NaNoWriMo Mid-Month Update

I’ve been pretty quiet on the blog lately, mainly because 1) I haven’t been reading much and 2) NaNoWriMo has taken over my brain. Those two points may or may not be related.

(They are related.)

Anyway, stuff is gonna get more hectic for me very soon, so I aimed to get to 50k early, and succeeded yesterday, which is the 14th for all those people who find time zones do their heads in. At this time of writing I’m currently at 50.5k. I’ll probably write a bit more today, but I’m tired and hayfeverish so I don’t know how productive I’m gonna be.

I’ve been up and down for the month so far. More good days than bad, obviously, and I’ve managed to write at least a little bit every day. I’m hoping to keep doing that for the rest of the month, but at a slower pace. I’ve been sharing my daily wordcounts in this twitter thread:

I’ve also been using that hashtag to talk about the novel here and there.

Recently, I decided to be a little more reserved about sharing chunks of text publicly since I don’t want to be too spoilery in the event I do actually get published. I mean… why buy the cow when you can have the milk for free, right? At this point, I don’t know what is going to change and what will stay the same about this book, so it just felt like a better idea to pull back on the sharing for the moment. I was sharing a lot in the past.

I’ve been pretty sparing this month, though, so I think sharing a short snippet wouldn’t hurt. Picking an excerpt was difficult, so I’m going with this one because it’s early enough in the story that it’s not super spoilery. There are a lot of characters, some of whom have similar names until I can be bothered changing them (i.e. Miranda and Maria, Amelie and Amber). Gwen is the protagonist.

“Well, he’s totally over you,” said Miranda. “Who’d’ve thought having breakup sex with him was such a bad idea?” Amelie quipped. “Who told you?” I said. “You’re like twelve,” Miranda added. Tasha waved, grinning sheepishly. “Me, sorry. I thought everyone knew.” “I’m fifteen,” Amelie complained. “Yeah, yeah.” Amber rejoined us, sitting on the floor at my feet. “Jack asked me out.” Steph lifted her head off the couch. I could almost see steam coming out of her ears. “Chill, Mama Bear,” Jess said, patting her hand. “Congrats,” I told Amber. “And if he hurts you…” Steph started, before Maria lunged over and covered her mouth. “We’ll destroy him,” Miranda finished for her. “Thanks? I guess?” “They mean it,” Tasha said. “Yeah, you should’ve seen what they did to Daniel when I told them he cheated,” I added. Amelie leaned forward, chin in her hands. “Tell us.” Miranda shrugged. “No big deal. Someone may or may not have slashed his tires. No idea who might’ve done such a thing… not that I’m complaining if they hypothetically did.”

I’m hoping to finish the full draft this month, depending how busy things get and how much energy I have. Hayfever is kicking my ass at the moment, but I’m gonna try.

