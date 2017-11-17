A (Tentative) #SapphicAThon TBR

The SapphicAThon is a reading challenge that runs for two weeks between the 14th and 28th of December. This is their Twitter account. My friend Tasha, one of the organisers, has shared the optional bingo challenge board and some recs here, and her own TBR here. Jamieson, another organiser, has her TBR here.

This is the board:

My #SapphicAThon TBR

Bisexual MC: Of Fire and Stars by Audrey Coulthurst (library)

SF/F: The Witch Sea by S.E./Sarah Diemer (at this time of posting, this is free on Amazon!)

Under 500 Ratings on Goodreads: The Paths We Choose by M. Hollis

Jewish MC: Knit One Girl Two by Shira Glassman

QWOC MC: Adaptation by Malinda Lo (library)

Ace Spec MC: Thaw by Elyse Springer

Established Relationship: This Is Where It Ends by Marieke Nijkamp

Friends to Lovers: We Are Okay by Nina LaCour

Trans MC: Chameleon Moon by RoAnna Sylver

Non Coming Out Story: Queens of Geek by Jen Wilde

Hate to Love: Style by Chelsea M. Cameron

Both WOC: Huntress by Malinda Lo (library)

Disabled MC: The Second Mango by Shira Glassman

F/F Retelling: Lambs Can Always Become Lions by Charlotte Anne Hamilton

Interracial F/F Relationship: Night Swimming by Steph Bowe

MC Realises They’re Queer: Annie On My Mind by Nancy Garden (library)

Knowing my reading pace isn’t always super fast, depending on my mood, I might not be able to do a full blackout of the bingo board. So maybe I’ll aim for more traditional bingo lines first and then attempt the blackout afterwards so I feel like I’ve accomplished something at least. But at least I’ve got stuff planned for every book. If I don’t get to everything, at least I have a whole lot of F/F books to read into the new year.

