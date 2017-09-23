BiVisibilityDay: 90+ Bi, Pan & Other Multi-Attracted Twitterers

I’ve been sharing my bi blog posts here and there for Bisexual Visibility Month and I wanted to do something cool for our day. So this is a list of Twitter-users who are attracted to multiple genders.
Of the multi-attracted orientations, bisexuality is the most visible and we are the only one with a month, week and day dedicated to us. Because of that, and because I’ve seen pan folk wanting to get involved, I opened this list up to anyone who is romantically or sexually attracted to multiple genders. People on the ace and aro spectrums are included. I’m one of them. We are all valid and deserve recognition.
Disclaimer: Some people on this list are my personal friends. I also asked the Twitterverse for other people who’d like to be included and accepted most people who replied. Because I’m a member of the bookish community, most of these people are book reviewers or writers, but we also have a few people from outside the community.
I ended up with over 90 people on the list. For the sake of everyone’s eyes, I’ve grouped them alphabetically. I also removed most emojis from people’s bios.
A-Cakes @tradjazzhoe
- 謝蘇艷 <3<3<3 queen of snacks, musician, 22
Abigail Kay @AbigailGKay
- Development Officer
@threefaiths, @BiPrideUK CoChair, Vol Development Coordinator @KeshetUK, @CharityworksUK fellow, Religious Studies grad, proud SJW!
- experienceistobelived.wordpress.com
A. Jade @itsamazingamy
- writer, blogger, filmmaker, photographer and cat enthusiast from London
- pursuitofwonderland.wordpress.com
Alex Casso @alexcasso
- Editor & Poet (Author of THE SECRETS I KEEP and LOVE LETTERS TO NAMELESS) | Queer (biroace) | CPTSD
- https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073SL4G4B – Love Letters to the Nameless chapbook
Allison Ivy @MsAllisonIvy
#Indieauthor of #YA #fantasy #TDATDES | Bisexual. Inter-sectional feminist. Slytherin/Horned Serpent #amwriting #bookbuzz #author #editor #selfpublishing
- http://www.help2write.com/
Amber @Red_Amber and @SheffieldBiSoc
- Amber: Awkward Squad, ginger, geek, carer, therapist, bi/pan activist, anti-oppression, re-enactor, veggie, gamer, HEMA, cat minion
- Sheffield BiSocial: Social and support group for bi/pan people and our allies. DMs open. Email SheffieldBiSoc@gmail.com
#Sheffield #bisexual #LGBT
Amelie @sissix_rosemary
- 14, anxious pansexual mermaid, feminist babe, sensitivity reader, writer of
#OceanGaysWIP, book devourer and blogger, australian
- https://akindergalaxy.wordpress.com/
Ana Mardoll @AnaMardoll
- I write
#ownvoices books about queer folk, happy kissing, & fantastical magic. Bi, ace-spec, transgender, and oh-so-queer. [Xie/Xer/Xers or She/Her/Hers]
- http://www.anamardoll.com/
Anjulie Te Pohe @AnjulieWrites
- Founder of
@koru_mag | Avid reader and #writer of YA | Takatāpui (Māori & bi/queer) | She/Them | Avatar by @layahimalaya
- http://anjulietepohe.com/
Annie @annieloveswords
- 23. Reader, Writer, Blogger. Currently working on
#BvBWIP. #WeNeedDiverseBooks.
- https://www.youtube.com/user/iliveandbreathewords
Ashley @ReadingWarrior
- 23. Hufflepuff. Bisexual. I do booktube sometimes along with painting. Puns. Keep beach city weird!
Ava @Bookishwithtea
- Book blogger, reader, + writer of YA. Queer, intersectional feminist, sensitivity/beta reader.
#DiverseBookBloggers
- https://bookishnessandtea.wordpress.com/
Bisexual Globe @Bisexualglobe
- Bi+ globe: Bi Visibility Day, Bi Visibility in Prides, Bisexual Secretariat for ILGA, views on human dignity & respect, LGBT QIAP & non binary identity politics
Bisexual News @BisexualNews
- You matter. YOU MATTER!!!
- Unhelpful bio so here’s mine: Tweets a lot of articles about bisexuality, including bimisia, bi erasure, correcting misconceptions, bi celebrities, retweets some cool historical stuff sometimes.
Bree Mae @TheBreeMae and the @Queerenough online merchandise store
- Activist & encourager. Chronically ill / chronically chill. Patron saint of the allergic. Hydration enthusiast. Creator of
@queerenough.
