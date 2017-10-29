In Which I Throw F/F Recs At Your Face

/ Ann Elise

F/F is my favourite thing ever when it comes to fiction. It makes me feel right at home, all cozy and happy and warm. I’ve been meaning to write a post like this for a while, but because I’m not a super fast reader, it’s been difficult to find enough books that: 1) I have read, and 2) aren’t problematic shitfests… as far as I can tell. So I will likely do additional lists in the future when I’ve read more.

If you want to find more recs, check out these lists (some have more than just f/f): this, this, this and this. I’d also recommend keeping an eye on the Sapphicathon twitter page for when they post their recs for their December 14th-28th readathon. The Lesbrary also has a massive Goodreads resource but I find it overwhelming to even look at, personally.

Now, here is my list of a dozen books with a F/F relationship involving at least one of the protagonists.

Ascension by Jacqueline Koyanagi

  • Black queer MC with locs, chronic pain, disability from a fictional degenerative illness
  • AND SHE’S ON THE COVER
  • Queer and POC supporting characters
  • LI has a prosthetic limb
  • Polyamory
  • Good science fiction story for those (like me) who tend to prefer fantasy
  • Ownvoices for queerness, chronic pain, PTSD, polyamory
  • There is a bit of sex
  • My review

Ash by Malinda Lo

  • Queer Cinderella retelling
  • Deals a lot with grief
  • Fairies
  • Kaisa the huntress is adorable
  • Author is queer
  • My review

Far From You by Tess Sharpe

  • MY LOVE
  • Bi disabled MC with chronic pain, recovering from a painkiller addiction
  • 1st book with on-the-page bi rep I ever read
  • Lesbian LI
  • (there’s also a straight dude LI)
  • Dead lesbian but that’s known from the start
  • Sad but hopeful
  • Ownvoices for bisexuality. Author also has chronic pain.
  • Here be sex (YA appropriate)
  • My review

How To Make A Wish by Ashley Herring Blake

  • OBVIOUSLY
  • It’s like you don’t even know me
  • Bi MC
  • Lesbian biracial LI
  • Pianist/dancer romance
  • Male-female friendship
  • Normalising female masturbation and queer sex
  • Complicated mother-daughter relationships
  • Ownvoices for bisexuality
  • My review

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova

  • Two potential love interests
  • MC is unlabelled bisexual
  • BRUJAS
  • MAGIC
  • SHIT GOING WRONG
  • MC making mistakes and doing her damnedest to make up for them
  • Ownvoices for Latinx ethnicity (NOT for bisexuality)
  • My review

Out on Good Behavior by Dahlia Adler

  • Pansexual MC
  • Closeted lesbian LI with conservative parents
  • New Adult, college setting
  • Diverse supporting characters (e.g. there’s a hijabi character)
  • Gets very steamy in places
  • Part of a series but works fine as a standalone
  • Author is queer

The Dark Wife by Sarah Diemer

  • Hades/Persephone retelling
  • Persephone has no idea what’s going on half the time but she tries to do the right thing and seize the agency that other have denied her
  • One of the Greek mythology nerds
  • The writing isn’t the best but the story makes up for it
  • TW: rape (because Zeus is an asshole)

The Melody of You and Me by M. Hollis

  • Pansexual MC
  • Filipino LI
  • Guitarist/Dancer (apparently I like musician/dancer romances for some reason)
  • College dropout working in a bookshop, trying to decide what to do with her life
  • Steamy in places
  • My review

The Traitor’s Tunnel by C.M. Spivey

  • Dual POV
  • One of the two MCs is a queer girl with a female LI
  • The other one is a panro ace (word of god, I think??) young man with a male LI
  • Cool worldbuilding
  • Is a prequel to a series, some people find it hard to start with this one
  • My review

Unicorn Tracks by Julia Ember

  • MC is a black queer girl and a rape survivor
  • LI is a fat queer girl
  • MC’s homeland is based on East-African culture while LI’s is more European-style
  • Interesting worldbuilding
  • SAVE THE UNICORNS
  • Author is queer
  • My review

We Awaken by Calista Lynne

  • MC and LI are ace lesbians
  • MC is a dancer, grieving for her dead father and comatose brother
  • LI is a magical dream-creator who brings the MC a message from her brother
  • A bit textbook on asexuality 101 but some people need to read that tbh
  • Wasn’t my fave but some other aces and ace-spec people like it
  • Author is ace if I remember correctly

You Know Me Well by Nina LaCour and David Levithan

  • Dual POV
  • One of the MCs is a lesbian and is terrified of meeting the girl she likes
  • The other is a gay boy who’s in love with his best friend
  • Pride parades!
  • Cute as heck
  • I remember really liking the writing but my memory is failing me on specifics
  • Both authors are queer

I’ll definitely come back and write another post once I’ve read more. Maybe this will become a regular thing.

2 thoughts on "In Which I Throw F/F Recs At Your Face

