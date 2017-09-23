BiVisibilityDay: 90+ Bi, Pan & Other Multi-Attracted Twitterers

I’ve been sharing my bi blog posts here and there for Bisexual Visibility Month and I wanted to do something cool for our day. So this is a list of Twitter-users who are attracted to multiple genders.

Of the multi-attracted orientations, bisexuality is the most visible and we are the only one with a month, week and day dedicated to us. Because of that, and because I’ve seen pan folk wanting to get involved, I opened this list up to anyone who is romantically or sexually attracted to multiple genders. People on the ace and aro spectrums are included. I’m one of them. We are all valid and deserve recognition.

Disclaimer: Some people on this list are my personal friends. I also asked the Twitterverse for other people who’d like to be included and accepted most people who replied. Because I’m a member of the bookish community, most of these people are book reviewers or writers, but we also have a few people from outside the community.

I ended up with over 90 people on the list. For the sake of everyone’s eyes, I’ve grouped them alphabetically. I also removed most emojis from people’s bios.

A

A-Cakes @tradjazzhoe

謝蘇艷 <3<3<3 queen of snacks, musician, 22

Abigail Kay @AbigailGKay

Development Officer , CoChair, Vol Development Coordinator , fellow, Religious Studies grad, proud SJW!

experienceistobelived.wordpress.com

A. Jade @itsamazingamy

writer, blogger, filmmaker, photographer and cat enthusiast from London

pursuitofwonderland.wordpress.com

Alex Casso @alexcasso

Editor & Poet (Author of THE SECRETS I KEEP and LOVE LETTERS TO NAMELESS) | Queer (biroace) | CPTSD

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073SL4G4B – Love Letters to the Nameless chapbook

Allison Ivy @MsAllisonIvy

Amber @Red_Amber and @SheffieldBiSoc

Amber: Awkward Squad, ginger, geek, carer, therapist, bi/pan activist, anti-oppression, re-enactor, veggie, gamer, HEMA, cat minion

Sheffield BiSocial: Social and support group for bi/pan people and our allies. DMs open. Email SheffieldBiSoc@gmail.com # Sheffield # bisexual # LGBT

Amelie @sissix_rosemary

14, anxious pansexual mermaid, feminist babe, sensitivity reader, writer of # OceanGaysWIP , book devourer and blogger, australian

, book devourer and blogger, australian https://akindergalaxy.wordpress.com/

Ana Mardoll @AnaMardoll

I write # ownvoices books about queer folk, happy kissing, & fantastical magic. Bi, ace-spec, transgender, and oh-so-queer. [Xie/Xer/Xers or She/Her/Hers]

books about queer folk, happy kissing, & fantastical magic. Bi, ace-spec, transgender, and oh-so-queer. [Xie/Xer/Xers or She/Her/Hers] http://www.anamardoll.com/

Anjulie Te Pohe @AnjulieWrites

Founder of | Avid reader and # writer of YA | Takatāpui (Māori & bi/queer) | She/Them | Avatar by

of YA | Takatāpui (Māori & bi/queer) | She/Them | Avatar by http://anjulietepohe.com/

Annie @annieloveswords

Ashley @ReadingWarrior

23. Hufflepuff. Bisexual. I do booktube sometimes along with painting. Puns. Keep beach city weird!

Ava @Bookishwithtea

Book blogger, reader, + writer of YA. Queer, intersectional feminist, sensitivity/beta reader. # DiverseBookBloggers

https://bookishnessandtea.wordpress.com/

B

Bisexual Globe @Bisexualglobe

Bi+ globe: Bi Visibility Day, Bi Visibility in Prides, Bisexual Secretariat for ILGA, views on human dignity & respect, LGBT QIAP & non binary identity politics

Bisexual News @BisexualNews

You matter. YOU MATTER!!!

Unhelpful bio so here’s mine: Tweets a lot of articles about bisexuality, including bimisia, bi erasure, correcting misconceptions, bi celebrities, retweets some cool historical stuff sometimes.

