My Bisexual Awakening

I think I’ve mentioned how I realised I was bi in passing, but it’s worth doing a full post on the realisation itself and the issues surrounding my journey to self-acceptance. There was… a lot going on. Buckle up. This is gonna be a long one.

TW: Anti-queer sentiments… a lot of them.

It was 2013. Italy… Florence, if I recall. Bundled up in coats and boots and beanies as an Aussie girl who could count on one hand the number of times she had seen snow before this trip. Surrounded by other Aussie girls who could say the same, all of us studying the language for six weeks before beginning our next year at university back home.

Accompanied by a new friend we made at a language exchange gathering. An Aussie resident from Malaysia who happened to be studying in Italy at the time. He was cute, studying to be a classical singer just like I had yearned to for years. I’d nearly jumped out of my skin when I found out. He’s in America now, training in musical theatre and classical voice like I have been doing in Australia. I’ll refer to him as “V.”

I was nineteen years old, on the cusp on twenty. And my classmates, plus V, were talking about sexuality as we descended a set of outdoor stairs while sniffing out a bite to eat. One of the girls I was closest to, who I’ll call “M,” told us that she liked girls. She’d spoken about her boyfriend regularly before this. They were close. Happy.

Her parents were conservative. She didn’t plan to tell them unless she met a girl she wanted to marry. But she was definitely bisexual.

I don’t know what it was about M’s confession that spoke to me, but it did. In that moment, in the chilly Tuscan winter’s night, I knew that I was the same.

I was bisexual.

In the days following this realisation, during a trip to Venice, I had another lightbulb moment: I had a crush on M… just like I did on V. We were sharing a room. I’d never knowingly crushed on a girl before. I felt awkward. But, like many times in my life, I swallowed it down and tried not to make things weird.

Nothing eventuated from my feelings for V and M. We don’t talk much now, but we’re friendly when we cross paths on Facebook. M has been one of the consistent supporters of my posts about the marriage equality issue in Australia. No surprise there.

Life as a supposed straight girl

I went through the entirety of my high school career thinking I was straight. I’d had two boyfriends, one serious, and joined Tumblr in my late teens. Tumblr, for all its faults, woke me up to a lot of social justice issues, including LGBTQIAP+ ones, and I owe a lot to the other users for that. If not for the groundwork laid there, I probably wouldn’t have awoken to who I was.

I’d begun writing my first novel at the age of fifteen. Everyone was straight, except for a bisexual LI and, eventually, an ex-girlfriend of hers. But that took time to evolve. I didn’t even read slash fanfic at this point, even though my long-form writing roots were in Harry Potter fanfiction. That changed later on, but only after I awoke.

I think we actually did have a girl-girl couple in my high school cohort, but we moved in different social circles. Namely, I was a big-ass nerd and treated as such. Queerness was such an abstract concept for me, for reasons I’ll get into for a minute.

One incident that jumps out at me happened in year twelve (the final year of high school). My boyfriend at the time, the serious one, and I got fish and chips together… probably after an exam. One of our classmates served us in a low-cut top. I’ve always been self-conscious about accidentally staring at people’s body parts, so I hope I didn’t make her uncomfortable. My boyfriend apologised after we left the shop, because her shirt had drawn his eye as well. And I said something like “Oh, that’s okay. Girls get distracted by other girls’ boobs, too.”

Turns out I’m just queer as fuck. Oops?

Heteronormativity is a trip and a half

There were a number of factors keeping me from realising my bisexuality sooner.

I was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness. Like many conservative Christian sects, they believe homosexual behaviour is sinful. I have vague childhood memories of this sentiment appearing in one of their Watchtower magazines, but that was a long time ago.

Basically, they’re totally cool with queer people existing… but they have to abstain from acting on any same-gender attraction. Yikes. I didn’t know the exact details–the oh you can be gay as long as you don’t do gay things concept–while I was with them, but I did know they were not accepting. I actually looked it up while writing an anecdote for a show I put together earlier this year.

I’d left my congregation and stopped believing several years before I realised I was bi, but those messages were bubbling in the back of my brain.

Obviously, a lack of queer representation in the media was another factor. It existed back then, but tended to be separated from the mainstream. It still is at times. As someone who mostly consumed mainstream media (hi, Harry Potter and Twilight) and didn’t deliberate seek out lesser-known works, this was a problem for me. So, as I mentioned before, queerness was an abstract concept that I knew about but never had to engage with. That went double for identities like bisexual, pansexual, asexual and aromantic. I also don’t recall seeing much decent transgender rep.

