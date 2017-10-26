Down the TBR Hole #6

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I’ve been in such a reading slump lately, hence the lack of posts on the blog. So it’s time for my new favourite pastime: panicking over my TBR.

This has totally fallen off my radar. I used to quite like Holly Black’s books as a teen, but I’ve kind of drifted since then. I’m not really into the blurb of this book, though a friend’s review almost made me care, but then I found out the queer rep isn’t really front and centre, which was the whole reason I had it on my TBR in the first place.

Verdict: Go

I think I put this book on my TBR in a flurry of book-adding during the early phases of me actually reading diverse books. The blurb is fairly interesting, and this book is by an author of colour, but I have to really limit how many allocishet books I read or I get overwhelmed. Someone else might enjoy it, but I don’t think this is for me.

Verdict: Go

Again, interesting blurb and by an author of colour, but looks painfully allocishet. And a lot of the plot seems to really hinge on heterosexuality. I can’t do it. I wanted to, but my blood pressure won’t let me. Still, it’s another interesting one if you’re looking for books by authors of colour

Verdict: Go

I own this one already but keep forgetting about it. There will be a point, possibly early next year, where I’ll be out of books to read and this might be a good one to read then.

Verdict: Stay

I put this on my TBR because gay. And, from the sound of some reviews, that’s about all this book has going for it because apparently it’s not very well-written or structured. If I run across it in a library somewhere (unlikely; I’m Australian), I might pick it up if I don’t have anything better to do, but I’m not going out of my way to read it.

Verdict: Go

Wow, that was a brutal one. I normally find myself being too nice about my TBR. Surprise?

