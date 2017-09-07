So, I literally just found out about this because I am incredibly unobservant. Or I have seen it and just forgot. Either is possible.

WWW Wednesday is hosted by The Little Book Owl and asks three questions:

What Are You Currently Reading? What Did You Recently Finish Reading? What Do You Plan on Reading Next?

I probably won’t do this every week because I’m not the fastest reader in the world, but who cares? Let’s go:

What are you currently reading?

I am 27% of the way through 27 HOURS. The percentage is a coincidence, I swear.

By now, I’ve gotten a bit of everyone POV (I think?) and I’m enjoying the story and the queerness. There are a few things that are bothering me about it, such as the definition of asexuality not seeming quite right, and there have been hints of the colonialist problems that other reviewers have mentioned. I’m thinking this will probably end up being a three-star read. Enjoyable so far, but the problems are distracting.

What did you recently finish reading?

I recently finished THE TIGER’S WATCH by Julia Ember. I wasn’t as into it as I would’ve liked to be, but it was interesting enough that I might consider reading the sequel when the time comes, especially since the POV character in the sequel is the one I probably liked the most. Here’s my review.

What do you plan on reading next?

I need to shrink my physical TBR a bit before I get onto more ebooks.

Because 27 HOURS is so long, it’s so hard for me to even think about the next book. I’m tossing up between SHADOWSHAPER and THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR. I’m also thinking about requesting WILD BEAUTY on Netgalley but I probably won’t get accepted since I’m outside the United States.

I’m most in the mood for WILD BEAUTY, but I’m gonna operate as if I’m not going to be approved. Of the other two, I’m more in the mood for SHADOWSHAPER at the moment, but TSIAAS has become a whole lot topical since one of the protagonists is on the brink of deportation.

Assuming I don’t get WILD BEAUTY, maybe I’ll go with SHADOWSHAPER because of my mood and read THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR right afterwards. We’ll see how I feel about reading more SFF right away after finishing 27 HOURS.

