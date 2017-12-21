Review: Thaw by Elyse Springer

Abigail is content with her quiet life as a librarian. But when she’s invited to a high-profile charity auction, she finds herself dancing with one of the most beautiful women she’s ever met. Abby’s sure she’ll never see her again, but then Gabrielle calls and asks her on a date. And soon after, another. Supermodel Gabrielle Levesque has a reputation as the Ice Queen—cold and untouchable—except she warms up whenever she’s with Abby. Only Abby isn’t interested in the heat between them; she’s asexual, and she’s worried that admitting as much to Gabrielle might spell the end of their blooming romance. They’re two different women from two very different worlds, but Abby knows she can love Gabrielle. Her passion for books, travel, and theater prove there’s more to the Ice Queen than meets the eye. But they’ll have to overcome Abby’s fears—and Gabrielle’s own threatening secrets—in order to find their way to love.

I started reading this when I was in a really bad mood and wanted something easy to read and not too heavy. I wouldn’t call this fluffy or a light read, exactly, but considering my last read was pretty fucking dark, this is sunshine and rainbows in comparison.

Details at a glance:

Title: Thaw

Series/Standalone: Series (Seasons of Love #2, can be read alone)

Author: Elyse Springer

Genre: Romance

First published: 2017

Format: ebook

Pairings: F/F, side M/M

Sexual content: Non-explicit sex scene

Rep: Biromantic asexual MC, bisexual(?) biracial Ethiopian Canadian LI, gay supporting character

Ownvoices: Yes for asexuality, unknown for anything else

Content warnings: Ableist language, exotification, amisia/aphobia (not condoned), allonormativity (not condoned), binary terminology, family member with a terminal illness, professional abuse

I spent most of the book figuring I was gonna three-star it on Goodreads, but I started really getting into it near the end so I decided to be more generous with my rating and give it four stars instead.

This is a fairly short read. It can be read as a standalone, which is what I did, but the characters from book one do feature a fair bit, so reading book one first will probably be beneficial.

The MC, Abby and the LI, Gabrielle, grew on me rather quickly. I relate to Abby a fair amount, since I’m also rather introverted, like books, don’t wear much makeup and also consider eyelash curlers to be a torture device. I’m sure my younger self would’ve related even more, since in recent years I’ve had to become more familiar with makeup because I’ve been training in musical theatre. So I’ve got books and theatre in common with Gabrielle, as well as being wary of people who could hurt me since I’ve been burned in the past. But definitely not as badly as she has.

The writing isn’t too bad for the most part, but Gabrielle’s dialogue is incredibly stilted. I imagine the author was trying to either create a more formal speech pattern for her or imply that English isn’t her first language, but I found it really awkward to read. I got used to it later in the book so it didn’t bother me as much, but it did pull me out of the story a few times early on.

Other than Gabrielle’s dialogue and a few awkward phrasings here and there, I found the writing style quite pleasant and easy to read. It’s not too dense, which lends itself to quick reading.

I’m really quite relieved that Elyse Springer makes an effort to make it clear that Abby’s experience with asexuality is not the only experience. Springer is ace herself, so you’d bloody well hope she’d be aware of the differences within the community. Early in the book, there’s a lot of conflation with asexuality and sexual activity, but this is corrected near the end in Abby’s words about it being more about attraction and less about behaviour. Being ace- and aro-spec myself, it’s something I’m often acutely aware of when reading books with ace characters.

Abby does engage in some sexual acts, but she makes the decision to do so and isn’t interested in receiving reciprocation. She decides that she doesn’t mind doing it for someone she loves to make them feel good, but doesn’t want sexual acts performed on herself.

I was slightly put off by the way Gabrielle’s interest in Ethiopian cuisine, given her heritage, was conflated with an interest in “ethnic” food. That just seemed a little like exotification, and a little odd given Gabrielle’s mother was Ethiopian. I can’t really comment on that too much, though, since it’s not my lane. It just seemed strange and exotifying the way it was phrased.

I was also annoyed by seeing the phrase “opposite sex” crop up as if nonbinary people don’t exist.

That aside, the story was rather enjoyable and I wanted to physically fight Gabrielle’s manager, Darren. I’m small and weak but I’ll do it.

I’ll definitely read the rest of the series when I have time, since I bought all of them in a bundle anyway. I like the characters so far and it’ll be nice to see them getting their own moments in the spotlight.

