed, weird threesome shit, just a lot of weird bullshit that I fucking hated) The Flywheel by Erin Gough (review) Meg & Linus by Hanna Nowinski (review)

Fuck these books entirely.

My 2018 Bookish Goals

Read at least forty books (I don’t want to up my goal since I don’t know how busy I’ll be yet)

Get a novel query-ready (ideally by April but I don’t know if that’s gonna happen)

Revise another novel at least a little bit

Write two novel drafts

Complete NaNoWriMo again

Maybe do the Camp NaNoWriMos as well

Keep this blog from falling into the abyss

Books I Definitely Wanna Read in 2018 (in no particular order, numbered because I’m too lazy to count)

Radio Silence by Alice Oseman Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo Let’s Talk About Love by Claire Kahn Finding Nevo by Nevo Zisin The Brightsiders by Jen Wilde The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (this is gayer than it sounds) Reign of the Fallen by Sarah Glenn Marsh Shadowhouse Fall by Daniel José Older (plus the short stories in this Shadowshaper series) On the Come Up by Angie Thomas Surpassing Certainty by Janet Mock The Gentleman’s Guide of Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee The Lifeline Signal by RoAnna Sylver (plus the short stories in this Chameleon Moon series) Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli (and I’m probably gonna reread Simon Vs. because the movie’s coming out) Girl Made of Stars by Ashley Herring Blake (I have the e-ARC but ran out of time to read it in 2017) Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World by Ashley Herring Blake The Apocalypse of Elena Mendoza by Shaun David Hutchinson Inkmistress by Audrey Coulthurst (a friend passed me a physical ARC) Bruja Born by Zoraida Córdova If I Tell You by Alicia Tuckerman (queer Aussie YA!) Not Otherwise Specified by Hannah Moskowitz Runebinder by Alex R. Kahler (queer Aussie YA THAT ISN’T A FUCKING CONTEMPORARY) Fortitude Smashed by Taylor Brooke Peter Darling by Austin Chant

This isn’t an exhaustive list, though. I have a terrible memory for books.

Anyway, that’s it. *throws 2017 out the window*

I wish you all a happy, safe and prosperous 2018.