- https://www.patreon.com/BreeMae
- https://www.teepublic.com/user/queerenough
Briony @BrionyAppleton
- smol + welsh« »book blogger + writer« »wiccan feminist« »ravenclaw« »queer maybe + demi definitely« »she/her
- https://www.missbriony.com/
- [book emoji] latina. Bisexual. Feminist. 18. She/her. “Somos las nietas de las brujas que no pudiste quemar.”
- C’s twitter account is all about books.
C. Callahan @AuthorCCallahan
- YA/NA Writer of sci-fi/fantasy
#ownvoices. Book Blogger. Acquisition editor w/ @multifariouspr1 Plastic Wings is available from @3littlebooksco
- https://ctcallahan.com/
Carlos Castaño @Carlcr_
- Científico en formación. Músico craneal. Activista LGTB y ser inquieto en general.
- Tweets in Spanish, primarily about bi issues.
Caroline Moira @caroline_moira
- Avid consumer of pop culture, green tea & any content relating to “Africa” by Toto. Views expressed are my own.
- Also describes self on website as: “Writer and social media hype woman”
- https://www.carolinemoira.com/
Catherine Slavova @CSlavova
- I write about dead things and bisexuals. Don’t worry, they’re more undead bisexual than dead ones. [She/her]
Cathy Pegau @CathyPegau
- Author of the Charlotte Brody historical mystery series and award-winning
#SFR. Well-behaved women seldom make history. Or the future. She/her.
- http://cathypegau.com/
Ceara Heffernan @ReadingArsenal
- booktuber (ReadingArsenal), reader, writer | she/her | http://patron.com/readingarsenal |
@Mouseiana‘s girlfriend
- https://readingarsenal.com/
Cee Arr @CeeArrBookNerd
- (C.R.)
#BookBlogger @ Dora Reads. Bookish Rebel & nerdgirl. Reader & Writer. Welsh as a tractor on the M4. Sexually Fluid/Queer. She/Her. #DiverseBookBloggers
- http://www.dorareads.co.uk/
Ceillie @CandidCeillie
- Pronounced KAY-LEE. Book Blogger. Journalist. White, queer & neurodivergent. She/her. Hufflepuff. Profile pic by
@voolezvous
- http://candidceillie.com/
Charlotte Davis @charlottendavis
- Bloomsbury Children’s Editorial Assistant and New School Writing for Children MFA Alum. All views my own!
Chelsea @romweasleys
- she/her •
#WeNeedDiverseBooks • http://Instagram.com/romweasley • http://Instagram.com/slyther.ink • https://ko-fi.com/A181411Y
- My note: Is a book blogger and has a lot of smart stuff to say about bi representation in fiction.
- https://romweasley.wordpress.com/
Chris Hanksenson @CDHWho
- Husband & Father. Doctor Who geek, comics nerd & Muppet fan.
- My note: Posts about nerd culture stuff and also seems to be in the process of reviewing old Doctor Who episodes on his blog.
- http://touchthealiensand.blogspot.com.au/
C.L. McCollum @C_L_McCollum
- Bi SFF author & freelance editor keeping it weird in Austin. Hufflepuff for life!
@HerdCatsPress #MimosaThursdaypodcaster. https://www.patreon.com/clmccollum
- https://www.clmccollum.com/editing
Codi Coday @CodiCoday
- President of
@PAVESnonprofit, #Bisexual/ #pansexual and #polyamory community organizer, activist, writer, and speaker. http://www.PAVESnonprofit.com
- PAVES bio: We are an nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of
#bisexual & #pansexual people.
- https://polypretzels.wordpress.com/
Daisy Steiner @Audysseus
- Chicana/. Ravenclaw. Nolite te muggles carborundorum. The World Is Quiet Here. Just you wait. I’ll write my way out. Somehow in an MFA program.
Danielle Rogland @DanielleRogland
- Danielle Rogland, sci-fi author with ADHD and a wealth of emotions. Mom friend. Loves hobbits, hates fascists. she/her
#amwriting
- https://daniellerogland.wordpress.com/
Dominic Arnall @ArnallDominic
- Head of Projects and Programmes at Stonewall, covers Education, Faith Engagement and International Projects. Bi Beyond Borders.