Bree Mae @TheBreeMae and the @Queerenough online merchandise store

Activist & encourager. Chronically ill / chronically chill. Patron saint of the allergic. Hydration enthusiast. Creator of .

Activist & encourager. Chronically ill / chronically chill. Patron saint of the allergic. Hydration enthusiast. Creator of . https://www.patreon.com/BreeMae

https://www.teepublic.com/user/queerenough

Briony @BrionyAppleton

smol + welsh« »book blogger + writer« »wiccan feminist« »ravenclaw« »queer maybe + demi definitely« »she/her

https://www.missbriony.com/

C

C @iamrainbou

[book emoji] latina. Bisexual. Feminist. 18. She/her. “Somos las nietas de las brujas que no pudiste quemar.”

C’s twitter account is all about books.

C. Callahan @AuthorCCallahan

YA/NA Writer of sci-fi/fantasy # ownvoices . Book Blogger. Acquisition editor w/ Plastic Wings is available from

. Book Blogger. Acquisition editor w/ Plastic Wings is available from https://ctcallahan.com/

Carlos Castaño @Carlcr_

Científico en formación. Músico craneal. Activista LGTB y ser inquieto en general.

Tweets in Spanish, primarily about bi issues.

Caroline Moira @caroline_moira

Avid consumer of pop culture, green tea & any content relating to “Africa” by Toto. Views expressed are my own.

Also describes self on website as: “Writer and social media hype woman”

https://www.carolinemoira.com/

Catherine Slavova @CSlavova

I write about dead things and bisexuals. Don’t worry, they’re more undead bisexual than dead ones. [She/her]

Cathy Pegau @CathyPegau

Author of the Charlotte Brody historical mystery series and award-winning # SFR . Well-behaved women seldom make history. Or the future. She/her.

. Well-behaved women seldom make history. Or the future. She/her. http://cathypegau.com/

Ceara Heffernan @ReadingArsenal

Cee Arr @CeeArrBookNerd

(C.R.) # BookBlogger @ Dora Reads. Bookish Rebel & nerdgirl. Reader & Writer. Welsh as a tractor on the M4. Sexually Fluid/Queer. She/Her. # DiverseBookBloggers

@ Dora Reads. Bookish Rebel & nerdgirl. Reader & Writer. Welsh as a tractor on the M4. Sexually Fluid/Queer. She/Her. http://www.dorareads.co.uk/

Ceillie @CandidCeillie

Pronounced KAY-LEE. Book Blogger. Journalist. White, queer & neurodivergent. She/her. Hufflepuff. Profile pic by

http://candidceillie.com/

Charlotte Davis @charlottendavis

Bloomsbury Children’s Editorial Assistant and New School Writing for Children MFA Alum. All views my own!

Chelsea @romweasleys

Chris Hanksenson @CDHWho

Husband & Father. Doctor Who geek, comics nerd & Muppet fan.

My note: Posts about nerd culture stuff and also seems to be in the process of reviewing old Doctor Who episodes on his blog.

http://touchthealiensand.blogspot.com.au/

C.L. McCollum @C_L_McCollum

Bi SFF author & freelance editor keeping it weird in Austin. Hufflepuff for life! # MimosaThursday podcaster. https://www. patreon.com/clmccollum

podcaster. https://www.clmccollum.com/editing

Codi Coday @CodiCoday

D

Daisy Steiner @Audysseus

Chicana/ . Ravenclaw. Nolite te muggles carborundorum. The World Is Quiet Here. Just you wait. I’ll write my way out. Somehow in an MFA program.

Danielle Rogland @DanielleRogland

Danielle Rogland, sci-fi author with ADHD and a wealth of emotions. Mom friend. Loves hobbits, hates fascists. she/her # amwriting

https://daniellerogland.wordpress.com/

Dominic Arnall @ArnallDominic

Head of Projects and Programmes at Stonewall, covers Education, Faith Engagement and International Projects. Bi Beyond Borders.

