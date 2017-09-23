#BiVisibilityDay: 90+ Bi, Pan & Other Multi-Attracted Twitterers

/ Ann Elise

I’ve been sharing my bi blog posts here and there for Bisexual Visibility Month and I wanted to do something cool for our day. So this is a list of Twitter-users who are attracted to multiple genders.

Of the multi-attracted orientations, bisexuality is the most visible and we are the only one with a month, week and day dedicated to us. Because of that, and because I’ve seen pan folk wanting to get involved, I opened this list up to anyone who is romantically or sexually attracted to multiple genders. People on the ace and aro spectrums are included. I’m one of them. We are all valid and deserve recognition.

Disclaimer: Some people on this list are my personal friends. I also asked the Twitterverse for other people who’d like to be included and accepted most people who replied. Because I’m a member of the bookish community, most of these people are book reviewers or writers, but we also have a few people from outside the community.

I ended up with over 90 people on the list. For the sake of everyone’s eyes, I’ve grouped them alphabetically. I also removed most emojis from people’s bios.

Bi, Pan &amp; Other Multi-Attracted Twitterers

A

A-Cakes @tradjazzhoe 

  • 謝蘇艷 <3<3<3 queen of snacks, musician, 22

Abigail Kay @AbigailGKay

A. Jade @itsamazingamy

Alex Casso @alexcasso

  • Editor & Poet (Author of THE SECRETS I KEEP and LOVE LETTERS TO NAMELESS) | Queer (biroace) | CPTSD
  • https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073SL4G4B – Love Letters to the Nameless chapbook

Allison Ivy @MsAllisonIvy

Amber @Red_Amber and @SheffieldBiSoc

  • Amber: Awkward Squad, ginger, geek, carer, therapist, bi/pan activist, anti-oppression, re-enactor, veggie, gamer, HEMA, cat minion
  • Sheffield BiSocial: Social and support group for bi/pan people and our allies. DMs open. Email SheffieldBiSoc@gmail.com  

Amelie @sissix_rosemary

Ana Mardoll @AnaMardoll

  • I write  books about queer folk, happy kissing, & fantastical magic. Bi, ace-spec, transgender, and oh-so-queer. ♿️ [Xie/Xer/Xers or She/Her/Hers]
  • http://www.anamardoll.com/

Anjulie Te Pohe @AnjulieWrites

Annie @annieloveswords

Ashley @ReadingWarrior

  • 23. Hufflepuff. Bisexual. I do booktube sometimes along with painting. Puns. Keep beach city weird!

Ava @Bookishwithtea

B

Bisexual Globe @Bisexualglobe

  • Bi+ globe: Bi Visibility Day, Bi Visibility in Prides, Bisexual Secretariat for ILGA, views on human dignity & respect, LGBT QIAP & non binary identity politics

Bisexual News @BisexualNews

  • You matter. YOU MATTER!!!
  • Unhelpful bio so here’s mine: Tweets a lot of articles about bisexuality, including bimisia, bi erasure, correcting misconceptions, bi celebrities, retweets some cool historical stuff sometimes.

Bree Mae @TheBreeMae and the @Queerenough online merchandise store

Briony @BrionyAppleton

  • smol + welsh«  »book blogger + writer«  »wiccan feminist« »ravenclaw«  »queer maybe + demi definitely«  »she/her
  • https://www.missbriony.com/

C

C @iamrainbou

  • [book emoji] latina. Bisexual. Feminist. 18. She/her. “Somos las nietas de las brujas que no pudiste quemar.”
  • C’s twitter account is all about books.

C. Callahan @AuthorCCallahan

Carlos Castaño @Carlcr_

  • Científico en formación. Músico craneal. Activista LGTB y ser inquieto en general.
  • Tweets in Spanish, primarily about bi issues.

Caroline Moira @caroline_moira

  • Avid consumer of pop culture, green tea & any content relating to “Africa” by Toto. Views expressed are my own.
  • Also describes self on website as: “Writer and social media hype woman”
  • https://www.carolinemoira.com/

Catherine Slavova @CSlavova

  • I write about dead things and bisexuals. Don’t worry, they’re more undead bisexual than dead ones. [She/her]

Cathy Pegau @CathyPegau

  • Author of the Charlotte Brody historical mystery series and award-winning . Well-behaved women seldom make history. Or the future. She/her.
  • http://cathypegau.com/

Ceara Heffernan @ReadingArsenal

Cee Arr @CeeArrBookNerd

Ceillie @CandidCeillie

Charlotte Davis @charlottendavis

  • Bloomsbury Children’s Editorial Assistant and New School Writing for Children MFA Alum. All views my own!

Chelsea @romweasleys

Chris Hanksenson @CDHWho

  • Husband & Father. Doctor Who geek, comics nerd & Muppet fan.
  • My note: Posts about nerd culture stuff and also seems to be in the process of reviewing old Doctor Who episodes on his blog.
  • http://touchthealiensand.blogspot.com.au/

C.L. McCollum @C_L_McCollum

Codi Coday @CodiCoday

D

Daisy Steiner @Audysseus

  • Chicana/🇵🇭. Ravenclaw. Nolite te muggles carborundorum. The World Is Quiet Here. Just you wait. I’ll write my way out. Somehow in an MFA program.

Danielle Rogland @DanielleRogland

Dominic Arnall @ArnallDominic

  • Head of Projects and Programmes at Stonewall, covers Education, Faith Engagement and International Projects. Bi Beyond Borders.

