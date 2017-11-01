WWW Wednesday

/ Ann Elise

WWW Wednesday is hosted by The Little Book Owl and asks three questions:

  1. What Are You Currently Reading?
  2. What Did You Recently Finish Reading?
  3. What Do You Plan on Reading Next?

What Are You Currently Reading?

saints and misfits

I started Saints and Misfits a couple days ago and am most of the way through it now. It’s a stressful read, but a good one if the sexual assault isn’t too triggering for you. Given the current climate surrounding untouchable men being revealed as predators, it’s also incredibly relevant right now.

What Did You Recently Finish Reading?

22295304

It took me a while to read Shadowshaper on account of having a massive book hangover, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. Cool magic system, incredibly diverse and a very voice-y protagonist. I’ll have to get the sequel and companion stories when I have time and money to read them. Here’s my review.

What Do You Plan on Reading Next?

31351689

Assuming the Netgalley file gets fixed, I am so pumped to read Girl Made of Stars. It’s another one tackling sexual assault, from a different perspective this time. Also: queer characters.

