Down the TBR Hole #13

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I come from the depths of SapphicAThon once again to break up my deluge of reviews with a merry session of tossing books off my TBR.

I think I’ve outgrown Lilith’s books. If anyone is interested, this seems to be a Snow White retelling, but it’s also super hetero. Not for me.

Verdict: Go

I was about to toss this off my TBR, but apparently there are lesbians in book 2?

Verdict: Stay

#3: The Young Elites by Marie Lu

Diverse cast of assholes? Sure, this can stay.

Verdict: Stay

No.

Verdict: Go

I don’t need more hetero vampire romance in my life.

Apparently there are bi and trans characters, but I don’t know how much those characters feature and trying to find that out is annoying me so I’m not gonna bother anymore.

Verdict: Go

Advertisements