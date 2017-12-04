Down the TBR Hole #10

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I’ve been extremely busy in November, and the first couple days of December, but I’m back now.

I have this on my TBR because of queer rep but it sounds like not much is done with that and apparently there’s a really forced M/F romance so… eh. I’d rather read something else.

Verdict: Go

The MC is a lesbian (ownvoices, I believe?), which was initially what drew me into it. But I’m not really into the first-person diary format combined with the fact I don’t read a lot of horror. But apparently there’s a lot of lesbian sex and swearing, which will definitely appeal to a lot of people I know. The MC does appear to be the sarcastic kind, which would normally appeal to me if it weren’t for the style of the book itself.

Verdict: Go

Despite the lesbian rep, I don’t feel like reading an alternate history where the Nazis win and take over England, so I’m gonna pass. Apparently it’s super white anyway, so…

Verdict: Go

Um. Yikes. Really yikes. TW: rape, child sexual abuse, violent transmisogyny

Verdict: Go

Lesbian vampire erotica set in Jamaica? Written by a Jamaican-born woman? I’m cool with that, even if it’ll probably take a me a while to read because of the sexual content. At least you know up-front that it’s packed with sex rather than finding out the hard way with reviews or reading it yourself.

Verdict: Stay