Elke @madebyberoyal
- 20-year-old bookblogger & bookstagrammer • she/her
- https://www.beroyal.be
Ella Fleming-Christie @ellabellabellz
- Ella Fleming-Christie. 21. NZ. Book Reviewer. Booktuber. Writer. Coffee obsessive. Neferet in
@TheHONFamily. Co-creator of #BOOKTUBIAN. Subscribe! Link below!
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC77Q6mgSi6glF4vbTfqajvQ
Eme @emebluewrites
- They/them. I read books and review them. I also try to write some. Read more here: http://wordsarerainbows.wordpress.com
- https://curiouscat.me/emewritesabout
Fire (L De Ubago-Sia) @kimsan23
- 火-夏金山 lgBt advocate, bisexual, genderqueer, writer, artist, corporate slave, public speaker
- Part of the @SideBPh bi research group
- https://ask.fm/firewomyn
Gabhi Martins @gabhimartins
- queer latina babe writing about witches, wars, lies, and catholic schools. i’m aggressively soft, and made of glittery cotton-candy punk. (she/her
- https://gabrielawrites.com/
Gem @gmmhndry
- currently reading: Furthermore by Tahereh Mafi
- Posts a bit of everything
Gemma Mahadeo @snarkattack
- Unipolar bard stuck between pitches, dialects, Romance languages & R/ing cycles. Wrangler:
@instagramazine; food/beer rambler: @eatdrinkstagger[she/they]
- http://snarkattack-gracenotes.tumblr.com/
H
Hang Do @heonuongchay
- Vietnamese American / Aspiring Poet / Angry Asian Woman / Taker of Many Naps
Heron @herong
- Policy att’y
@lgbtmap. Queer & bi+, racial justice, pain, food, books, cat. Thoughts are mine. Writing in @entropymag, @broadzine, @milkjournalnews(she/they)
Hilde Vossen @HildeVossen
- Coordinator European Bisexual Network for Activists | Visi~Bi~lity | Communications adviser | Fieldhockey
@QueeraanZee @EuroBiCon @EuroBiReCon @Bisexualglobe
- https://www.facebook.com/hildevossen
Isa @isaboog
- Dutch classics student who blogs about books, writes them, and hopes to finally finish one some day. she/they // pan ace // sneirrbooks on instagram
- https://puttingwingsonwords.wordpress.com/
Jamieson @aminyarhd
- Australia, 18. (she/her) bicon || would die for Andrew minyard. i talk about books on the internet.
Jennifer Moore @UnchartedWorlds
- Here I mostly read a lot & retweet a few interesting things. Songs by me:
@SingleBass. Book micro-reviews: @BookTrail.
- http://www.uncharted-worlds.org/blog/
Jessi @bibliojessi
- 17 • reader/writer• blonde book blogger • hufflepuff • she/her
@thecoolkidsread
- https://bibliojessi.wordpress.com/
Jillian @grouchy03
- I like books. And music. Book Blogger/Booktuber. i obsess over stuff so please excuse my rambling tweets. Ravenclaw House FTW. Aether Clan for life baby!
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoo8VoLhNxS6CdpCSsIRWlw
Joyce Campbell @completelybkd
- Writer of things that need to be written and some that don’t. Book blogger w/ publishing pipe dreams. Proud bi black woman. She/her.
#DiverseBookBloggers
- https://completelybookedblog.wordpress.com/
Katie @caffeinekatie
- Chaotic Good. Bi. Rogue. Art-ish? Critter. Lab Geek. I love ocean creatures. this is random.
#criticalrole
Kav @xreadingsolacex
- 16 • they/them • biroace • activist • booktuber • bookstagrammer • 1/4 of
@prideathon • insta & GR: xreadingsolacex •
- https://www.youtube.com/c/xreadingsolacex
Kelley @nanogeekette
- Writer. Enby bisexual person. Mama. Chronically ill superhero with anxiety. they/she
- https://www.patreon.com/KelleyCantrell
Kodi Mac @PlanetaryKnight
- Polymath, pain in the ass, queer space lizard royal, host of
@TheDashAttack(They/Them) Opinions are mine¬ my employers. Banner by @mumidraws #BoltCrew
- The Dash Attack: Unlock A New Level! An
#LGBT #Gamers series with hosts @PlanetaryKnight & @Da_LittleMac!
