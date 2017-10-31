Down the TBR Hole #7

/ Ann Elise

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when youre scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well thats going to change!

It works like this:

~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf.

~ Order on ascending date added.

~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if youre feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time.

~ Read the synopses of the books

~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I’m still in the “ADD EVERYTHING” section of my Goodreads TBR, which will become evident very quickly since four out of the five books I have this week are from the same author.

Down the TBR Hole

#1: Legend by Marie Lu

9275658

This has been living on my bookshelf for years. I have to read it. I feel bad.

Verdict: Stay

#2: Twixt by Sarah Diemer

17727299

I liked Diemer’s The Dark Wife well enough, but I wasn’t a huge fan of her writing style. This blurb doesn’t really grab me and, given I have a lot of sapphic rep on my TBR these days, there’s no real reason to keep this one.

Verdict: Go

#3: The Witch Sea by S.E./Sarah Diemer

16198576

Ooh, this is free on Amazon. *clicks*

Verdict: Stay

#4: Sugar Moon by Sarah Diemer

11465774

I went to check if this one was also free on Amazon, but it seems to not exist on there at all anymore.

Verdict: Go

#5: Far by Sarah Diemer

12031208

Also seems to have disappeared from Amazon. I think it might be in one of the anthologies instead, but I don’t feel like going on a scavenger hunt.

Verdict: Go

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s