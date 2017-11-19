Down the TBR Hole #9

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

(Almost) everything is queer today.

I don’t think I’ve ever actually read a hard-boiled mystery novel, let alone one crossed with the paranormal. The blurb hits a number of well-known hard-boiled mystery tropes: the femme fatale, the dead detective partner, hard liquor.

And it’s queer.

And also this line from the blurb is fucking great: “Now half the monsters in London are at each other’s throats, and the other half are trying to get in my pants.”

Verdict: Stay

Eh, I’m not really feeling this one. From what I can tell from the very rare reviews actually discussing my concerns, everyone in the book is cisgender and there’s apparently some serious cissexism going on. Exactly what I expected to find. So I’m just gonna give it a miss.

Verdict: Go

This probably ended up on my TBR because my younger self liked Bacigalupi’s other book Ship Breaker. I’m not really in the mood for his work anymore, though.

Verdict: Go

I’ve had this one on my TBR since before Shira republished all her books with new covers because of some pay issues with her publisher, if I remember correctly. I’ve been meaning to read her books forever and am reading an earlier one in this Mangoverse series for SapphicAThon. Easy choice.

Verdict: Stay

It’s short, gay and only a couple of dollars on Amazon. Sign me up.

Verdict: Stay

