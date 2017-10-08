NaNoWriMo Introductions

So, while I’m not planning to share as many excerpts as I did for the Camp NaNoWriMo events this year, I’m still gonna be popping in from time to time with updates about my WIP for November. And apparently October, because NaNo prep is a thing.
Anyway, Gem on Twitter put together some questions about our WIPs and I wanted to curate them all in the one place since I foolishly didn’t include my WIP hashtag in all my responses.
1. Have you done NaNo before? If so, how did it go for you? Motivating, stressful, both?
Fun fact: that 91k novel is the one I’m reworking for this year’s NaNoWriMo. Because it was a Mess.
2. Do you plan out your novels? If so, how detailed do your outlines get?
3. Do you know what story you’ll be working on for NaNo? If so, tell me a little bit about it.
4. Do you use inspo boards or folders for your novels? If you have some pics or quotes ready, feel free to share 🙂
5. Do you have a reward or punishment system in place to motivate you to get to your daily goal? Accountability partners?
6. What are some of the silly things you tend to find in your first drafts, esp when you were just focusing on word count, not quality?
7. Do you have any self-care ideas put in place to avoid overwork/stress?
(WORLD. I MEANT WORLD.)
8. Do you have any friends who would be willing to listen to you gush/rant about your WIP while you write? If not, I suggest this.
9. What are your wildest wildest dreams for this WIP?
Ta da.