- https://dashattackshow.wordpress.com/
Kourtni @kourtni_reads
- 22-year-old YA book blogger, guinea pig lover, bi woman, ridiculous human being. she/her
#DiverseBookBloggers society6: http://society6.com/thatgirlkourtni
- https://kourtnireads.wordpress.com/
Laura @bbliophile
- a 20-year-old dutch book blogger who is probably panicking about something. a bi hufflepuff. she/her.
#WeNeedDiverseBooks
- https://bbliophile.wordpress.com/
Lauren @northernplunder
- bi book blogger, gamer, and illustrator. book club: https://discord.gg/97JezTe
- https://northernplunder.wordpress.com/
Leah @nickyoflaherty
- leah. 24. demi, bi. demigirl, they/them. smol, ready 2 fight. dragon. #1 Trick Solomon Fan. #1 Braeden Tennant Fan. the Quiet Assassin. #1 27 HOURS Hype Person.
- https://smallqueerbigopinions.wordpress.com/
Leah @BeahLoxley
- I like creative risks & people who take them. My husband & daughter keep me going.
#amwriting #endthestigma #resist
Lindsay @TheHufflePuffle
- 18 | | bi-con | demisexual | she/her | #1
@alexecasso fan | I wrote that book about queer pirates #GayPirateStory | taken by a mermaid
- https://www.youtube.com/TheHufflePuffleBOOKS
Linh @linhtropy
- infj, ravenclaw,writer, alum
@berkeleyhaas, icon @indiemusicfreak, VietAm bi polyam cis she/her
- https://linhle.contently.com/
Lissa Reed @lissareedbooks
- Queer feminist writer of LGBTQ+ bakery love stories (Sucre Coeur Series, Interlude Press). Sings, bakes cookies, tells bad jokes, swears SO MUCH.
- http://swampwaterdebutante.com/
Lois Shearing @LoisShearing
- Professional writer by day, unprofessional writer by night. Curator of
@thequeerness. Bi advocate. Email Lois.shearing@gmail.com for writing requests.
- https://poppunkmum.wordpress.com/
Lottie @LottieFrancess
- 17 | Booktuber | bi(sexual not lingual) | High Warlock of Manchesterlyn https://www.instagram.com/lottielovesbooks1/
- https://www.youtube.com/user/LottieLovesBooks1
Maria Reynolds @Bookwormwanders
- | Book loving human | HEA enthusiast | she/her | Leigh Bardugo once said Nina Zenik would take me out for waffles.
#DiversityBingo2017
- https://bookwormwander.wordpress.com/
Mariam @mariammybooks
- 22. Muslim.
#DiverseBookBloggers / Gavin Brawley is the epitome of man, jot that down. / feminism MUST be intersectional! / FEMME ENBY (they/them)
- https://mariammybooks.wordpress.com/
Melissa Jennings @melissajenningz
- [they/them] non-binary scottish poet. student. reviewer. author of AFTERLIFE and UNDERWORLD (summer 2018)
- https://melissaljennings.com/
Michelle Nickolaisen @_ChelleShock
- 5’1 of concentrated sass. Bi/pan writer/fighter. (they/she) http://www.freelancerplanner.com Portfolio: http://www.chelleshock.me
#blacklivesmatter
- http://www.bombchelle.com/
Mieks Weijers @MieksWeijers
- artist. writer of LGBTQ+ things. accidental bi activist, chair of
@BrumBiGroup. cats. librarian. many one weaknesses. bi girlboy with a tash. cats.
- Brum Bi Group: Brum Bi Group is a safe and friendly social and peer support group for people aged 18+ for anybody who fits under the bisexual umbrella.
- https://www.etsy.com/shop/LubeCreations
Min @minandherbooks
- A twitter for my bookish obsession. And also maybe some hockey. she/her
- https://minandherbooks.wordpress.com/
Morgan Rhodimer @mrhodimer
@yokarintha has amended my title accurately to Morgan the Malevolent; SF/F/Horror author
- Runs WIP Aesthetics (@AestheticsWip): If you have a
#wip novel/novella/short story #aesthetic you want me to make for you, or share on here, DM me the details.
- https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/14774500.Morgan_Rhodimer
Natalia W @mllenatalia
- Ravenclaw | Story-wielder | Book blogger | Bookseller | Defender of YA and diverse books
- https://nataliawikana.wordpress.com/
Painter McSomething (aka Best Pseudonym Ever) @mixeduppainter
- Mixed media painter. Writer. Doer of NaNoWriMo. Talks about fictional characters like they’re real. Yuri on Ice, Dragon Age, FFXV
- https://mixeduppainter.wordpress.com/
Peter N Herold @PeterNHerold
- „Es ist ein fataler Irrglaube, dass wir mit dem Eintritt in ein bestimmtes Lebensalter erwachsen werden“ | Anne| bi | er/ihn | ,Staatsangehörigkeit
- Tweets in German
- https://www.instagram.com/peter_herold/
Philly Bi Visibility @bi_philly
- Follow us for more
#PhillyBiPride events!