This is part of the larger issue of heteronormativity… and also allonormativity and cisnormativity. Everyone is assumed and expected to be straight, allosexual, alloromantic, and cisgender. I’ll mostly focus on heteronormativity for the purposes of this post because it’s most relevant to what I’m talking about.

It’s because of this that my high school could sometimes be a hostile environment for queer students. I did have a bisexual friend in high school, who’s also autistic and now IDs as pansexual if I recall, and she was bullied mercilessly by her classmates for a number of reasons. One of my other friends was super uncomfortable when she found out this friend was bi. That friend has grown up a lot since then, thank God.

One of my male friends, who I briefly dated because it wasn’t like I had many options at a small regional public school, made objectifying comments about some of his female classmates supposedly getting it on with each other. They probably weren’t, honestly. Not that it matters.

And one teacher who spoke to my mother about a boy who wanted to be a hairdresser asked her to keep that quiet so the boy didn’t potentially get bullied.

I also remember, as a young teenager, one of my female acquaintances going around the school with her arm over my shoulder, and some other girls asking us in a mocking tone if we were lesbians. And in primary school I kissed a female friend’s forehead while she was crying and a male “friend” laughed and called us lesbians, again in a mocking tone. All my early encounters were that word were negative.

These things do not create a safe environment for exploration. I quashed my queerness so thoroughly that I completely surprised myself on those steps in Florence. I was safely attracted to guys. Self-examination was not my friend, not if I wanted to remain behind the veil of heterosexuality.

I have extremely mixed feelings about the fact I didn’t wake up to my queerness until I was an adult. A young adult, yes, but still an adult. I was much more fragile as a teen than I am now, and high school was already a toxic environment, especially in the earlier years when I was often bullied.

I admire any queer teen who even exists in that kind of environment, regardless of whether they are out or not. The abuse that might’ve come from being openly queer at school could have destroyed me.

But I can’t help my frustration that I didn’t even have the option, and that not knowing who I was severely hampered my growth as a person.

Knowing is only the first step

Realising I was bi was not the end of my journey to self-acceptance. Originally, my preferences leaned slightly towards men. This presented a problem, as I was constantly questioning whether I was even attracted to women at all. Maybe I was just being overdramatic, as I tend to do sometimes.

I dealt with this by aggressively telling myself that I liked girls. Because I did. I’d crushed on M. I had a bit of a crush on another female uni friend when I came back home to Australia. And when I left university to train for musical theatre instead, I crushed on multiple female classmates.

Over time, my preferences shifted towards women and that made accepting myself a little easier. But I still had doubts. Or, I should say, have doubts.

A part of the whole problem was that I just don’t get attracted to people as often as others seem to. I figured out I was grey aroace earlier this year, and that goes a long way towards explaining that. I spend a lot of time by myself because people are exhausting, so there was plenty of time for me, away from any crushes I did have, to start questioning whether I’d actually felt anything at all.

The LGBTQIAP+ community sometimes did not help. Lesbian separatists, self-centered gay guys, some pansexuals insisting bisexuals hate trans people, even totally harmless bisexuals who just had vastly different experiences from me… they all contributed to my self-doubt.

Furthermore, some of the F/F I read these days has the protagonist developing very sexual feelings for her love interest very early. I can find that alienating at times. I’m not saying queer girls being sexual is a bad thing, but it doesn’t necessarily speak to my experience. I can become sexual under the right circumstances, but the characters I’m talking about tend to get there very quickly. Outside of deliberately erotic stories where the expectation is that things will go from 0 to 100 in a split second, I can find it a little jarring.

Stories centering queer characters being sexual are important because queer desire is often demonised and readers need to know it’s okay to have those feelings, but it’s also nice to read about girls who take more time to get there… if they do at all.

At the same time, ace and aro rep doesn’t always quite speak to me, either, because I’m grey-aroace… meaning that I sometimes experience sexual and romantic attraction under the right circumstances. I need to find books that balance this–and are preferably F/F. I don’t think I’ve found any thus far, though my knowledge of ace and aro fiction is admittedly pitiful.

I also have a hard time with the idea of book boyfriends and celebrity crushes. People’s reactions just seem a bit over-the-top to me at times. I can appreciate a good-looking person or a well-sketched character, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I want to have sex with them in the exaggerated way some people apparently do. I used to engage with that language because I just thought everyone was exaggerating. Now I’m not so sure.

