NaNoWriMo Introductions

So, while I’m not planning to share as many excerpts as I did for the Camp NaNoWriMo events this year, I’m still gonna be popping in from time to time with updates about my WIP for November. And apparently October, because NaNo prep is a thing.

Anyway, Gem on Twitter put together some questions about our WIPs and I wanted to curate them all in the one place since I foolishly didn’t include my WIP hashtag in all my responses.

A NaNo intro thread#NaNoGems — all hallow's gem 🎃 (@writer_gem) October 7, 2017

1. Have you done NaNo before? If so, how did it go for you? Motivating, stressful, both?

A few times, as well as Camp. My 1st year, I wrote 91k & finished the draft. Since then it's been hit or miss but always motivating. https://t.co/kMtobFuwNV — Ann Elise Monster 👻 (@annelisemonte) October 8, 2017

Fun fact: that 91k novel is the one I’m reworking for this year’s NaNoWriMo. Because it was a Mess.

2. Do you plan out your novels? If so, how detailed do your outlines get?

I plan, but not v organised. I do character profiles and vague setting profiles. My outlines are just a list of events divided by chapter. https://t.co/eww0jXXZPJ — Ann Elise Monster 👻 (@annelisemonte) October 8, 2017

3. Do you know what story you’ll be working on for NaNo? If so, tell me a little bit about it.

#QueerZombieKillingCheerleaders. MC has a bi awakening w her lesbian teammate & is grappling w that until the zombies interrupt everything. https://t.co/rpArOfP0yz — Ann Elise Monster 👻 (@annelisemonte) October 8, 2017

4. Do you use inspo boards or folders for your novels? If you have some pics or quotes ready, feel free to share 🙂

Gwen and Miranda together. pic.twitter.com/A9xPxKhsfN — Ann Elise Monster 👻 (@annelisemonte) October 8, 2017

5. Do you have a reward or punishment system in place to motivate you to get to your daily goal? Accountability partners?

Not really. I probably should. I am in a GC with other NaNo-ers, so there's a bit of accountability there at least. https://t.co/1WzqICaCxp — Ann Elise Monster 👻 (@annelisemonte) October 8, 2017

6. What are some of the silly things you tend to find in your first drafts, esp when you were just focusing on word count, not quality?

Typos galore. I have a weird tendency to type "spread" as "spready" (I literally did it right now). Also, excessive dialogue. https://t.co/NA4xYlR0Lz — Ann Elise Monster 👻 (@annelisemonte) October 8, 2017

7. Do you have any self-care ideas put in place to avoid overwork/stress?

Writing is often my self-care. Put on music, block out word: catharsis. I zone out in front of TV or read for recharging sometimes. And food https://t.co/34cBRCxpqJ — Ann Elise Monster 👻 (@annelisemonte) October 8, 2017

(WORLD. I MEANT WORLD.)

8. Do you have any friends who would be willing to listen to you gush/rant about your WIP while you write? If not, I suggest this.

I'm in a GC that will probably turn into this. Plus I tend to get a fair bit of support just by tweeting about it. https://t.co/cLNdWFXY8b — Ann Elise Monster 👻 (@annelisemonte) October 8, 2017

9. What are your wildest wildest dreams for this WIP?

I'd love to have this as the start of a workable duology or trilogy (latter seems more likely) and get them published. And sell, obviously. https://t.co/x2AdnWYFGM — Ann Elise Monster 👻 (@annelisemonte) October 8, 2017

