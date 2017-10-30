Review: Shadowshaper

Sierra Santiago was looking forward to a fun summer of making art, hanging out with her friends, and skating around Brooklyn. But then a weird zombie guy crashes the first party of the season. Sierra’s near-comatose abuelo begins to say “No importa” over and over. And when the graffiti murals in Bed-Stuy start to weep…. Well, something stranger than the usual New York mayhem is going on. Sierra soon discovers a supernatural order called the Shadowshapers, who connect with spirits via paintings, music, and stories. Her grandfather once shared the order’s secrets with an anthropologist, Dr. Jonathan Wick, who turned the Caribbean magic to his own foul ends. Now Wick wants to become the ultimate Shadowshaper by killing all the others, one by one. With the help of her friends and the hot graffiti artist Robbie, Sierra must dodge Wick’s supernatural creations, harness her own Shadowshaping abilities, and save her family’s past, present, and future.

If you’ve spent much time on diverse YA Twitter, you’ve probably heard of this one. I don’t think I’ve encountered anybody who didn’t like this book at least a little bit, so it’s been on my radar for a long time. When I needed a book to fit the “POC on the cover” square for Diversity Bingo, I knew just what to pick. I mean… look at that cover. It’s glorious.

Details at a glance:

Title: Shadowshaper

Series/Standalone: Series (book 1)

Author: Daniel José Older

Genre: YA Urban Fantasy (some have also called it Paranormal or Magical Realism)

First published: 2015

Format: Paperback

Pairings: M/F, side F/F

Sexual content: None

Rep: Afro-Caribbean/Latina MC (Puerto Rican) with natural hair, Haitian LI with locs, two sapphic supporting characters (one is a Martiniquais-French-Nigerian lesbian), Latinx supporting characters

Ownvoices: Yes for Latinx ethnicity

Content warnings: Ableist language, aftermath of a family member’s stroke, sexism (challenged), racism (challenged), colourism (challenged), street harassment (challenged), death

Okay, so this is probably one of my favourite reads this year. Like with most books, I had trouble getting through the first half or so but then picked up as I got closer to the end. That’s more of a *me* problem than anything to do with the book itself.

SHADOWSHAPER introduces a magic system based on communing with the spirits of the dead. Most practitioners tend to be Latinx, with the tradition often handed down between generations within families. Shadowshaping is not reliant on blood relation, so this is more in the way of passing down oral history to one’s children than having something inherent in one’s genetics… in most cases. There is a (spoilery) exception to this that I won’t go into details about. Anyway, the magic system is really super cool and is heavily reliant on community ties to be at its best.

A tight-knit community is at the centre of this story. Sierra has her peers who are friends, but she also has several older relatives, a godfather and other older community members who look out for her. The cast is incredibly diverse–there aren’t many white people–and the Spanish-speaking Latinx characters often switch to Spanish for pieces of dialogue. Both the protagonist, Sierra, and her love interest, Robbie, have afro-textured hair and we see Sierra fighting external and internalised messages of colourism and sexism to love her skin, body and hair just the way it is. I also loved there was a side f/f couple, and that there’s a short story about them set after this book.

SHADOWSHAPER also deals with issues of gentrification and cultural appropriation. Sierra’s neighbourhood in Brooklyn is slowly being taken over by exorbitantly-priced hipster coffee shops and other absurdly expensive white-people stores. The antagonist is a white male professor trying to force his way into a tradition he has no business interfering with, in the interest of White Saviouring the shadowshapers back to their former glory, with him as their boss. He acts like he has more of a right to the shadowshaper tradition than Sierra does… even though it’s her heritage. What a Class A dickbag.

Sierra deals with a lot of sexism throughout the story as well as racism and colourism. Men in her family acting like magic is some kind of boy’s club, street harassment… she even has to call out Robbie a few times. Sierra is not interested in this bullshit, and it’s glorious to read her refusing to entertain it.

This book is written in third person limited, but Sierra has such a strong narrative voice that at no point did I feel detached from her. Sierra is an extremely engaging character to read. She’s brilliant and headstrong, but, on the flip side, also impatient and sometimes jumps to incorrect conclusions. She also struggles with the trauma of experiencing the darker aspects of the spirit world. She’s an extremely well-rounded character and a joy to read.

The dialogue is also witty as heck and I loved reading how the strong bonds of friendship and community help Sierra deal with everything thrown at her. Seriously, she has some real ride-or-die friends. The characters were incredible and distinctive.

I did have issues with the frequency of ableist language in the book. Some of it is called out (i.e. about the word “cr*zy” being used to dismiss people), but most of it stands without challenge. Something to be aware of when reading.

Overall, SHADOWSHAPER is an awesome read with a cool magical system, great characters and a strong sense of community. I need to get my hands on everything else in the series now.