- https://www.facebook.com/PhillyBiVisibility/
ProudBooklion @CemN1999
- I love books, Christine Riccio and Chloe Lukasiak, pretty much everything that starts with a C (she/her)
Rachel Horwitz @rachelhwrites
- She/Her. YA writer and storyteller by nature. I love cats & chocolate, but not chocolate cats. Totally bi, only mostly sarcastic. INFJ. Gryffinpuff.
- rachelhorwitz.com/blog
Rachel Thijssen @rachel_thijssen
- XVIII | She/her |Bi Demigoddess| Autistic artist and author | Reader | Classics student |
#endthestigma
- rachelthijssen.blogspot.nl
Rea @deadwritersclub
- book reviewer. she/her. 18
- deadwritersclub.wordpress.com
Rhye Gentoleo @greynelized
- I am the REFLECTION of NEL’S LOVE | Government Slave | Freelance Singer/Host | Make Up Enthusiast |Happy Wife | Year of the Rabbit |LGBT Advocate
- Part of the @SideBPh bi research group
Robin @Robin_Nicolina
- I tweet about everything from my pimples to human rights och ibland gör jag det på svenska.
- Tweets in Swedish and English
- http://www.imdb.com/name/nm6383913/
Roo Bernascone @roo_b_arts
- Trans queer artist just trying to live my life. (they/them)
Rosie Nelson @roropanolo
- PhD student researching bisexuality at the University of Bristol
#WIASN. Also help run @criticallyq the page for Critically Queer Working Group
Shauna @theb00kwitch
- I’m gonna put a spell on you. bookseller, book blogger, part-time pastry-slinger. queer. she/her. https://ko-fi.com/bookstorebabe
- b00kwitch.wordpress.com
Shenwei @theshenners
- Shenwei. They/Them. YA/fantasy fan/writer. Team
#DiverseBookBloggers. Taiwanese American. Unapologetic QTPOC. Has a lot of opinions. #BlackLivesMatter. #NoDAPL.
- readingasiam.wordpress.com
Shira Glassman @ShiraGlassman
- Queer Jewish fantasy/contemporary author. Latest release: KNIT ONE GIRL TWO. She/hers; my mom kayaked over Nazi skeletons
- shiraglassman.wordpress.com
Sonja @badasswanderer
- I wander through the pages of books ↦ 18 y/o | Dutch | Pan (she/her)
- goodreads.com/badasswanderer
Stephanie Rabig @stephrabig
- Queer author of LGBTQIA+ books, including Sink or Swim and Faerietale. Fangirl. Mom. Sleep-deprived. Nazi-hater.
- stephanierabig.weebly.com
Tia @tiakall
- Apparently sometimes I say interesting things.
- ymakadomain.net
- The “about them” section: http://www.ymakadomain.net/ymakawebpag/
What The Log @whatthelogsaid
- An aspiring publisher with a WordPress address and a pocket full of dreams. I hope to make a space of diverse literary appreciation and exciting news.
- whatthelog.wordpress.com
Yffar @yffar03
- LGBT Advocate| Pisces| Recruiter| Kapampangan| Events Organizer| Gaymer | Geek | Archer | Cisgender Bi Male | BioMajor | Pokemon Master
- Part of the @SideBPh bi research group
- facebook.com/yffar03
Zeynab Peyghambarzad @zeynabpeyghambarzad
- feminist & bisexual activist
- Tweets mostly in Persian
- dojensgara.com
Multi-attracted and not on the list? While I’m not adding to the list itself because my brain is already exploding, please promote your existence in the comments.
Hooray!! I know so many of these wonderful people already–time to get to know some more! I’m queer as well, so feel free to come chat or follow @OliviaHennis.
“Writes UF & YA ~*~ Bimonthly YA podcast http://PapercutsPodcast.com !~*~ they/she, demiqueerpolya~*~ Mostly RTing queer, mental health, SJ issues”
patreon.com/OliviaHennis
LikeLiked by 1 person