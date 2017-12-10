Down the TBR Hole #11

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

EARLY. GAY. SHIT.

INSPIRED. DRACULA.

PROBABLY BETTER THAN DRACULA.

YES.

Verdict: Stay

Cute M/M riff on fairytales. Queer princes. Excellent.

Verdict: Stay

Apparently this is queer, but reviewers have been annoyingly light on the actual details of that. I guess I’ll keep it on my list, if only to write a bitterly detailed review about what the queer rep ACTUALLY FUCKING IS.

This book also has a sequel which is listed on Goodreads but is not linked to this book for some reason. Someone get this author a friend who knows how to internet.

Verdict: Stay (for now)

I’m not sure how I feel about a white woman writing about queer Iranian girls, especially given her author bio says “Deborah Ellis has achieved international acclaim with her courageous and dramatic books that give Western readers a glimpse into the plight of children in developing countries.” That seems a bit white-saviourish to me.

Also, I found out what happens to the girls at the end and I don’t wanna read that even if it is apparently based on a true story.

This really just does not feel like a book a white author should tackle.

Verdict: Go

Another Mangoverse book. I think my decision is obvious.

Remember, if you’re buying these books, make sure you get the ones with this kind of cover art because they’re the ones the author re-released to ensure she’s getting paid properly.

Verdict: Stay