E

Elke @madebyberoyal

20-year-old bookblogger & bookstagrammer • she/her

https://www.beroyal.be

Ella Fleming-Christie @ellabellabellz

Ella Fleming-Christie. 21. NZ. Book Reviewer. Booktuber. Writer. Coffee obsessive. Neferet in . Co-creator of # BOOKTUBIAN . Subscribe! Link below!

. Subscribe! Link below! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC77Q6mgSi6glF4vbTfqajvQ

Eme @emebluewrites

They/them. I read books and review them. I also try to write some. Read more here: http:// wordsarerainbows.wordpress.com

https://curiouscat.me/emewritesabout

F

Fire (L De Ubago-Sia) @kimsan23

火-夏金山 lgBt advocate, bisexual, genderqueer, writer, artist, corporate slave, public speaker

Part of the @SideBPh bi research group

https://ask.fm/firewomyn

G

Gabhi Martins @gabhimartins

queer latina babe writing about witches, wars, lies, and catholic schools. i’m aggressively soft, and made of glittery cotton-candy punk. (she/her

(she/her https://gabrielawrites.com/

Gem @gmmhndry

currently reading: Furthermore by Tahereh Mafi

Posts a bit of everything

Gemma Mahadeo @snarkattack

Unipolar bard stuck between pitches, dialects, Romance languages & R/ing cycles. Wrangler: ; food/beer rambler: [she/they]

http://snarkattack-gracenotes.tumblr.com/

H

Hang Do @heonuongchay

Vietnamese American / Aspiring Poet / Angry Asian Woman / Taker of Many Naps

Heron @herong

Policy att’y . Queer & bi+, racial justice, pain, food, books, cat. Thoughts are mine. Writing in , , (she/they)

Hilde Vossen @HildeVossen

Coordinator European Bisexual Network for Activists | Visi~Bi~lity | Communications adviser | Fieldhockey

https://www.facebook.com/hildevossen

I

Isa @isaboog

Dutch classics student who blogs about books, writes them, and hopes to finally finish one some day. she/they // pan ace // sneirrbooks on instagram

https://puttingwingsonwords.wordpress.com/

J

Jamieson @aminyarhd

Australia, 18. (she/her) bicon || would die for Andrew minyard. i talk about books on the internet.

Jennifer Moore @UnchartedWorlds

Here I mostly read a lot & retweet a few interesting things. Songs by me: . Book micro-reviews: .

http://www.uncharted-worlds.org/blog/

Jessi @bibliojessi

17 • reader/writer• blonde book blogger • hufflepuff • she/her

https://bibliojessi.wordpress.com/

Jillian @grouchy03

I like books. And music. Book Blogger/Booktuber. i obsess over stuff so please excuse my rambling tweets. Ravenclaw House FTW. Aether Clan for life baby!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoo8VoLhNxS6CdpCSsIRWlw

Joyce Campbell @completelybkd

Writer of things that need to be written and some that don’t. Book blogger w/ publishing pipe dreams. Proud bi black woman. She/her. # DiverseBookBloggers

https://completelybookedblog.wordpress.com/

K

Katie @caffeinekatie

Chaotic Good. Bi. Rogue. Art-ish? Critter. Lab Geek. I love ocean creatures. this is random. # criticalrole

Kav @xreadingsolacex

16 • they/them • biroace • activist • booktuber • bookstagrammer • 1/4 of • insta & GR: xreadingsolacex •

https://www.youtube.com/c/xreadingsolacex

Kelley @nanogeekette

Writer. Enby bisexual person. Mama. Chronically ill superhero with anxiety. they/she

https://www.patreon.com/KelleyCantrell

Kodi Mac @PlanetaryKnight

Polymath, pain in the ass, queer space lizard royal, host of (They/Them) Opinions are mine¬ my employers. Banner by # BoltCrew

The Dash Attack: Unlock A New Level! An # LGBT # Gamers series with hosts & !

