In Which I Throw F/F Recs At Your Face

F/F is my favourite thing ever when it comes to fiction. It makes me feel right at home, all cozy and happy and warm. I’ve been meaning to write a post like this for a while, but because I’m not a super fast reader, it’s been difficult to find enough books that: 1) I have read, and 2) aren’t problematic shitfests… as far as I can tell. So I will likely do additional lists in the future when I’ve read more.
If you want to find more recs, check out these lists (some have more than just f/f): this, this, this and this. I’d also recommend keeping an eye on the Sapphicathon twitter page for when they post their recs for their December 14th-28th readathon. The Lesbrary also has a massive Goodreads resource but I find it overwhelming to even look at, personally.
Now, here is my list of a dozen books with a F/F relationship involving at least one of the protagonists.
Ascension by Jacqueline Koyanagi
- Black queer MC with locs, chronic pain, disability from a fictional degenerative illness
- AND SHE’S ON THE COVER
- Queer and POC supporting characters
- LI has a prosthetic limb
- Polyamory
- Good science fiction story for those (like me) who tend to prefer fantasy
- Ownvoices for queerness, chronic pain, PTSD, polyamory
- There is a bit of sex
- Queer Cinderella retelling
- Deals a lot with grief
- Fairies
- Kaisa the huntress is adorable
- Author is queer
- MY LOVE
- Bi disabled MC with chronic pain, recovering from a painkiller addiction
- 1st book with on-the-page bi rep I ever read
- Lesbian LI
- (there’s also a straight dude LI)
- Dead lesbian but that’s known from the start
- Sad but hopeful
- Ownvoices for bisexuality. Author also has chronic pain.
- Here be sex (YA appropriate)
How To Make A Wish by Ashley Herring Blake
- OBVIOUSLY
- It’s like you don’t even know me
- Bi MC
- Lesbian biracial LI
- Pianist/dancer romance
- Male-female friendship
- Normalising female masturbation and queer sex
- Complicated mother-daughter relationships
- Ownvoices for bisexuality
Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova
- Two potential love interests
- MC is unlabelled bisexual
- BRUJAS
- MAGIC
- SHIT GOING WRONG
- MC making mistakes and doing her damnedest to make up for them
- Ownvoices for Latinx ethnicity (NOT for bisexuality)
Out on Good Behavior by Dahlia Adler
- Pansexual MC
- Closeted lesbian LI with conservative parents
- New Adult, college setting
- Diverse supporting characters (e.g. there’s a hijabi character)
- Gets very steamy in places
- Part of a series but works fine as a standalone
- Author is queer
- Hades/Persephone retelling
- Persephone has no idea what’s going on half the time but she tries to do the right thing and seize the agency that other have denied her
- One of the Greek mythology nerds
- The writing isn’t the best but the story makes up for it
- TW: rape (because Zeus is an asshole)
The Melody of You and Me by M. Hollis
- Pansexual MC
- Filipino LI
- Guitarist/Dancer (apparently I like musician/dancer romances for some reason)
- College dropout working in a bookshop, trying to decide what to do with her life
- Steamy in places
The Traitor’s Tunnel by C.M. Spivey
- Dual POV
- One of the two MCs is a queer girl with a female LI
- The other one is a panro ace (word of god, I think??) young man with a male LI
- Cool worldbuilding
- Is a prequel to a series, some people find it hard to start with this one
- MC is a black queer girl and a rape survivor
- LI is a fat queer girl
- MC’s homeland is based on East-African culture while LI’s is more European-style
- Interesting worldbuilding
- SAVE THE UNICORNS
- Author is queer
- MC and LI are ace lesbians
- MC is a dancer, grieving for her dead father and comatose brother
- LI is a magical dream-creator who brings the MC a message from her brother
- A bit textbook on asexuality 101 but some people need to read that tbh
- Wasn’t my fave but some other aces and ace-spec people like it
- Author is ace if I remember correctly
You Know Me Well by Nina LaCour and David Levithan
- Dual POV
- One of the MCs is a lesbian and is terrified of meeting the girl she likes
- The other is a gay boy who’s in love with his best friend
- Pride parades!
- Cute as heck
- I remember really liking the writing but my memory is failing me on specifics
- Both authors are queer
I’ll definitely come back and write another post once I’ve read more. Maybe this will become a regular thing.
Quite a few of these are already on my TBR or are books I’ve already read, but there are some titles on here that I’ve never heard of and will definitely be looking into! Thanks for such a fantastic rec list!!!
Love this post, thank you!
