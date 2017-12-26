Review: The Second Mango by Shira Glassman

Queen Shulamit never expected to inherit the throne of the tropical land of Perach so young. At twenty, grief-stricken and fatherless, she’s also coping with being the only lesbian she knows after her sweetheart ran off for an unknown reason. Not to mention, she’s the victim of severe digestive problems that everybody thinks she’s faking. When she meets Rivka, an athletic and assertive warrior from the north who wears a mask and pretends to be a man, she finds the source of strength she needs so desperately. Unfortunately for her, Rivka is straight, but that’s okay — Shulamit needs a surrogate big sister just as much as she needs a girlfriend. Especially if the warrior’s willing to take her around the kingdom on the back of her dragon in search of other women who might be open to same-sex romance. The real world outside the palace is full of adventure, however, and the search for a royal girlfriend quickly turns into a rescue mission when they discover a temple full of women turned to stone by an evil sorcerer.

I’ve been meaning to read the Mangoverse books for a while. Once again, SapphicAThon is giving me an excuse to start at least.

Details at a glance:

Title: The Second Mango

Series/Standalone: Series (#1 in Mangoverse)

Author: Shira Glassman

Genre: Fantasy (some have categorised it as YA, but the main MC is 20 so no)

First published: 2013 (current version published 2016 due to reversion of rights)

Format: Paperback

Pairings: F/F, M/F

Sexual content: Sex scenes

Rep: Disabled brown Jewish lesbian MC, Jewish MC, brown Jewish (unlabelled) bisexual LI, Jewish LI. All characters are Jewish.

Ownvoices: Yes (Jewish), author is also bisexual

Content warnings: Ableist language, sexism (not condoned), cissexism, bimisia/biphobia, attempted rape, cis character crossdressing, homophobia/homomisia (not condoned)

I have some complicated feelings about this book. I liked the story and will probably read the rest of the books in the series, but there’s also a lot of stuff that does not sit right with me.

Having an entire fantasy world populated by Jewish people is really cool. There are multiple nations, though we primarily see Perach, which is populated by darker-skinned Jewish people. Perach is mostly Hebrew-speaking and the northern region, populated by taller, paler people, mostly speaks Yiddish. Hebrew and Yiddish words are peppered throughout the narrative.

I also really liked seeing a character with food intolerances, severe enough that they are absolutely disabling. Queen Shulamit can’t digest wheat or fowl, but most people in her life think she’s making it up to be special. I’m lactose intolerant and my father is celiac. It’s more of an inconvenience in a modern world like ours assuming you can afford expensive dietary alternatives, but in a place like Perach, those kinds of digestive problems present a real problem. They also affect the way Shulamit engages with her faith, being that she can’t eat many of the traditional dishes.

The plot is pretty silly, but the book is unapologetic about it. Shulamit wants a royal girlfriend. We’re going on a quest to find one. It does make sense, given being the only queer person that you know can be extremely isolating.

I found myself invested in both love stories, though I will say the sex scenes come at very strong odds with the rather simple, even childish, writing style. That was jarring. It didn’t bother me too much, but anyone who says this book is like a middle grade definitely should add a caveat that it isn’t actually suitable for middle grade readers.

Anyway, the writing style is simplistic but that also makes it easy to read.

However, what’s impossible to ignore is the fact this story is extremely cissexist. Breasts and genitals are constantly made out to be what makes someone’s gender. There’s also a line about women preferring to live as men, and it’s completely unclear whether this means butch women or horribly misgendered trans men. Given one of the two main characters crossdresses constantly to avoid misogyny regarding her profession as a warrior, this is extremely disappointing.

There’s also one “slut” line about a bisexual character that didn’t sit right with me. The author is bi, but given this situation was coming from a character’s personal insecurities about this bisexual person, it really grossed me out. There’s also another insecurity from this character that of course the bisexual character isn’t going to stay with a woman, because she’s also attracted to men. When I first read it, I was going to give the benefit of the doubt, but when it came clear the dialogue was actually feeding off the insecurities of a character you’re meant to sympathise with, I lost my patience. But, hey, at least it’s one fucking line of dialogue. I should probably consider myself lucky there wasn’t more, even when I tend to go into bisexual authors’ books not expecting to encounter any of that bullshit.

Anyway, there’s good stuff and some bad stuff. I’m intrigued enough by the story world that I want to read some more, but I’ll probably just buy the ebooks rather than the paperbacks next time.

Advertisements