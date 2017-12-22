Review: Night Swimming by Steph Bowe

Imagine being the only two seventeen-year-olds in a small town. That’s life for Kirby Arrow—named after the most dissenting judge in Australia’s history—and her best friend Clancy Lee, would-be musical star. Clancy wants nothing more than to leave town and head for the big smoke, but Kirby is worried: her family has a history of leaving. She hasn’t heard from her father since he left when she was a baby. Shouldn’t she stay to help her mother with the goat’s-milk soap-making business, look after her grandfather who suffers from dementia, be an apprentice carpenter to old Mr Pool? And how could she leave her pet goat, Stanley, her dog Maude, and her cat Marianne? But two things happen that change everything for Kirby. She finds an article in the newspaper about her father, and Iris arrives in town. Iris is beautiful, wears crazy clothes, plays the mandolin, and seems perfect, really, thinks Kirby. Clancy has his heart set on winning over Iris. Trouble is Kirby is also falling in love with Iris…

There isn’t a lot of queer Aussie YA out there and, though I’ve been burned quite often, it’s worth giving another one a chance. I do want to support our local authors.

Details at a glance:

Title: Night Swimming

Series/Standalone: Standalone

Author: Steph Bowe

Genre: YA Contemporary

First published: 2017

Format: Paperback

Pairings: F/F

Sexual content: None

Rep: Lesbian MC, unlabelled queer biracial Indian-Australian LI with depression, Chinese-Australian supporting character, dyslexic supporting character

Ownvoices: No (as far as I know)

Content warnings: Ableist language, child slavery jokes, suicide jokes, relative with dementia, hospitalised relative, “comedic” crossdressing by cis people, casual racism (not condoned), homomisia (not condoned), bi erasure (rectified later but it still annoyed me), natural disaster (flooding)

I have a lot of mixed feelings about this book.

The writing itself is pretty good and I found it easy to read. Kirby has a strong voice and personality and I found her very endearing. Clancy and Iris were both a bit frustrating at first, given they were both ridiculously larger-than-life in a very exhausting way, but they grew on me. I feel like their character traits were exaggerated early on to establish them, and then they backed off a bit. I ended up liking both characters quite a lot in the end, especially Iris.

Stanley the goat was a great character, despite the fact he obviously can’t speak English. Kirby is partially responsible for that since she projects a lot onto him in the way a lot of pet owners do. That was endearing.

I absolutely loved Kirby’s mother. She’s a tough woman, not great with all the emotional stuff, and that does cause some conflict. But she’s had to put up with a lot of shit in her life. She tries, and she cares. And she’s the best.

The puns are painful in just the right way.

The ableist language was annoying as fuck and, given I’ve seen the author sharing stuff about avoiding that language, I’m hoping she’ll avoid that shit in the future.

The bi erasure thing is… odd. For the first 2/3 of the book, it’s not acknowledged at all as a possibility for Iris to be. This is something that really bothers me about when characters are speculating about another character’s sexuality. It’s really not that hard to modify the language so you’re talking specifically about their interest in a particular gender. I legitimately thought I was going to have to put up with the erasure the whole way through, but then the word was finally mentioned once. Iris is never actually labelled, though it is implied that she’s gay and not into dudes at all. But it’s never quite clear. But, hey, at least something other than gay or straight was fucking acknowledged.

The plot is also pretty… plotless. There are a few through-lines: Kirby deciding whether she will stay in town or leave, her grandfather’s health, the love triangle with Clancy and Kirby both vying for Iris’s affections, Kirby’s father. There were definitely parts in the novel where I felt lost, like we weren’t really going anywhere. It does pick up again, though, so at least I wasn’t floating in the ether forever.

I liked Night Swimming well enough that I might be interested in further queer work from the author. Reading Aussie authors does have this feeling of homecoming, in that I can sink into the familiar slang and similar settings. I find it very difficult to find Aussie YA that are queer and that I like, so it’s always a win when I don’t completely hate one I read. Don’t kill me for saying that. I’ve seen some shit, okay.

Despite the fact I’m 3.5-starring it on Goodreads, I do consider this one a win.

Advertisements