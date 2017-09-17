Ten Favourite YA Book Covers

I’ve had the embryo of this post saved in my drafts forever and finally found the brainpower to actually write it.

Seeing the cover is often the first interaction a potential reader will have with a book. Cover reveals are a big deal on bookish social media and a great way to generate interest prior to release. And who doesn’t like looking at cool designs?

I have a lot of trouble picking favourites and always feel like I’m forgetting something, so let’s just say these are ten of my favourite YA book covers but not necessarily an exhaustive list. I’m also sticking to books I’ve read or own, which makes me feel a little less guilty about potentially forgetting something.

These are in alphabetical order, not order of preference.

While 27 Hours has its flaws (see review), the cover is not one of them. It fits the great descriptions found in the book and gives off the perfect otherworldly vibe.

I like Another Word for Happy‘s cover because it’s really cute and gives some clues about the story inside. I haven’t read it yet, but will definitely get around to it since I’m reading it for the Book by an Author of Colour square for Diversity Bingo.

How to Make a Wish‘s cover gives the perfect vibe for the relationship between Grace and Eva. They spend so much of their time by the water, and that’s actually where they first meet. Here’s my review of this book.

The UK cover for Now I Rise captures the darkness within Lada, one of the two protagonists in this story about a female version of Vlad the Impaler. I also really liked painted book covers.

Shadowshaper‘s cover is just… so cool. It’s great to see a POC on the cover of a book. I don’t know much about Shadowshaper (yet), but you definitely get an urban fantasy vibe looking at this.

Both of the covers for The Hate U Give are amazing, but this is the one that I have. It’s always great to see a black girl on the cover of a book. The paperback cover (pictured here) doesn’t have the protest image that the hardcover does, but it’s still gorgeous to look at. This is my review of the book.

The Interrogation of Ashala Wolf is a dystopian novel with an Aboriginal Australian protagonist, written by a Palyku author. This cover has such a cool mysterious vibe, which fits the novel wonderfully because I had no goddamn idea what was going on half the time… in a good way. Here’s my review.

I really like the cover artist who is apparently assigned to Julia Ember’s books at Harmony Ink Press. I’m really into the watercolour style used for Unicorn Tracks and other novels she is publishing with them. Review here.

The When Dimple Met Rishi cover is so bright and sunny. I love the colour scheme. It’s lovely to see an Indian-American girl on the cover… as well as the infamous coffee that features within the story itself. This is my review of the book.

Wild Beauty is quite possibly my favourite YA cover of all time. Definitely my fave of the 2017 releases and small online images really don’t do it justice. The physical cover is even better because the flowers are embossed on the dustcover.

Clearly, there are some other amazing YA book covers out there, but if I tried to find all of them, I would never have time for anything else. Books like The Gallery of Unfinished Girls also have amazing covers, but I deliberately stuck to ones I have read or own in some form just to make things easier on myself.

What are some of your favourite YA book covers?

Advertisements