series with hosts & ! https://dashattackshow.wordpress.com/

Kourtni @kourtni_reads

L

Laura @bbliophile

a 20-year-old dutch book blogger who is probably panicking about something. a bi hufflepuff. she/her. # WeNeedDiverseBooks

https://bbliophile.wordpress.com/

Lauren @northernplunder

Leah @nickyoflaherty

leah. 24. demi, bi. demigirl, they/them. smol, ready 2 fight. dragon. #1 Trick Solomon Fan. #1 Braeden Tennant Fan. the Quiet Assassin. #1 27 HOURS Hype Person.

https://smallqueerbigopinions.wordpress.com/

Leah @BeahLoxley

I like creative risks & people who take them. My husband & daughter keep me going. # amwriting # endthestigma # resist

Lindsay @TheHufflePuffle

18 | | bi-con | demisexual | she/her | #1 fan | I wrote that book about queer pirates # GayPirateStory | taken by a mermaid

| bi-con | demisexual | she/her | #1 fan | I wrote that book about queer pirates | taken by a mermaid https://www.youtube.com/TheHufflePuffleBOOKS

Linh @linhtropy

infj, ravenclaw,writer, alum , icon , VietAm bi polyam cis she/her

https://linhle.contently.com/

Lissa Reed @lissareedbooks

Queer feminist writer of LGBTQ+ bakery love stories (Sucre Coeur Series, Interlude Press). Sings, bakes cookies, tells bad jokes, swears SO MUCH.

http://swampwaterdebutante.com/

Lois Shearing @LoisShearing

Professional writer by day, unprofessional writer by night. Curator of . Bi advocate. Email Lois.shearing@gmail.com for writing requests.

https://poppunkmum.wordpress.com/

Lottie @LottieFrancess

17 | Booktuber | bi(sexual not lingual) | High Warlock of Manchesterlyn https://www.instagram.com/lottielovesbooks1/

https://www.youtube.com/user/LottieLovesBooks1

M

Maria Reynolds @Bookwormwanders

| Book loving human | HEA enthusiast | she/her | Leigh Bardugo once said Nina Zenik would take me out for waffles. # DiversityBingo2017

| Book loving human | HEA enthusiast | she/her | Leigh Bardugo once said Nina Zenik would take me out for waffles. https://bookwormwander.wordpress.com/

Mariam @mariammybooks

22. Muslim. # DiverseBookBloggers / Gavin Brawley is the epitome of man, jot that down. / feminism MUST be intersectional! / FEMME ENBY (they/them)

/ Gavin Brawley is the epitome of man, jot that down. / feminism MUST be intersectional! / FEMME ENBY (they/them) https://mariammybooks.wordpress.com/

Melissa Jennings @melissajenningz

[they/them] non-binary scottish poet. student. reviewer. author of AFTERLIFE and UNDERWORLD (summer 2018)

https://melissaljennings.com/

Michelle Nickolaisen @_ChelleShock

Mieks Weijers @MieksWeijers

artist. writer of LGBTQ+ things. accidental bi activist, chair of . cats. librarian. many one weaknesses. bi girlboy with a tash. cats.

Brum Bi Group: Brum Bi Group is a safe and friendly social and peer support group for people aged 18+ for anybody who fits under the bisexual umbrella.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/LubeCreations

Min @minandherbooks

A twitter for my bookish obsession. And also maybe some hockey. she/her

https://minandherbooks.wordpress.com/

Morgan Rhodimer @mrhodimer

has amended my title accurately to Morgan the Malevolent; SF/F/Horror author

Runs WIP Aesthetics (@AestheticsWip): If you have a # wip novel/novella/short story # aesthetic you want me to make for you, or share on here, DM me the details.

novel/novella/short story you want me to make for you, or share on here, DM me the details. https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/14774500.Morgan_Rhodimer

