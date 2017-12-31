DiversityBingo2017 Wrap-Up

I had a distinct feeling I’d bitten off more than I could chew when I committed myself to doing a complete blackout of the Diversity Bingo Board this year. I guess it was a good thing to do at least once, but since I found myself having to read a lot of books I didn’t really want (especially way too much M/F for my liking), I think this will be the last time. Even if another one runs for 2018, I will not be participating.
Anyway, because of other books I wanted to read, I ended up having to jam about seven of these books into December, on top of doing SapphicAThon. I was able to double a couple of books with that challenge, but mostly I kept the whole thing separate.
I read a lot of books in December. God.
On top of all this, I also set my Goodreads challenge to 40 books this year. I hit that challenge early-ish December with Under the Udala Trees, which is my pick for the Non-Western (Real World) Setting square.
Here’s my original TBR. I mostly stuck to it but there have been some changes. And here’s my beautiful completed board:
My Diversity Bingo 2017 Reads
Romance with a trans MC: Coffee Boy by Austin Chant (review)
Non-binary MC (ownvoices): Chameleon Moon by RoAnna Sylver
SFF with disabled MC: Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo (review)
Practicing Jewish MC: The Upside of Unrequited by Becky Albertelli (review)
Indian MC (ownvoices): When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon (review)
Displaced MC: Shadows Cast by Stars by Catherine Knutsson
MC with an underrepresented body: Ida by Alison Evans
Neuro-diverse MC (ownvoices): History is All You Left Me by Adam Silvera (review)
Retelling with MC belonging to LGBTQIA+: Ripped Pages by M. Hollis (review)
Bisexual MC (ownvoices): How to Make a Wish by Ashley Herring Blake (review)
MC with an invisible disability: Fans of the Impossible Life by Kate Scelsa
MC with anaphylactic allergy: My Year of Epic Rock by Andrea Pyros
MC of colour in SFF: Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova (review)
Ownvoices Latinx MC: Wild Beauty by Anna-Marie McLemore (review)
Free choice: Unicorn Tracks by Julia Ember (review)
Non-Western (real world) setting: Under the Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta
Ownvoices: The Flywheel by Erin Gough (review)
MC with chronic pain: Ascension by Jacqueline Koyanagi (review)
West Asian setting: Where the Streets Had a Name by Randa Abdel-Fattah
Arab MC (ownvoices): Does My Head Look Big in This? by Randa Abdel-Fattah
MC with wheelchair: The Defectives by Burgandi Rakoska
Book by author of colour: Adaptation by Malinda Lo (review)
Biracial MC (ownvoices): Flowers of Luna by Jennifer Linsky (review)
Pansexual MC (gave up on ownvoices): The Melody of You and Me by M. Hollis (review)
Black MC (ownvoices): The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas (review)
MC on the ace spectrum (ownvoices): The Traitor’s Tunnel by C.M. Spivey (review)
LGBTQIA+ MC of colour: Noteworthy by Riley Redgate (review)
Visually impaired MC: Run by Kody Keplinger
Book set in Central America: The World in Half by Cristina Henríquez
Contemporary world arranged marriage: Written in the Stars by Aisha Saeed (review)
Indigenous MC (ownvoices): The Interrogation of Ashala Wolf by Ambelin Kwaymullina (review)
Diverse nonfiction: Redefining Realness by Janet Mock (review)
POC on the cover: Shadowshaper by Daniel José Older (review)
D/deaf/hard-of-hearing MC: 27 Hours by Tristina Wright (review)
Immigrant or refugee MC: The Sun Is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon (review)
Hijabi MC (ownvoices): Saints and Misfits by S.K. Ali (review)
Well, I did it. I think I’ll stick to shorter reading challenges from now on.
One thought on “#DiversityBingo2017 Wrap-Up”
