On the Marriage Equality “Debate”

TWs: homomisia, transmisia, child molestation, mental health, suicide, conversion therapy

Australia is a homomisic* mess right now. You’d be hard-pressed to find a queer person who hasn’t been affected in some way. I’m on the more fortunate side of things, being a cis white adult woman with a supportive middle class family. But even I’m feeling the burn. I can’t speak on other people’s experiences, but I can talk about my own, and how even things that seem minor shouldn’t be goddamn happening.

*The -misia/misic/misiac suffix means hatred or dislike. I prefer it, to make sure I’m not hurting people with actual phobias (because homophobia is about bigotry and is not a literal diagnosable phobia OKAY???), but often can’t use it because it’s not common knowledge. So anyone who wants to try and derail this by crying about HOMOPHOBIA IS A PHOBIA THEY CAN’T HELP IT or some shit can go fuck off.

I suppose I should explain how the hell we are in this situation.

Basically, the conservative government (who are a coalition of the so-called “Liberal” party and the notoriously bigoted Nationals) ran for election on a platform that included holding a non-binding plebiscite vote on the issue of marriage equality, as opposed to the centre-left party, Labor, who promised a free vote in parliament. For some ridiculous fucking reason, the Coalition actually won the election.

Despite the LGBTQIAP+ community speaking up about how putting our rights to a public vote, actually giving ad revenue to both sides (read: PAYING homomisiacs to abuse us publicly) AND emboldening random Australians to behave like fucking assholes would be actively harmful to us, especially our youth, the government went ahead… even though breaking election promises is something of a national pasttime among our politicians.

Labor actually listened to us and refused to vote for the plebiscite when it was brought to parliament. Multiple conservatives, including our former PM and unshakeable bad penny Tony Abbott, threw a hissy fit and claimed the opposition leader, Bill Shorten, along with the Greens party, did not trust the Australian people to have a respectful debate. The thing is? We have plenty of evidence from Ireland’s vote that points to such public votes being actively harmful to LGBTQIAP+ people. So… more like Shorten was trusting the members of the Australian public who stood to be negatively affected by a public debate on our human rights.

Bill Shorten’s comment on election promises has to be my favourite thing ever:

Oh, spare me. These guys have broken election promises on just about everything you can think of. And the other thing is: I made an election promise that we would have a vote in Parliament, so I’ve got to be true to my election promise. The real issue, though, is: what is in the best interest of the nation? And is it really the best use of $122 million? We could use this: we’ve done some research. We could do dialysis for Indigenous Australians in remote communities for decades using this. Thousands of extra nurses, thousands of extra teachers. This could go and help with our police force, keeping us safe.

Like him or not, he knows what he’s talking about.

So, the vote to hold the plebiscite failed. Then the government decided to get sneaky and hold a (also non-binding AND now non-compulsory) postal “survey” instead, run by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, without having to put it to a parliamentary vote by characterising the $122 million as a supposedly “unforeseen” expenditure vital the running of the country. This was not unforeseen, as they had been threatening to go this route if Labor did not let the plebiscite through, but somehow the High Court did not rule their use of the funds illegal.

In the midst of this, campaign ads from both sides began airing, well before ballot papers started arriving in letterboxes across the country. And that’s as good a time as any to start talking about the detrimental effects this bullshit is already having on our community.

The YES campaign’s official ads are based on positivity and community and just overall being a nice person. Because… ya know… that’s literally what this is about for the LGBTQIAP+ allies. But the NO campaign…

Hoo, boy. Where do we even start?

The most famous ad from the NO campaign is factually incorrect, targeting the Safe Schools program as well as gender-nonconforming and trans children. Despite their claims, no boy was told he could wear a dress to school (and why is that even a problem?), no kids were told to roleplay same-gender relationships (again, why is an exercise fostering empathy for queer people even an issue?) and its general factually-starved villainising of the Safe Schools program is just fresh-baked bullshit.

The fact this vote is about marriage equality, not either of those things aside, leave the fucking kids alone. Why is it that when people like this say “think of the children” they are never talking about the queer kids whose abuse they are actively condoning? Oh, that’s right. Because they don’t give a shit.

From the Herald Sun article linked above:

One line suggests parents “will lose the right to choose” — the implication being the right to choose their child’s gender identity — if same-sex couples are allowed to marry.

The targeting of queer kids, especially transgender children, is a low blow and these kinds of tactics are exactly what the NO campaign likes to project onto queer folk. We see this regularly with the way gay men are characterised as predatory towards young boys, even though, statistically speaking, gay men are NOT more likely to be child molesters than straight men. This article from Christopher May on Medium points out that anti-queer groups tend to push their own issues onto queer folk.

In other words, if you want to know what the Catholic Church is guilty of, look at the things that Marriage Alliance says about LGBTQ people.