N

Natalia W @mllenatalia

Ravenclaw | Story-wielder | Book blogger | Bookseller | Defender of YA and diverse books

https://nataliawikana.wordpress.com/

P

Painter McSomething (aka Best Pseudonym Ever) @mixeduppainter

Mixed media painter. Writer. Doer of NaNoWriMo. Talks about fictional characters like they’re real. Yuri on Ice, Dragon Age, FFXV

https://mixeduppainter.wordpress.com/

Peter N Herold @PeterNHerold

„Es ist ein fataler Irrglaube, dass wir mit dem Eintritt in ein bestimmtes Lebensalter erwachsen werden“ | Anne| bi | er/ihn | , Staatsangehörigkeit

Anne| bi | er/ihn | , Staatsangehörigkeit Tweets in German

https://www.instagram.com/peter_herold/

Philly Bi Visibility @bi_philly

Follow us for more # PhillyBiPride events!

events! https://www.facebook.com/PhillyBiVisibility/

ProudBooklion @CemN1999

I love books, Christine Riccio and Chloe Lukasiak, pretty much everything that starts with a C (she/her)

R

Rachel Horwitz @rachelhwrites

She/Her. YA writer and storyteller by nature. I love cats & chocolate, but not chocolate cats. Totally bi, only mostly sarcastic. INFJ. Gryffinpuff.

rachelhorwitz.com/blog

Rachel Thijssen @rachel_thijssen

XVIII | She/her |Bi Demigoddess| Autistic artist and author | Reader | Classics student | # endthestigma

rachelthijssen.blogspot.nl

Rea @deadwritersclub

book reviewer. she/her. 18

deadwritersclub.wordpress.com

Rhye Gentoleo @greynelized

I am the REFLECTION of NEL’S LOVE | Government Slave | Freelance Singer/Host | Make Up Enthusiast |Happy Wife | Year of the Rabbit |LGBT Advocate

Part of the @SideBPh bi research group

Robin @Robin_Nicolina

I tweet about everything from my pimples to human rights och ibland gör jag det på svenska.

Tweets in Swedish and English

http://www.imdb.com/name/nm6383913/

Roo Bernascone @roo_b_arts

Trans queer artist just trying to live my life. (they/them)

Rosie Nelson @roropanolo

PhD student researching bisexuality at the University of Bristol # WIASN. Also help run the page for Critically Queer Working Group

S

Shauna @theb00kwitch

I’m gonna put a spell on you. bookseller, book blogger, part-time pastry-slinger. queer. she/her. https:// ko-fi.com/bookstorebabe

b00kwitch.wordpress.com

Shenwei @theshenners

Shira Glassman @ShiraGlassman

Queer Jewish fantasy/contemporary author. Latest release: KNIT ONE GIRL TWO. She/hers; my mom kayaked over Nazi skeletons

shiraglassman.wordpress.com

Sonja @badasswanderer

I wander through the pages of books ↦ 18 y/o | Dutch | Pan (she/her)

goodreads.com/badasswanderer

Stephanie Rabig @stephrabig

Queer author of LGBTQIA+ books, including Sink or Swim and Faerietale. Fangirl. Mom. Sleep-deprived. Nazi-hater.

stephanierabig.weebly.com

T

Tia @tiakall

Apparently sometimes I say interesting things.

ymakadomain.net

The “about them” section: http://www.ymakadomain.net/ymakawebpag/

W

What The Log @whatthelogsaid

An aspiring publisher with a WordPress address and a pocket full of dreams. I hope to make a space of diverse literary appreciation and exciting news.

whatthelog.wordpress.com

Y

Yffar @yffar03

LGBT Advocate| Pisces| Recruiter| Kapampangan| Events Organizer| Gaymer | Geek | Archer | Cisgender Bi Male | BioMajor | Pokemon Master

Part of the @SideBPh bi research group

facebook.com/yffar03

Z

Zeynab Peyghambarzad @zeynabpeyghambarzad

feminist & bisexual activist

Tweets mostly in Persian

dojensgara.com

Multi-attracted and not on the list? While I’m not adding to the list itself because my brain is already exploding, please promote your existence in the comments.

