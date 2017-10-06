NaNoWriMo 2017 Novel Announcement

Less than a month to go until NaNoWriMo and I finally figured out what I’m gonna write: a rewrite of my first ever NaNovel from 2011. Originally titled Deathwitch, I’ve recently come to the understanding that I tried to squish two novels into one and completely did not do the first section justice by doing that. I don’t have a title for this new version yet, since Deathwitch refers to plot points that won’t even start until the sequel, so I’m just calling it by the main plot idea and hashtagging it as #QueerZombieKillingCheerleaders on Twitter. Long, but accurate.

Here’s my summary on the website (since the title will possibly change, the URL might as well):

When Gwen Parker has a bisexual awakening at a party with her lesbian best friend and cheer captain, Miranda, she expects the weirdest part of the year will be navigating her ex-boyfriend’s creepy football buddies and her father’s inability to remember she’s queer. Reading weird books about the occult is just a hobby she fits in between school, cheer practice and babysitting her little sister. Until her teammate’s quarterback boyfriend develops creepy red eyes, students go missing and the dead rise from their graves… and everyone blames Gwen. It’s up to Gwen and her squad to find out the truth, and save their small town from a zombie apocalypse.

Unlike previous events, I’m probably not going to post as many excerpts because I think I was posting too much of my work. I will give updates and possibly share a few favourite lines.

In any case, I’ve got my Scrivener file and have started the vague beginnings of outlining (mostly half-assed character profiles at the moment) so hopefully I’ll be ready to go for November, since I’ve got quite a bit on late in that month and will need to write as much as possible early on if I’ve got a chance of winning.

