Review: Wild Beauty

Love grows such strange things. For nearly a century, the Nomeolvides women have tended the grounds of La Pradera, the lush estate gardens that enchant guests from around the world. They’ve also hidden a tragic legacy: if they fall in love too deeply, their lovers vanish. But then, after generations of vanishings, a strange boy appears in the gardens. The boy is a mystery to Estrella, the Nomeolvides girl who finds him, and to her family, but he’s even more a mystery to himself; he knows nothing more about who he is or where he came from than his first name. As Estrella tries to help Fel piece together his unknown past, La Pradera leads them to secrets as dangerous as they are magical in this stunning exploration of love, loss, and family.

Title: Wild Beauty

Series/Standalone: Standalone

Author: Anna-Marie McLemore

Genre: YA Magical Realism

First published: 2017

Format: e-ARC

Pairings: F/F (or F/NB?), M/F (main)

Sexual content: Implied, open for interpretation

Rep: Bisexual protagonist and cousins (Word of God, unlabelled in story), primarily Latinx cast, queer supporting characters including a gay man, unlabelled Word of God genderqueer character

Ownvoices: Yes for Latinx heritage and queerness

Content warnings: challenged homomisia (-misia = hatred/dislike), challenged racism, hints of challenged bimisia, bit of cissexism

Anna-Marie McLemore’s writing is absolutely gorgeous. So gorgeous, in fact, that it took me forever to read this book. The writing required my full, undivided attention and was so flowery at times that the concentration required sucked the energy out of me. I love the writing style, but this isn’t one of those books I can knock over in a manner of hours. Your mileage may vary.

The writing style in WILD BEAUTY is dreamy and atmospheric, full of lush descriptions of scenery and characters. McLemore is a masterful writer of flowery prose. While it was tiring to read, I was absolutely enraptured.

All five of the Nomeolvides cousins are in love with the same girl, but they live in fear that their collective love will make her disappear. I use “girl” to describe Bay because that is how she is treated and labelled throughout the book, but she would appear to be the genderqueer character mentioned in McLemore’s acknowledgements. I didn’t find it to be super clear in the text, but I’m not genderqueer myself so maybe I was missing something. I don’t think I’ve seen any genderqueer reviewers tackle this, but if someone has seen a review like that, please link me.

Anyway, the cousins give offerings to La Pradera, the land to which they are magically tied under pain of death, to try and save her, which leads to a boy, Fel, appearing in the gardens. Fel and the other protagonist, Estrella who is one of the Nomeolvides cousins, have incredible narrative voices and I love both characters to peaces. To be clear, their romance is the primary romance, with the other romance being prominent but not involving any POV characters.

The story is hugely family-focused, which makes sense given Estrella comes from a large family of assertive women, five per generation. While the romances are important, Estrella’s strong family ties form the backbone of the story. Each of her cousins–Gloria, Azalea, Dalia and Calla–are incredibly distinctive, though it did take me some time to pick up on their differences. Much of Estrella’s actions are fuelled by a need to protect her family.

The most important character in the story is easily La Pradera itself. The Nomeolvides women are beholden to its mercy and spend much of the story trying to interpret what the land is telling them. The mystery of why the land holds onto the women and takes their lovers from them, coupled with the urgency of Bay’s wealthy family upsetting the apple cart of their lives, drives the plot.

From the narrative, it seems like the Nomeolvides women are Mexican-American, given they were historically displaced by American land treaties, and Fel and his brother were undocumented immigrants from a couple of communities in Spain (Andalusia and near Ceuta).

It’s worth noting that bisexuality is pretty much exclusively described as an interest in men and women in this story, despite the apparent presence of a genderqueer character.

Overall, WILD BEAUTY is a gorgeous, atmostpheric read with an interesting mystery to unravel. The romances are gorgeous and the family connections are beautiful to read. It’s one of my favourite books of 2017.

