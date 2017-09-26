Down the TBR Hole #3

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

As per usual, my TBR has grown since the last time. So let’s trim some branches. Or, at least, attempt to.

This is a prequel to Malinda’s novel Ash, which I read late last year and really quite enjoyed. I was pretty sure this one was available at my local library and just checked their website to find I was correct. I’m always down for more F/F, and maybe I can read it for the Sapphic Readathon in December. Even if I don’t manage it then, it’s still worth keeping on my TBR since a lot of the queer books I read these days are contemporary, which is moving away from my fantasy roots that I would really like to maintain.

Verdict: Stay

My specific local library doesn’t have this one, but another couple within the same system have it so I can request it when I wanna read it. And apparently the bi MC has male and female love interests. Cool.

Verdict: Stay

I’ve known multiple dancer girls who are recovering from eating disorders, so this feels like an extremely important book to read. From the reviews I’ve read, it also sounds like bisexuality is handled really well, which is no surprise considering the author is bi. While parts of it are harmful to lesbian readers, because of the remainder of the subject matter, I still think it’s worth reading with a grain of salt.

Verdict: Stay

This one has been on my radar for a long time. However, I think the time has come to recognise that I’m probably never going to read it. The only thing that kept it on my TBR this long was the intersex rep, since I stopped having any real interest in the story itself years ago. Maybe I’ll get around to reading this eventually, but that seems unlikely.

Verdict: Go

Another queer classic I need to read. It’s available in my library’s network, though it’s another I’ll have to request a transfer for. I actually love how the Goodreads blurb talks about it being a banned book that was publicly burned in Kansas like it’s a badge of honour… which, honestly, it kind of is.

Since this fits into what I hope will end up being a quest to read the queer classics, this is definitely staying on the TBR.

Verdict: Stay

