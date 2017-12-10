End of the Year Book Tag

This is a bit of a misnomer since it’s more like a “late in the year” book tag that most people completed in like September, but anyway…

This tag was apparently started by Ariel Bissett on YouTube and asks five questions:

Are there any books you started this year that you need to finish? Do you have an Autumnal book to transition to the end of the year? Is there a new release you’re still waiting for? What are three books you want to read before the end of the year? Is there a book you think could still shock you and become your favourite book of the year?

So let’s do this.

#1: Are there any books you started this year that you need to finish?

I’m in the middle of Under the Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta at the moment, which is set in the late ’60s and early ’70s and follows a lesbian Igbo-Nigerian girl during and after a failed war of independence called the Biafran war. It’s a little bit slow in places, but the writing is very good. I’m hoping to finish reading it in the next few days, which will make it my 40th book for the year and the one that makes me win my Goodreads challenge.

#2: Do you have an Autumnal book to transition to the end of the year?

No for a couple of reasons: it’s already the final season here, and I’m in the southern hemisphere so it wouldn’t make sense even if it wasn’t.

I’m also not much of a seasonal reader, probably because of that last thing.

#3: Is there a new release you’re still waiting for?

I won’t get to The Hollow Girl by Hillary Monahan before the end of the year, but I know I’m getting it for Christmas. There are a couple of things that intrigued me about this book: I follow the author on Twitter, the MC is a Romani girl, and the story is about seeking revenge after a violent rape.

#4: What are three books you want to read before the end of the year?

I have quite a few books I want to read before the end of the year as part of SapphicAThon, but I’ll just pick out three: Chameleon Moon by RoAnna Sylver, We Are Okay by Nina LaCour, and Night Swimming by Steph Bowe.

#5: Is there a book you think could still shock you and become your favourite book of the year?

There are a few that could fit this bill, so I’m gonna single out two. Fight me.

I also need to read Queens of Geek by Jen Wilde and Of Fire and Stars by Audrey Coulthurst this month, and they both sound like they could be favourites.

But it’ll be hard to dethrone How to Make a Wish and Six of Crows so good luck to them.

And there we go. A super late “end” of the year book tag. Shit, I have a lot of books to read this month.

