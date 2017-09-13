Hi! It’s Wednesday evening in Aus so let’s get cracking.

WWW Wednesday is hosted by The Little Book Owl and asks three questions:

What Are You Currently Reading? What Did You Recently Finish Reading? What Do You Plan on Reading Next?

What are you currently reading?

I got approved! I technically haven’t started it quite yet but I plan to start tonight. So, in the meantime, let’s just drool over the cover.

I am ready for the queerness. Let’s go.

What did you recently finish reading?

I just finished my advance reader’s copy of M. Hollis’s RIPPED PAGES. I will write a full review soon.

As you can see from the cover, it’s a Rapunzel retelling, which has a f/f relationship at its heart. It’s a short novellette written in the form of a fairytale, so it’s very simplistic but it’s a nice palate-cleansing read in between longer and more complicated books.

What do you plan on reading next?

I think I’m in the mood for this one next. I’ve already rambled on about the fact I was tossing up about this and THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR. I don’t think I’m quite ready for that one yet.

