Review: Ripped Pages by M. Hollis

Princess Valentina lives a reasonably comfortable life, but after her mother’s death, her father gets tired of taking care of her and locks her in a tower. She spends years on her own, talking to the birds on her windowsill, and reading books with adventures she will never experience. Her plans of running away are usually left for another day because she knows the vast forest surrounding her tower is too dangerous to cross alone. Until one day, another girl passes by on her horse and Valentina wonders if she’s finally brave enough to seize her chance of freedom. Ripped Pages is a Rapunzel F/F retelling in the format of a novelette

I received an ARC from the author

Details at a glance:

Title: Ripped Pages

Series/Standalone: Standalone

Author: M. Hollis

Genre: Fantasy retelling. I’m putting it in the YA section of my review directory because of the teen protagonist but it doesn’t really matter.

First published: 2017

Format: e-ARC

Pairings: F/F, M/M (side romance)

Sexual content: None

Rep: Lesbian MC, queer LI attracted to multiple genders, two queer male side characters

Ownvoices: Author does not consider her work ownvoices

Content warnings: emotional abuse, forced imprisonment, child abandonment, minor violence, trauma recovery — as per Hollis’s trigger warning section at the start of the book.

RIPPED PAGES is, obviously, a Rapunzel retelling and the writing style emulates that of a traditional fairytale. As such, it’s a short read. I could’ve knocked it over in a single sitting if I hadn’t been hellishly tired at the time.

In keeping with the fairytale form, the writing is very simplistic and there is a lot of telling rather than showing. This is a feature, not a bug, due to the style it is emulating.

The story starts with Princess Valentina as a child and races through much of her early childhood with an abusive father. The first part of the story is primarily time skips, which can be a little disconcerting.

The F/F is a slow burn that forms a thin thread throughout the story. The focus is on Valentina’s journey from an abused child to an almost-woman. I would’ve liked a little more development in places, especially with throwaway details like a supporting character’s injury that’s never really explained, but it’s not a deal-breaker for me.

My fellow bisexuals, and other multi-attracted folk, should be aware that while it’s clear the love interest is attracted to multiple genders, no label is used. However, Hollis does use labels in other works.

This is a cute little story with a focus on recovering from trauma and learning to be your true self. That’s what it is, and all it needs to be. While it’s not my favourite of Hollis’s work, I found it to be a nice break from longer, more complicated novels.

