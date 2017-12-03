NaNoWriMo Wrap-Up for 2017

This is a couple days late, but I’ve been extremely busy with dress rehearsals and then a couple of performances so this is really the first chance I’ve had to actually post on the blog for a while. Here’s my previous update after I hit 50k.

I won NaNoWriMo with 68.9k, about 66k of which is a fully-completed draft of the novel. The other 3k is that bisexual awakening post I wrote on a day I was actually meant to be writing said novel. 66k is easily the shortest novel draft I have ever written and a lot of that is because I got really slack when it came to describing things.

Still, it’s a nice change that I’ll need to add a lot of stuff rather than take it away during my next revision. I’m sure there’s a lot of unnecessary crap to cut as well, but at least I get to hold onto a bit of the writer-mind rather than editor-mind, at least for a little while.

I also figured out a title for #QueerZombieKillingCheerleaders: Death Touch. With that, I’ve also figured out a naming theme for the rest of the series.

I also managed to write every day for the month of November, which isn’t normal for me. I’m usually write huge amounts in bursts and then don’t touch the book for ages. But I really wanted the shiny badge for updating my wordcount every day so I made a concerted effort this month. Sometimes it was only 100-200 words but progress is progress.

This year brings me up to four NaNoWriMo attempts and three wins. I’ve also done nine Camp NaNoWriMos and won five of those. Camp comes around twice a year and you can also set your own goals these days, so the barriers to doing it are lower assuming you have the free time during the months of April and July.

Writing Death Touch was an interesting experience, because it is technically a rewrite of my 2011 novel. I took the first part of that novel and expanded it, adding extra characters and fixing the pace. In many ways, it was as much of a discovery as writing the first-ever draft was. While it was technically a fourth draft, it was almost a completely different novel.

Also, the vast majority of the major characters are queer now, including the MC and her LI. That’s always an improvement. I’m actually surprised at how easy it has been to queer up some of my older stories that I wrote pre-awakening… and how much it really adds to the story.

One character that received a huge amount of expansion was Steph, one of the MC, Gwen’s, peers and cheer teammate. She didn’t have a lot of page time in earlier drafts, but this one she really gets to shine. Steph is probably the most prominent supporting character and I’ve really enjoyed writing her because she’s an incredibly mouthy person. They’re always my favourites.

I’ve also really loved writing the romance between Gwen and her LI, Miranda. I definitely need to go back and add more, though. And playing with the dynamics on the cheer squad has been a lot of fun. Most of the girls have a best friend on the squad who they are closer to than anyone else.

For my excerpt, I’m going to share a bit from a Halloween party that has most of the squad in it. Daniel is Gwen’s ex-boyfriend and the football team captain. Maria is definitely getting a name change in the next draft since her name is a really old holdover from when this book was white as driven snow, but I left it for this draft because I need to do some thinking on what to call her instead.

Jess and Maria had coordinated their costumes, with the former dressing as Poison Ivy and the latter as Catwoman. My two favourite morally-ambiguous queer superpowered women. “You look more like Catwoman than half her drawn versions,” I said. “I do, don’t I?” said Maria. “For starters, I’m actually both queer and Cuban, which a lot of people trusted with her seem to forget.” “She’s totally not bitter about that,” said Jess. She’d gone a little retro in her costuming, taking on the strapless green leotard, tights and boots worn in that 90’s cartoon version she and Maria had made us all watch in practically one sitting last year. “Bitter is good,” Amelie said from her spot on a footstool she almost took up entirely by herself in her fuzzy blue Monsters Inc Sully costume. I hadn’t seen that movie since I was a kid, and it had been a few years old even then. Masterpieces never die, apparently. “I had to physically stop Amelie from writing a strongly-worded letter to a YA author who complained about modern queer labels,” Tasha said, adjusting her witch hat. I liked her dark lipstick. “I mean, I was gonna let her do it, but the author had already harassed, like, five different kids about it.” “Send me their address,” Steph said. “I just wanna talk.” “I don’t trust you,” Tasha replied. “Probably for the best,” said Miranda, snuggling up against me. “You make a hot vampire, Gwen. You know that?” “Yeah, you’ve told me three times in the past hour.” And I’d told her she made a very cute fairy at least that many times. Miranda kissed my neck and I resisted the temptation to say, as a vampire, that was actually my job. It probably wasn’t as funny as it sounded in my head. The third different version of Monster Mash came on through Daniel’s speakers. This was what happened when he chose his own music. Maybe I’d have to use my friend privileges to stage an intervention. Right after Miranda stopped looking so kissable. “I thought Gwen and Daniel were the most disgusting couple ever,” said Steph. “I was wrong.” We both flipped her off without breaking our kiss.

I keep having to share the fun parts of the novel, but everything serious either isn’t entertaining out of context or involves too much plot that I don’t want to spoil. There are a lot of light moments, but it also gets pretty damn dark as well… which sums me up as a writer, really. Queer, funny but also murdery.

Anyway, I had a blast writing Death Touch this November. It’s something of a homecoming, since the messy two-books-in-one version was the first NaNovel I ever wrote back in 2011.

I hate revising, but I’m actually kind of excited to get this book to a nice standard once it’s had some time to rest. But that can wait until the new year.

I need a break… preferably with a lot of reading.

