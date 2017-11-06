Down the TBR Hole #8

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

Literally every single book for this has completely fallen off my radar. As in, I forgot they even existed. Oops?

Apparently the protagonist is a lesbian. But the writing sample in the blurb looks pretty crappy to me and the blurb itself wasn’t especially gripping. But hey, someone else will like it, I’m sure.

Verdict: Go

I’m really torn about this one. I’ve been wanting to write more of the sword and sorcery type of high fantasy, which this seems to fit… at least vaguely. I don’t like the cover, but the book is like a decade old. Being that it’s a decade old, though, I’m not sure I’d like the writing style. Then again, I don’t know that for certain. I don’t know when I’ll get around to reading it, but I’m not seeing anything that makes it an easy decision to get rid of it given I probably need to read more stuff like this to get a handle on worldbuilding and such.

Verdict: Stay (for now)

I’m not digging the ableism in the description, given that the justification for the MC’s stepmother becoming abusive seems to be “madness.” Sounds both lazy and ableist, even if the actual plot explanation is more reasonable than it seems. I’m not in the mood to give it a chance. Bye.

Verdict: Go

Apparently there’s insta-love (even if it’s handwaved by it being a magic connection or something). Also, from the reviews I’ve read, it might be a bit more on the erotic side than I usually go for, not when I’d have to pay twelve fucking dollars for an ebook I’m not even sure I’ll like all that much.

(I also may be slightly bitter that I have a protagonist in one of my WIPs with the same name as this one’s MC and apparently a similar personality.)

Verdict: Go

I was interested, but the ebook is thirteen dollars and some of the reviews I’m reading highlight some things that will probably bother me. There are apparently a lot of homomisic slurs used, but somehow identity labels apparently don’t exist. Spare me.

Verdict: Go

