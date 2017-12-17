Review: Adaptation by Malinda Lo

Reese can’t remember anything from the time between the accident and the day she woke up almost a month later. She only knows one thing: She’s different now. Across North America, flocks of birds hurl themselves into airplanes, causing at least a dozen to crash. Thousands of people die. Fearing terrorism, the United States government grounds all flights, and millions of travelers are stranded. Reese and her debate team partner and longtime crush David are in Arizona when it happens. Everyone knows the world will never be the same. On their drive home to San Francisco, along a stretch of empty highway at night in the middle of Nevada, a bird flies into their headlights. The car flips over. When they wake up in a military hospital, the doctor won’t tell them what happened, where they are—or how they’ve been miraculously healed. Things become even stranger when Reese returns home. San Francisco feels like a different place with police enforcing curfew, hazmat teams collecting dead birds, and a strange presence that seems to be following her. When Reese unexpectedly collides with the beautiful Amber Gray, her search for the truth is forced in an entirely new direction—and threatens to expose a vast global conspiracy that the government has worked for decades to keep secret.

I quite enjoyed Malinda Lo’s Ash when I read it last year, so I’m pretty pumped to be reading more of her stuff.

Details at a glance:

Title: Adaptation

Series/Standalone: Series

Author: Malinda Lo

Genre: YA Science Fiction

First published: 2012

Format: Paperback

Pairings: F/F, M/F, bisexual LOVE TRIANGLE

Sexual content: No sex, one almost-sex scene that is aborted

Rep: Bisexual MC, Chinese-American LI, queer LI, gay Black Jewish supporting character, lesbian supporting character

Ownvoices: Yes but not for MC identities (Chinese-American, queerness in general–author is a lesbian)

Content warnings: Ableist language, ableism, car accident, medical horror, coerced nonsexual clothing removal, coerced medical procedures

This book is weird, man. But a good weird. It’s like a conspiracy theorist’s playground. Lots of people have spoken about the whole “evil birds” thing being a huge draw for them, but it’s not really at the core of the story. It’s more of a catalyst for the action, which shifts away from the bird stuff, and then touches on it briefly later to resolve it.

There’s more of a focus on issues surrounding government secrecy, especially when engaging in unethical behaviour. The question of whether we can, or even should, trust our elected officials is raised several times throughout the book.

The plot itself is twisty and disturbing at times, but I found myself fully engaged in the story even when it fell into a lull. It’s a fascinating story and more than a little bit fucked up.

This book is more recent than Ash (but still a few years old), so the slight stylistic differences are interesting, though there’s still a sense of distance from the MC that I think might just be Lo’s style at this point. I have friends who aren’t a big fan of her writing, and I’m wondering if that’s a contributing factor. I don’t mind it so much and find it rather refreshing after reading lots of books with extremely close POVs, which can be emotionally draining.

Something I really appreciated was a scene between Reese and Amber, not long after they met, kissed and Reese realised she likes girls, where they come very close to having sex. Reese gets swept up in the whole thing since it escalates rather quickly, but then has a moment where she realises she’s not ready. Amber stops immediately with no judgement and they cuddle instead. It’s a short scene, but a nice one.

In all honesty, the fact the bisexual MC has a love triangle with both a male and female love interest was 100% of the reason why I picked up this book. There’s still some stuff with all that to be resolved in the next book, obviously.

There are also a lot of interesting conversations about queerness, like how “queer” is still considered a slur by some people, how it’s not your fault if a sexuality label causes people to make shitty assumptions about you, that needing time to sort your head out is okay, and so on. Reese’s best friend, Julian, also discusses his intersecting identities, about not being Black enough for some and not Jewish enough for others, and how being gay also exacerbates the issue. Reese’s mother also touches on how safe sex is important even for couples who can’t get pregnant.

Speaking of Reese’s mother, that woman is amazing and I love her. She’s thoroughly embarrassing at times but it’s so plainly obvious she loves her daughter and wants the best for her.

Though there was a lot to like about this book, the ableism absolutely frustrated me. The casual ableist language is relentless but what really tipped me over the edge (and has resulted in me docking a full star on Goodreads) was the part saying that “only crazy people hear voices” which is absolutely a revolting thing to say, especially when you consider that mental illnesses like schizophrenia are among the most stigmatised in our society.

I’ll probably pick up the sequel and maybe the ebook spinoff as well, but I’m pretty frustrated by the ableism. Adaptation is a good read, but it would’ve been so much better without all that shit.

