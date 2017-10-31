Down the TBR Hole #7

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I’m still in the “ADD EVERYTHING” section of my Goodreads TBR, which will become evident very quickly since four out of the five books I have this week are from the same author.

This has been living on my bookshelf for years. I have to read it. I feel bad.

Verdict: Stay

I liked Diemer’s The Dark Wife well enough, but I wasn’t a huge fan of her writing style. This blurb doesn’t really grab me and, given I have a lot of sapphic rep on my TBR these days, there’s no real reason to keep this one.

Verdict: Go

Ooh, this is free on Amazon. *clicks*

Verdict: Stay

I went to check if this one was also free on Amazon, but it seems to not exist on there at all anymore.

Verdict: Go

Also seems to have disappeared from Amazon. I think it might be in one of the anthologies instead, but I don’t feel like going on a scavenger hunt.

Verdict: Go

