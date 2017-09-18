Down the TBR Hole #2

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

My TBR has increased in size since my last post, even after removing the three books I decided weren’t worth keeping on there. Oops? Also, enjoy my slightly different formatting of the book covers from last week because WordPress is a nightmare when it comes to aligning anything off-centre.

I’ve always planned to get back to the Percy Jackson series. I remember being hugely fond of Percy’s narrative voice. It is a bit younger than my usual reading tastes, but I think the voice and the cool mythological shit is enough to compensate for that. Besides, I love Nico and wanna get to the spinoff series eventually.

I also own this book so that’s an easy decision. I like easy decisions. You don’t get those every day.

Verdict: Stay

Don’t ask why I added this to my Goodreads chronologically after I added the last book in the series. I don’t know. It was a long time ago and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t.

I think my decision for this one will be self-evident given the previous entry.

Verdict: Stay

This is part of a trilogy I started reading as a teen. I think one of my friends enjoyed the first book or something. I do remember liking the first book, but I probably wouldn’t now. I’ve taken this book off my shelf and stuck it in my GET AWAY FROM ME pile because I don’t think I’ll ever get around to reading it, but I am fighting some nostalgia.

Knowing how my tastes have changed, however, I don’t think it’s worth hanging onto this one. I kind of feel like I’m letting the last vestiges of my youth fly away from me or something, but I’ve got to be realistic here.

Verdict: Go

This is the final part of that trilogy the previous book is from. I suppose if I ever get hit with such an irresistible wave of nostalgia that I absolutely must read these, I can probably find them at the library. I’ll most likely forget about them once they’re off my TBR and out of the house, though.

Verdict: Go

As much as Maggie annoys me these days (*cough*bicho raro*cough*), I do have fond memories of enjoying her writing. It’s been a while since I’ve read anything of hers. However, I own the entirety of this series and hey there’s queer rep even though it’s not ownvoices. It’s not a priority, but I do plan to finish the series eventually. I can’t see myself bothering to review it, though, unless I’m really desperate for blog material.

Verdict: Stay