When all you’re hearing is about experiences unlike yours, you start to doubt whether your experiences are true.

Shifting preferences

As a baby bisexual, I had a preference for men. As a slightly older bisexual, I have a preference for women. I don’t have much in-person experience with nonbinary people, but given there is no one way to be nonbinary, I am definitely capable of being attracted to them.

My preferences may shift again. I’m coming to terms with the fact that my bisexuality is fluid sometimes. And that I cannot possibly be the only bi girl out there whose attraction to women fell totally under the radar because I was safely attracted to men. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was a factor in the higher rate of people coming out as queer these days. In addition to it being (usually) safer, we have access to more resources and representation than ever before. It’s far easier for someone to have that moment where they realise who they were all along.

Lesbians sometimes force themselves to be in relationships with men because it’s expected of them. It can be hard to realise you don’t like men at all. It’s also hard to realise that, while you like men, that is not all you like. Compulsory heterosexuality is hell for us all.

Part of the reason I prefer women these days probably ties into my grey-aroaceness. I tend to be closer to women now, and while I don’t necessarily need a close personal connection to develop attraction, I need to know the person a little bit. There are very few men who I don’t find remarkably irritating. So many men don’t have to become socially aware, coddled by society as they are.

Now if I could just figure out how to stop crushing on straight girls…

Finding others like me

A huge part of accepting myself came from connecting with other queer folk, and in seeing myself represented in literature. I started reading and writing M/M fanfic around 2013, not long after realising I was bi. And in 2016, I hit a point where I felt I could not consume one more word from the mainstream media about white allocishet people falling in love over and over and OVER again without wanting to scream.

I started seeking out queer rep. Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is one of the few books I already knew about and was easier to access as an international reader. So that was my first. And I loved it.

My first case of bi rep, and the first time I saw the word bisexual written on the page, came when I read Tess Sharpe’s Far From You. While the F/F aspect was a tragic one, Sophie being so unapologetically bisexual was hugely comforting for me. I was so lucky that my first brush with bi rep was a good one. The people Sophie fell for were people she already knew, which was also great for me even if I didn’t realise it at the time.

I was 22, nearly 23, when I saw myself represented on the page for the first time. An adult. Some queer readers are even older when this happens. There have been ups and downs since, but Far From You will always hold a special place in my heart for being the first.

Joining the diverse bookish community also brought camaraderie with other queer readers. I’ve made some great friends online, some of whom I’ve gone on to meet in person. Sometimes the community reinforces my self-doubt about my own experiences being different from others, but it just as often bolsters my resolve in who I am.

And queer Twitter gives amazing book recs.

I’ve still yet to find a book that represents me fully regarding my onion-layered identity, but the occasional one has come close. I’m excited for Let’s Talk About Love next year, which is probably the closest one I’ve heard about.

And I’m writing my own stuff. Maybe eventually I’ll write a bisexual grey-aroace protagonist… once I’ve gotten a better handle on the aroace part of me. That’s still very new. But I’ve got an incredibly supportive group of queer friends now, which helps affirm who I am.

Where I am now

I’m more secure in my bisexuality these days. Part of that is owed to my insecurity shifting sideways to my being grey-aroace, but is just as much from finding a community and representation. It’s still hard for me sometimes since the queer community is such a broad space with so many different experiences that don’t match mine at all, but it’s so much easier than it used to be. And I can point to several different things to remind myself I’m not making things up.

I still haven’t dated a girl. That doesn’t make me any less bisexual. I haven’t dated anyone since that last serious boyfriend in the final year of high school. Only having experience with one gender doesn’t invalidate my identity. Anyone who has a problem with that is a waste of my time.

That nineteen-year-old me on the steps in Florence knew what she was talking about. I am bisexual. But she didn’t know that I am also grey-aroace, which informs the way my bisexuality functions. That has left a lot of room for doubt, but I understand better now.

My nineteen-year-old self, bundled up against the European cold, experiencing incredible things like ice-skating–and falling down–in Venice, walking to class in the picturesque snow a stone’s throw from Florence, trying pasta arrabiata that was way too spicy for her, geeking out over ancient Roman busts and a time-worn Etruscan arch, seeing Michelangelo’s David in person… I hope she’d be proud of me.

I’m definitely proud of her.

