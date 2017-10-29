In Which I Throw F/F Recs At Your Face

F/F is my favourite thing ever when it comes to fiction. It makes me feel right at home, all cozy and happy and warm. I’ve been meaning to write a post like this for a while, but because I’m not a super fast reader, it’s been difficult to find enough books that: 1) I have read, and 2) aren’t problematic shitfests… as far as I can tell. So I will likely do additional lists in the future when I’ve read more.

If you want to find more recs, check out these lists (some have more than just f/f): this, this, this and this. I’d also recommend keeping an eye on the Sapphicathon twitter page for when they post their recs for their December 14th-28th readathon. The Lesbrary also has a massive Goodreads resource but I find it overwhelming to even look at, personally.

Now, here is my list of a dozen books with a F/F relationship involving at least one of the protagonists.

Ascension by Jacqueline Koyanagi

Black queer MC with locs, chronic pain, disability from a fictional degenerative illness

AND SHE’S ON THE COVER

Queer and POC supporting characters

LI has a prosthetic limb

Polyamory

Good science fiction story for those (like me) who tend to prefer fantasy

Ownvoices for queerness, chronic pain, PTSD, polyamory

There is a bit of sex

Ash by Malinda Lo

Queer Cinderella retelling

Deals a lot with grief

Fairies

Kaisa the huntress is adorable

Author is queer

Far From You by Tess Sharpe

MY LOVE

Bi disabled MC with chronic pain, recovering from a painkiller addiction

1st book with on-the-page bi rep I ever read

Lesbian LI

(there’s also a straight dude LI)

Dead lesbian but that’s known from the start

Sad but hopeful

Ownvoices for bisexuality. Author also has chronic pain.

Here be sex (YA appropriate)

How To Make A Wish by Ashley Herring Blake

OBVIOUSLY

It’s like you don’t even know me

Bi MC

Lesbian biracial LI

Pianist/dancer romance

Male-female friendship

Normalising female masturbation and queer sex

Complicated mother-daughter relationships

Ownvoices for bisexuality

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova

Two potential love interests

MC is unlabelled bisexual

BRUJAS

MAGIC

SHIT GOING WRONG

MC making mistakes and doing her damnedest to make up for them

Ownvoices for Latinx ethnicity (NOT for bisexuality)

Out on Good Behavior by Dahlia Adler

Pansexual MC

Closeted lesbian LI with conservative parents

New Adult, college setting

Diverse supporting characters (e.g. there’s a hijabi character)

Gets very steamy in places

Part of a series but works fine as a standalone

Author is queer

The Dark Wife by Sarah Diemer

Hades/Persephone retelling

Persephone has no idea what’s going on half the time but she tries to do the right thing and seize the agency that other have denied her

One of the Greek mythology nerds

The writing isn’t the best but the story makes up for it

TW: rape (because Zeus is an asshole)

The Melody of You and Me by M. Hollis

Pansexual MC

Filipino LI

Guitarist/Dancer (apparently I like musician/dancer romances for some reason)

College dropout working in a bookshop, trying to decide what to do with her life

Steamy in places

The Traitor’s Tunnel by C.M. Spivey

Dual POV

One of the two MCs is a queer girl with a female LI

The other one is a panro ace (word of god, I think??) young man with a male LI

Cool worldbuilding

Is a prequel to a series, some people find it hard to start with this one

Unicorn Tracks by Julia Ember

MC is a black queer girl and a rape survivor

LI is a fat queer girl

MC’s homeland is based on East-African culture while LI’s is more European-style

Interesting worldbuilding

SAVE THE UNICORNS

Author is queer

We Awaken by Calista Lynne

MC and LI are ace lesbians

MC is a dancer, grieving for her dead father and comatose brother

LI is a magical dream-creator who brings the MC a message from her brother

A bit textbook on asexuality 101 but some people need to read that tbh

Wasn’t my fave but some other aces and ace-spec people like it

Author is ace if I remember correctly

You Know Me Well by Nina LaCour and David Levithan

Dual POV

One of the MCs is a lesbian and is terrified of meeting the girl she likes

The other is a gay boy who’s in love with his best friend

Pride parades!

Cute as heck

I remember really liking the writing but my memory is failing me on specifics

Both authors are queer

I’ll definitely come back and write another post once I’ve read more. Maybe this will become a regular thing.

