Down the TBR Hole #12

/ Ann Elise

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when youre scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well thats going to change!

It works like this:

~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf.

~ Order on ascending date added.

~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if youre feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time.

~ Read the synopses of the books

~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I’m in the middle of SapphicAThon but I had this post pretty much ready to go already so I’m posting it to break up the potential deluge of reviews that’s incoming.

Down the TBR Hole

#1: Always Leaving by Gene Gant

23401269

I was slightly wary of the blurb, but I think the author is black so it might be okay.

Verdict: Stay

#2: The Butterfly and the Flame by Dana De Young

11276050

This book has a transgender protagonist and the blurb handles it badly. Given this is apparently self-pubbed, it’s not like we can blame the publisher for screwing it up. I’ll pass.

Verdict: Go

#3: Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard

17878931

I haven’t heard great things about it, but I already have a copy and I am kinda curious to see how bad it actually is. I suppose I should have some idea of what is going on in popular YA fantasy given I write in the genre anyway.

Verdict: Stay (but only because I own it)

#4: Truthwitch by Susan Dennard

21414439

I’ve had this on my radar for a while. I’m still interested, though given this one isn’t super diverse, it’s not a priority. But one of the other books in the series has a black character on the cover so maybe that improves.

Verdict: Stay

#5: None of the Above by I.W. Gregorio

22896551

I’ve heard bad things about the intersex rep, so I think I’ll give it a pass.

Verdict: Go

