Review: The Sun Is Also A Star by Nicola Yoon

Natasha: I’m a girl who believes in science and facts. Not fate. Not destiny. Or dreams that will never come true. I’m definitely not the kind of girl who meets a cute boy on a crowded New York City street and falls in love with him. Not when my family is twelve hours away from being deported to Jamaica. Falling in love with him won’t be my story. Daniel: I’ve always been the good son, the good student, living up to my parents’ high expectations. Never the poet. Or the dreamer. But when I see her, I forget about all that. Something about Natasha makes me think that fate has something much more extraordinary in store—for both of us. The Universe: Every moment in our lives has brought us to this single moment. A million futures lie before us. Which one will come true?

The striking cover is one of the things that caught my attention. The other part was Natasha’s story, being an undocumented migrant from Jamaica.

Details at a glance:

Title: The Sun Is Also A Star

Series/Standalone: Standalone

Author: Nicola Yoon

Genre: YA Contemporary

First published: 2016

Format: Paperback

Pairings: M/F

Sexual content: None

Rep: Undocumented Jamaican MC with an afro, second-gen Korean-American MC

Ownvoices: Yes (Jamaican, immigrant)

Content warnings: Ableist language, amatonormativity, allonormativity, stalkerish behaviour, suicide, racism (not condoned), discussion of historical slavery

So, early on in the book I thought this was going to be a five-star read. Yeah, no. I really liked Daniel’s voice from the outset, and Natasha is a massive STEM nerd. The writing style in general is a lot like candy; I kept going back for more. But even though what I liked didn’t change, additional factors were added to the mix when the two characters actually met.

For starters, Daniel is extremely stalkerish. He obsesses over Natasha even though he’s only just met her. I found his behaviour super creepy, especially given that Natasha was giving off practically every signal that she didn’t want him around. While a lot of that is because she expected to be deported that night, Daniel doesn’t know that and it takes him forever to actually recognise that Natasha kinda wanted to get rid of him. And then he comes back anyway. The fact Natasha actually likes him is almost immaterial here, given that she was deliberately giving off uninterested body language so he didn’t actually know she liked him. Then, of course, when it’s revealed why she didn’t want him to like her, he blames her for not sharing her entire fucking life story with a total stranger. And??? She eventually apologises to HIM!!!

The other thing that really bothered me was the extreme amato- and allonormativity (the assumption that everyone is alloromantic and allosexual, that everyone experiences attraction in the same way and, additionally, wants to act on the assumed romantic and sexual attraction we’re expected to have). One example is the bullshit “scientific” study included about how everyone falls in love the same way, starting with lust. Um. No. As a grey aroace person whose sexual attraction is usual heavily dependent on my romantic attraction, I can safely call bullshit on that.

The amatonormativity comes in during conversations between Natasha and Daniel about believing in love, and the implication here is that it’s impossible that Natasha doesn’t fall in love because everyone does it blah blah blah SHUT UP. The extremely annoying part about this is that Daniel is proven “right.”

I have now decided to headcanon Natasha as demiromantic because fuck you.

*sigh*

Okay. Let’s get into more detail about the stuff I actually liked.

Up until the stalkerish behaviour, I absolutely adored Daniel. He has a great narrative voice, and the use of profanity in his narration is extremely effective.

I also love Natasha’s utter weirdness when it comes to music. She will legit close her eyes and start dancing in the middle of the street if she’s really feeling the song she’s listening to.

Both characters have complicated relationships with their families. Daniel has particular trouble with his self-hating brother, and the sudden expectations from his parents now that is brother has failed them. Natasha used to idolise her father, but over time their relationship soured and they drifted apart, largely due to his selfishness. Much of the story centres around their fractured relationship, and the reasons why it got that way.

It’s also super interesting to read a book where everything is interconnected. Something minor in one of the protagonists’ lives goes on to deeply affect some minor character who gets a short chapter dedicated to the consequences. There are also short chapters about historical contexts surrounding certain things that affect the story, even tangential things like a history of Black hair because Daniel’s parents own a Black haircare store in Harlem. This interconnectedness comes back in unexpected ways, weaving beautifully into the narrative.

What has saved me from three-starring this book and calling it a day is the ending. It’s brilliant. It hits all the right emotional notes for a bittersweet ending and it has cemented my utter love for Natasha as a character. Her journey to finding her passion and opening herself up emotionally is a beautiful one.

That is why I’m giving it four stars on Goodreads. Despite the utter bullshit from the middle of the novel. Nicola Yoon’s writing is so incredible, and the ending just right, that I find myself forgiving her a little bit. But only a little.

After all, I had originally wanted to rate this book five stars.

Advertisements