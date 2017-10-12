Down the TBR Hole #5

/ Ann Elise

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when youre scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well thats going to change!

It works like this:

~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf.

~ Order on ascending date added.

~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if youre feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time.

~ Read the synopses of the books

~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I’ve been putting off doing this because I am in such a lazy mood and had a couple books that I really wasn’t sure about, but I haven’t been posting much on the blog so I need to do something.

Down the TBR Hole

#1: Everything Leads to You by Nina LaCour

I really enjoyed the book she co-wrote with David Levithan and have been meaning to read this one for a while. Maybe next year will finally be the time.

Verdict: Stay

#2: Otherbound by Corinne Duyvis

I wasn’t sure if I was going to keep this one, but reviews have told me that one of the protagonists is bi and she has a female love interest so that’s made me more interested. Additionally, the other protagonist is Mexican-American (I think?) and both characters have disabilities. Also, it’s in my local library system.

Verdict: Stay

#3: Proxy by Alex London

Another one I wasn’t sure about, but both boys are apparently queer according to Goodreads people. However, this was meant to be part of a trilogy and the third book was never published. There is a short story to round out the series, but I’m having a hard time figuring out how to get it since it appears to have only been distributed via the author’s newsletter. As much as the whole concept of this dystopian story interests me, I don’t have time for this shit.

Verdict: Go

#4: Lizard Radio by Pat Schmatz

I almost read this for Diversity Bingo this year, but I’ve chosen something else to read that I already had access to. I’m still hoping to read it, maybe next year.

Verdict: Stay

#5: I Know Very Well How I Got My Name by Elliott DeLine

I really wasn’t sure about this one since it had fallen completely off my radar. However, I do need to read more books about trans boys. Sounds like it’s gonna be a rough read (there is apparently a graphic rape, for instance) so I don’t know when I’ll be in the right headspace for it, but I’ve read some dark shit before so I should be okay.

Verdict: Stay