E

Elke @madebyberoyal

Ella Fleming-Christie @ellabellabellz

Eme @emebluewrites

F

Fire (L De Ubago-Sia) @kimsan23

  • 火-夏金山 lgBt advocate, bisexual, genderqueer, writer, artist, corporate slave, public speaker
  • Part of the @SideBPh bi research group
  • https://ask.fm/firewomyn

G

Gabhi Martins @gabhimartins

  • queer latina babe writing about witches, wars, lies, and catholic schools. i’m aggressively soft, and made of glittery cotton-candy punk. 🇧🇷 (she/her
  • https://gabrielawrites.com/

Gem @gmmhndry

  • currently reading: Furthermore by Tahereh Mafi
  • Posts a bit of everything

Gemma Mahadeo @snarkattack

H

Hang Do @heonuongchay

  • Vietnamese American / Aspiring Poet / Angry Asian Woman / Taker of Many Naps

Heron @herong

Hilde Vossen @HildeVossen

I

Isa @isaboog

J

Jamieson @aminyarhd

  • Australia, 18. (she/her) bicon || would die for Andrew minyard. i talk about books on the internet.

Jennifer Moore @UnchartedWorlds

Jessi @bibliojessi

Jillian @grouchy03

Joyce Campbell @completelybkd

K

Katie @caffeinekatie

  • Chaotic Good. Bi. Rogue. Art-ish? Critter. Lab Geek. I love ocean creatures. this is random. 

Kav @xreadingsolacex

Kelley @nanogeekette

Kodi Mac @PlanetaryKnight

Kourtni @kourtni_reads

L

Laura @bbliophile

Lauren @northernplunder

Leah @nickyoflaherty

Leah @BeahLoxley

Lindsay @TheHufflePuffle

Linh @linhtropy

Lissa Reed @lissareedbooks

  • Queer feminist writer of LGBTQ+ bakery love stories (Sucre Coeur Series, Interlude Press). Sings, bakes cookies, tells bad jokes, swears SO MUCH.
  • http://swampwaterdebutante.com/

Lois Shearing @LoisShearing

Lottie @LottieFrancess

M

Maria Reynolds @Bookwormwanders

Mariam @mariammybooks

Melissa Jennings @melissajenningz

Michelle Nickolaisen @_ChelleShock

Mieks Weijers @MieksWeijers

  • artist. writer of LGBTQ+ things. accidental bi activist, chair of . cats. librarian. many one weaknesses. bi girlboy with a tash. cats.
  • Brum Bi Group: Brum Bi Group is a safe and friendly social and peer support group for people aged 18+ for anybody who fits under the bisexual umbrella.
  • https://www.etsy.com/shop/LubeCreations

Min @minandherbooks

Morgan Rhodimer @mrhodimer

N

Natalia W @mllenatalia

P

Painter McSomething (aka Best Pseudonym Ever) @mixeduppainter

Peter N Herold @PeterNHerold

  • „Es ist ein fataler Irrglaube, dass wir mit dem Eintritt in ein bestimmtes Lebensalter erwachsen werden“ | 💍Anne| bi | er/ihn | 🇬🇧,🇮🇹Staatsangehörigkeit
  • Tweets in German
  • https://www.instagram.com/peter_herold/

Philly Bi Visibility @bi_philly

ProudBooklion @CemN1999

  • I love books, Christine Riccio and Chloe Lukasiak, pretty much everything that starts with a C (she/her)

R

Rachel Horwitz @rachelhwrites

  • She/Her. YA writer and storyteller by nature. I love cats & chocolate, but not chocolate cats. Totally bi, only mostly sarcastic. INFJ. Gryffinpuff.
  • rachelhorwitz.com/blog

Rachel Thijssen @rachel_thijssen

Rea @deadwritersclub

Rhye Gentoleo @greynelized

  •  I am the REFLECTION of NEL’S LOVE | Government Slave | Freelance Singer/Host | Make Up Enthusiast |Happy Wife | Year of the Rabbit |LGBT Advocate
  • Part of the @SideBPh bi research group

Robin @Robin_Nicolina

Roo Bernascone @roo_b_arts

  • Trans queer artist just trying to live my life. (they/them)

Rosie Nelson @roropanolo

  • PhD student researching bisexuality at the University of Bristol . Also help run  the page for Critically Queer Working Group

S

Shauna @theb00kwitch

Shenwei @theshenners

Shira Glassman @ShiraGlassman

  • Queer Jewish fantasy/contemporary author. Latest release: KNIT ONE GIRL TWO. She/hers; my mom kayaked over Nazi skeletons
  • shiraglassman.wordpress.com

Sonja @badasswanderer

Stephanie Rabig @stephrabig

  • Queer author of LGBTQIA+ books, including Sink or Swim and Faerietale. Fangirl. Mom. Sleep-deprived. Nazi-hater.
  • stephanierabig.weebly.com

T

Tia @tiakall

W

What The Log @whatthelogsaid

  • An aspiring publisher with a WordPress address and a pocket full of dreams. I hope to make a space of diverse literary appreciation and exciting news.
  • whatthelog.wordpress.com

Y

Yffar @yffar03

  • LGBT Advocate| Pisces| Recruiter| Kapampangan| Events Organizer| Gaymer | Geek | Archer | Cisgender Bi Male | BioMajor | Pokemon Master
  • Part of the @SideBPh bi research group
  • facebook.com/yffar03

Z

Zeynab Peyghambarzad @zeynabpeyghambarzad

  • feminist & bisexual activist
  • Tweets mostly in Persian
  • dojensgara.com

Multi-attracted and not on the list? While I’m not adding to the list itself because my brain is already exploding, please promote your existence in the comments.

