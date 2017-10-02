Down the TBR Hole #4

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

QUEER DYSTOPIAN. I got this from a friend as part of a book trade. As is probably evident from my previous Down the TBR Hole, I’m currently in a section full of queer books. I went on a huge adding spree when I was first starting to read more diversely and this book is a part of that. Fortunately, I still want to read it, though it will probably have to wait until next year since my TBR for the rest of the year is mostly set in stone aside from the Sapphic Readathon, which is about queer women and not dudes anyway. So… next year.

Verdict: Stay

Another book I added in my early queer book adding spree. When I started looking at this, I was determined to throw it off my TBR, but the fact it’s an Odyssey retelling full of queer characters has sucked me back in. Also: queer dystopian.

That reminds me. I need to read the goddamn Odyssey at some point.

Verdict: Stay

I have an ebook of this. I can’t remember if it was free or just really cheap. Either way, I have a vague recollection of seeing Harmony Ink Press doing some kind of deal and I jumped on it.

Anyway, more queer dystopian. This one’s an interesting concept: a more brawn-than-brains protagonist in a world where war is supposedly obsolete. Except world peace is nowhere near as secure as it’s made out to be. The thing that really drew me in was the fact the protagonist is an angry, violent person. Also, I just found a review that describes the cast as “morally-grey misfits” and we already know I love me some of that.

Verdict: Stay

Another victim of my early days queer-book-adding spree. The MC is bisexual, which would normally draw me in all by itself, but I’ve really stopped caring about wanting to read this book over time. I just don’t think I’m in the mood for it anymore. If anyone reading this is looking for a book without any romance in it, though, this one might be worth checking out. It’s just not for me.

Verdict: Go

Come on. Queer princesses. Sapphic hate to love. Magic and shit. This is right up my alley. And I can request to get it transferred to my library for pickup.

Hell. Yes.

Verdict: Stay

Advertisements