SapphicAThon Wrap-Up

I wasn’t entirely sure I’d be able to read sixteen books in two weeks, but I was damn well going to try. And I did it. I had to change one of my books to something shorter because I was procrastinating with one I didn’t like much, but I still read all sixteen. Hell yeah.

I tracked my progress on Twitter using this thread.

Below is the bingo board in two forms: empty and full. It’s in a slideshow format so you should be able to click pause to hold it still and use the arrows to move back and forth in your own time. I’m not sure how it behaves on mobile.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Most of the books are the same as noted on my TBR post, with one exception: I read Hungry Daughters of Starving Mothers for the “Both WOC” category instead of The Nowhere Girls.

Below is a list of the reviews I’ve written for SapphicAThon books:

Bi MC: Adaptation by Malinda Lo

Under 500 Ratings: The Paths We Choose by M. Hollis

Jewish MC: Knit One, Girl Two by Shira Glassman (mini-review)

QWOC MC: Queens of Geek by Jen Wilde

Ace MC: Thaw by Elyse Springer

Trans MC: Chameleon Moon by RoAnna Sylver (to be linked when posted)

Both WOC: Hungry Daughters of Starving Mothers by Alyssa Wong (mini-review)

Disabled MC: The Second Mango by Shira Glassman

Interracial F/F Relationship: Night Swimming by Steph Bowe

Of the seven books I didn’t review, here’s a list with my basic opinion:

SF/F: The Witch Sea by Sarah Diemer: Liked, good short read.

Established Relationship: This Is Where It Ends by Marieke Nijkamp: Liked, but probably wouldn’t read again.

Friends to Lovers: We Are Okay by Nina LaCour: Liked, but probably wouldn’t read again.

Non Coming Out Story: Of Fire and Stars by Audrey Coulthurst: Liked, had a few issues.

Hate to Love F/F: Style by Chelsea Cameron: Okay.

F/F Retelling: Lambs Can Always Become Lions by Charlotte Anne Hamilton: Okay.

MC Realises They’re Queer: Annie On My Mind by Nancy Garden: Okay, but a chore to read and the reason I had to switch The Nowhere Girls out for something shorter.

I didn’t read any books that I outright hated in the readathon, which was nice, but there were a few that I didn’t like very much. Overall, though, it was a pretty good time for reading.

I’ll most likely do any subsequent SapphicAThon events as well, assuming they fall during times where I have the free time to do it. This is definitely a challenge that is easier for me than most, because I already like reading F/F so I didn’t feel like I was having to pick up books I wasn’t interested in at all like I do with some other challenges.

