WWW Wednesday is hosted by The Little Book Owl and asks three questions:

What Are You Currently Reading?

I just started Shadowshaper tonight and am not very far in, but it’s already immensely different from the books I’ve been reading lately. I like that. I need to change things up a bit. I don’t read enough urban fantasy.

What Did You Recently Finish Reading?

I loved Wild Beauty. The writing is gorgeous, if a little exhausting. It took pretty much everything out of me, and what little thoughts I had left went into writing my review, so I might just share the link to that and leave things there.

What Do You Plan on Reading Next?

This is subject to change, but Mum grabbed Saints and Misfits from the bookstore for me recently and I think I might want to read it next. I’m not sure what mood I’m in at the moment. I’m still in a bit of a Wild Beauty hangover so it’s hard to decide right now. I think I definitely need to read a contemporary like this next, something completely different from what I’m reading at the moment.

