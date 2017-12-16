Review: Queens of Geek by Jen Wilde

Three friends, two love stories, one convention: this fun, feminist love letter to geek culture is all about fandom, friendship, and finding the courage to be yourself. Charlie likes to stand out. She’s a vlogger and actress promoting her first movie at SupaCon, and this is her chance to show fans she’s over her public breakup with co-star Reese Ryan. When internet-famous cool-girl actress Alyssa Huntington arrives as a surprise guest, it seems Charlie’s long-time crush on her isn’t as one-sided as she thought. Taylor likes to blend in. Her brain is wired differently, making her fear change. And there’s one thing in her life she knows will never change: her friendship with her best guy friend Jamie—no matter how much she may secretly want it to. But when she hears about a fan contest for her favorite fandom, she starts to rethink her rules on playing it safe. Queens of Geek by Jen Wilde, chosen by readers like you for Macmillan’s young adult imprint Swoon Reads, is an empowering novel for anyone who has ever felt that fandom is family.

I’m amazed my friends haven’t physically fought me for putting off reading this for so long, tbh. It’s been sitting on my shelf for months after I very luckily found it at a bookstore and, having heard great things about it, snapped it up then and there.

Details at a glance:

Title: Queens of Geek

Series/Standalone: Standalone

Author: Jen Wilde

Genre: YA Contemporary

First published: 2017

Format: Paperback

Pairings: F/F, M/F

Sexual content: Off-page

Rep: Plus-sized autistic MC with anxiety, Latino(?) LI, Chinese-Australian bisexual MC, black unlabelled lesbian LI

Ownvoices: Yes for bisexuality, anxiety and autism

Content warnings: unchallenged ableist language, anxiety attacks, slut-shaming (addressed), bimisia (addressed), unchallenged amatonormativity/aromisia

Okay, so this was really cute. The blurb describes it as a love letter to geek culture, and that is so beautifully accurate. I’m having trouble getting my thoughts in order, but I’m gonna do my best.

There was a wonderful contrast between the two MCs. Charlie, the pink-haired bisexual Chinese-Australian vlogger-turned-actress is an outgoing, brazen kind of girl. Taylor, has anxiety and has only recently discovered she’s autistic, and struggles with crowds and socialisation. I was fully invested in both of them very early and was with them every step of the way through their respective journeys through insecurities and faults to find their happiness. They both grow so much during this novel and I feel like a proud parent.

Something I really liked about the friendship between Charlie and Taylor was the unconditional support they had for each other. Even when one has to ditch the other for whatever reason or something goes a bit pear-shaped that puts the other out, the other person is incredibly understanding about it. That’s very steadying to read, even when all manner of drama is going down elsewhere.

Both love stories were utterly adorable. Charlie’s friends-to-lovers storyline with her best male friend, Jamie, is quite possibly the purest thing on earth. They have such a sweet, supportive friendship, and that fear of ruining that by shifting to a romantic relationship is such a relatable feeling for me. Because I have legitimately lost a friend after we dated and then had a bad breakup. So I feel that deeply. Even if said ex was actually kind of a wanker.

Anyway.

Charlie’s long-distance-admiriation-omg-it’s-mutual romance with Alyssa was just as frigging sweet. Charlie’s still reeling a bit from a terrible breakup from an identity-consuming relationship with Reese, who I absolutely am going to fight, and often Charlie’s need for privacy after such a public relationship and breakup is at active odds with Alyssa’s need to feel seen and accepted.

I want to adopt everyone, including the random M/M couple that just shows up for like, two pages.

I did have a bit of an issue with the repeated use of phrases such as “more than friends” regarding romance, which does tend to imply that romantic relationships are more worthwhile than strong friendships. I like Jen as a person and I’m sure she didn’t mean to be hurtful, but I do hope it’s something she’s aware of in the future.

I’ve put a question mark over Jamie’s ethnicity in the rep section because I am honestly unsure whether he’s Latino or not. There does seem to be the occasional clue here and there, but I’m not observant enough to draw a conclusion. All I can say definitively, since my observation skills and memory suck, is that he calls his grandfather “abuelo” at one point, but other reviewers seem to think he might be Latino so I’m including it in the rep.

Queens of Geek is such a lovely, entertaining, heartfelt little novel and it truly deserves all the praise.

