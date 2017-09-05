Down the TBR Hole #1

Like most Goodreads users, I tend to add books to my TBR like a kid at an all-you-can-eat buffet. And, like that kid which totally wasn’t me as a child, my eyes are bigger then my stomach… brain… whatever.

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

Because I’m a coward, I’m going with 5 books. We all know how bad I am at sticking to a schedule, so it probably won’t end up being a weekly thing, but let’s see how I go. Maybe I’ll surprise everyone, including myself.

Anyway… I have 391 books on my TBR, so let’s do this.

I read the first Ship Breaker book years ago as a teen. It’s been a while, so I don’t remember the exact details. All I know is I liked it at the time and there’s a bit of nostalgia involved, but my tastes have changed dramatically over the last few years.

Let’s be honest: this sequel has been on my TBR since 2011 and I haven’t given it a moment’s thought until just now. I don’t even own it. I have enough books to read as it is, and the ones I own already are enough to carry me through until early next year at least, and those books aren’t based on my years-old tastes.

Verdict: Go

I can’t remember how old I was when I read the first two books in the Hunger Games trilogy. Pretty sure I was a teen then, as well.

I wasn’t really into Mockingjay the last time I tried to read it years ago. However, I already own the book and I read the first two books in the trilogy. I mean, come on. At some point, I have got to finish what I start.

I can’t promise I’ll get to it any time soon, but I’ve managed to remain (mostly) unspoiled and do want to know how a well-known book series ends. A lot of my own story ideas are series themselves, so… you know. It would actually help to see how various writers tie things up.

Verdict: Stay

Another book on my TBR from when I was a teen. And another one I own and just never got around to reading.

I’ve heard some mixed opinions of the book over the years. I think Daisy’s review from 2016 is a fairly balanced example of this. I’m pretty sure there’s also been some debate about the portayal of a trans woman in the stories but my brain was frying a little bit as I tried to sift through reviews. The wordbuilding apparently is a little questionable in the way it uses Asian influences, which is a red flag.

If I didn’t already own this book, it would be off my TBR in a heartbeat because I’m not wasting money or time at the library getting my hands on it. However, I already do own it, so I think it’s worth keeping for when I have a reasonable reading lull to take a stab at it. If I hate it, I can get rid of it.

Verdict: Stay (for now)

Pretty much everything that I said about Eon holds true for this one. If I really hate the first book in this duology, I’ll get rid of this one. I’m not one to DNF very often, however, so that’s an extreme situation. I do tend to finish reading books, even if I hate them with every soul in my body.

(Sidenote: Don’t be like me. It’s a real time-waster but I constantly feel bad if I don’t finish books I start reading, even if I hate them.)

But since I already own both books, they may as well stay on my TBR for the moment for when I have the time and energy to take a stab at them.

Verdict: Stay (for now)

I’m think this is one of the books I pulled off my shelves to unhaul recently. I bought it ages ago, back in the days when I actually could make impulse purchases. This is before I got pickier about the books I decide to read. Going to my local bookstore is a pain in the butt because they rarely stock diverse books, and the ones they do are usually ones I’ve already read or don’t actually feel like reading.

I was probably influenced by a friend in high school who read Garth Nix books and seemed to like them.

I just don’t really care about this one. Bye.

Verdict: Go

