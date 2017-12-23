Review: The Paths We Choose by M. Hollis

“Lily Ferrari enjoys having control over every detail of her life. Ever since she left her parents’ house to gain her freedom, she decided to fully own her autonomy. But an unexpected visit from her little brother may change the path she chooses to follow. Add to that a casual fling with the bright architect Mayte González, and Lily’s summer is turning out more interesting than she expected. It certainly beats the routine of working extra shifts at Johnson’s Bookstore. A few weeks before her college life begins, Lily needs to figure out if she’s wrong about the past or if she should continue to protect her heart at all costs. Sometimes moving forward is only possible if you have the right people by your side.” *This novella contains explicit sexual content.

I enjoyed the first book in the Lillac Town series, so I’ve been excited to start reading the next one. SapphicAThon gave me the perfect excuse.

Details at a glance:

Title: The Paths We Choose

Series/Standalone: Series (book 2)

Author: M. Hollis

Genre: NA Contemporary

First published: 2017

Format: ebook

Pairings: F/F

Sexual content: Explicit and frequent

Rep: canonically unlabelled queer plus-sized (white) Brazilian MC, Afro-Cuban bisexual LI, bisexual Japanese-Brazilian supporting character, Indian supporting character, pansexual supporting character, lesbian Filipino supporting character, other Latinx supporting characters

Ownvoices: Yes (Brazilian), author is also queer

Content warnings: Anti-queer parents, discussions of racism and anti-queerness

Right off the bat, I think this is my favourite of M. Hollis’s work. I liked the first book in this series as well, but this one just seems… stronger, I guess. In terms of the writing. The sex scenes in particular seem to be better-written than in the first book, though I haven’t read the updated version of that one.

I adore Lily as a character, which is no surprise, really. I’ve always been drawn to the snarkers whose attitude is often a defence mechanism hiding the bad shit they’ve been through. She’s a survivor. Lily has such a great voice and the use of profanity is brilliant. She swears a lot, but it’s almost always used for maximum dramatic effect. I also want to fight her family. Except her brother. He’s a sweetheart.

Mayte, the love interest, is lovely as always. She’s the roommate of the protagonist from book one. The protagonist, Chris and her love interest, Josie, show up occasionally in this book. You can probably read this one without the first, but it makes a whole lot more sense if you read in order.

One thing I love about the Lillac Town series is the enormous diversity of the cast. The Paths We Choose takes it up another notch. The vast majority of characters are queer and/or POC, mostly Latinx. There are also a number of conversations regarding the lack of understanding non-Latinx people have about what it means to be Latinx, and the assumptions that result. Lily and Mayte have different experiences of this, given Lily is white Brazilian and Mayte is Afro-Cuban.

The plot itself is also such a classic. Two characters decide to have casual sex on a regular basis but develop feelings over time. There’s so much great romcom stuff that I can’t get into without spoiling everything, so you’ll just have to trust me that it’s delightfully cheesy. The cheese is hilariously at odds with Lily’s no-nonsense don’t-look-back personality.

I honestly can’t think of anything that I disliked about this book, which is pretty damn rare. It’s short, snappy and sweet. The characters, even the minor ones, have such amazing presences and the plot itself is dorky as hell in just the right way.

If you’re cool with the level of sexual content, then I’d definitely recommend picking up this series, because it’s easily the best thing M. Hollis has written so far.