Furthermore, because this is a survey, the rules against malicious campaign material in elections do not apply. Some laws were VERY RECENTLY added to ban vilification, intimidation and threats but these only came AFTER the NO campaign started airing their ads. Interesting timing. Not to mention you need George Brandis, the goddamn attorney-general, to personally approve before you can start legal proceedings.

How do you think such blatantly inaccurate and disgusting ads affect LGBTQIAP+ Australians? And what about everyday bigots who will take these ads, and the entire fucking survey, as license to spout their bullshit in a public forum?

Respectful debate, my ass.

But, sure, we should just trust the Australian people despite all the evidence we already have to the contrary. This isn’t about trust. This is about being decent human beings, and recognising that many people are not.

I am frequently in a state of fury these days as I watch these people blatantly punch down at people like me, as I watch my friends get hurt by those they thought would care. I have lost a friend over this so-called debate. I tried to talk to her first. She literally ignored me and every other person who tried to do the same. And I’m one of the lucky ones. Some of my queer friends have to live with family members who actively hate people like them. As far as I know, my whole family supports marriage equality. Even my father, who doesn’t normally vote because of religious reasons, voted YES.

The newspaper, The Australian, is constantly spewing out hateful articles that I categorically refuse to link because I’m not giving them the goddamn clicks. Homomisiacs are getting airtime across the country, on shows that are both for marriage equality and against it.

And yet. And yet. You know what these people are saying?

That they’re being silenced. That their free speech is being threatened. That we, those mean, horrible queers, are bullying them. This is even coming from the fucking government, well before we knew what form this vote would take.

With all due respect… what the fuck?

It doesn’t matter to them that the gay panic defence is still technically legal in South Australia. Or that LGBTQIAP+ youth are far more likely to be homeless. Or that LGBTQIAP+ people have, on average, worse mental health (TW SUICIDE IN LINKS). There are anti-equality campaigners who support fucking conversation therapy, which has been proven time and again to be abuse, a violation of human rights and detrimental to queer kids’ mental health.

The NO campaign literally paid a skywriter to have VOTE NO emblazoned across the Sydney sky. That costs thousands of dollars. But sure. They’re being silenced.

I cannot even begin to tell you how many random assholes have told me I’m bullying them because I don’t agree with their shitty opinions. And this is encouraged. We are being villainised because we want to get married and have the gall to disagree with people who actively hate us. It literally does not matter how polite we are, how careful we are not to bruise their delicate feelings. We are the bad guys because we want to have the same rights as everyone else. Talk about tone policing cranked up to eleven.

It’s actually gotten to the point where we can’t even correct misinformation without having accusations of bullying and silencing thrown at us… let alone talk about wanting to be treated fairly. Sometimes reality is literally ignored in order to fit this narrative.

Edit: Not to mention that some of the NO campaign’s bullshit arguments, like they’re afraid of losing religious freedoms, have already been debunked.

It really starts to feel like the whole country is against us at this point, regardless of the fact polls show that the majority of Australians want marriage equality… but even those numbers are falling. And it looks like we might only get a 65% turnout. I’m doing what I can via social media (as well as going to physical events so don’t try that “slacktivism” bullshit on me), but the lack of engagement from a lot of people I thought were my friends is demoralising.

I don’t even give a shit if no one takes this post seriously because I’m emotional or whatever. The only people who aren’t emotional in this “debate” are the people who don’t care. Must be nice.

We’re tired. We want this to be over. We just want to have the same goddamn rights that everyone else has.

Supportive friends can act as a balm. It can be invigorating to see enormous marriage equality rallies across the country that show there are tens of thousands of people who actively support us. But this is still exhausting to be constantly subjected to those who think abusing children to make them straight is morally correct, who believe that misinformation is totally okay because they have a moral objection to queer people existing, and who don’t think we deserve to be treated like fully-fledged members of our own society.

If the American election has taught only one thing: it is that nothing is certain and we cannot be complacent.

Marriage equality will happen in Australia eventually. Just remember: if we achieve it through this draconian process, the conservatives in power do not deserve the credit. They are stalling at every opportunity they can get. They did not listen when we warned them what they are doing will harm the most vulnerable among us.

If we win, give credit to those who have supported us throughout this whole ordeal: the YES campaigners, other LGBTQIAP+ Australians, the unwavering allies, and to the politicians who are listening and doing everything they can to help.

If we lose, it doesn’t end there. We’ll keep up the pressure for however long it takes. This shit is exhausting, but if the people who hate us think they can outlast us, they know absolutely nothing about the community they claim to know everything about.

Queer folk have been fighting for our rights before many of us were born. We will keep fighting and keep that legacy alive. No matter how many assholes want us to go away, this is our country too. And the tides of history are upon us. We’ll win this, one way or another.

Just you fucking wait.

