Top Ten Tuesday: Bi & Pan Characters

Top Ten Tuesday is a weekly meme created by Broke and Bookish. This week’s theme is:

September 26: Ten Books That Feature Characters ____________: Examples: Ten books that feature black main characters, characters who hold interesting jobs, characters who have a mental illness, characters that are adopted, characters that play sports, etc, etc. Can’t wait to see what you all come up with!

I saw Foxes & Fairytales did a list of bi characters for this week, so I’m going to do one as well with different characters, and with the addition of a couple of known pan characters in books I have read. Most of these characters are the protagonists in books that I have read, with one exception for each of those.

I also may have snuck an additional character in since there were multiple options for one of the books.

Grace from How to Make a Wish by Ashley Herring Blake

Is anyone surprised? I love this book so much. I want to adopt Grace away from her terrible mother. I have a piano she can use!

Alex from Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova

While Alex’s sexuality is unlabelled (possibly because she only woke up to her queerness late in the book), I really loved her journey to realising her feelings for another character as well as her literal journey to save her family from her own mistake.

Rumor Mora and Nyx Llorca from 27 Hours by Tristina Wright

While I had mixed feelings about the book as a whole, I loved Rumor and thought the bi rep was done well. Nyx is on-the-page pansexual rep with a trans girl love interest and I loved her too.

Estrella from Wild Beauty by Anna-Marie McLemore

This one comes from Word of God rather than textual evidence, but I’m still loving Estrella and her cousins.

Ida from Ida by Alison Evans

This is an Aussie one. Ida is a plus-sized bisexual Chinese-Australian girl with the ability to turn back time… or so it appears. Her love interest is nonbinary.

Sophie from Far From You by Tess Sharpe

I mean… come on. I had to include her. I love Sophie. She’s been through hell and back and she just keeps on going. She’s also the first on-the-page bi character that I ever read.

Chris from The Melody of You and Me by M. Hollis

Chris is only the second on-the-page pansexual character I have read. I related to a lot of her experiences as a university dropout trying to find a new place in the world.

Frankie from Out on Good Behavior by Dahlia Adler

Frankie Bellisario is the first on-the-page pan character I have read. I remember her being a lot of fun to read and it was also cool to read about a character for whom monogamy isn’t really her natural state, but she’s willing to try for her love interest, Samara.

Seth from Coffee Boy by Austin Chant

Seth isn’t a protagonist, but as the main character’s love interest in a romance, he is extremely prominent. He’s an extremely caring guy who is hyper-aware of the power imbalance between him and the much-younger protagonist, Kieran.

Reese from Adaptation by Malinda Lo

I haven’t read this one yet, but I was just reminded of this book’s existence. And apparently Reese has both male and female love interests.

