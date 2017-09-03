Review: The Tiger’s Watch by Julia Ember

Sixteen-year-old Tashi has spent their life training as a inhabitor, a soldier who spies and kills using a bonded animal. When the capital falls after a brutal siege, Tashi flees to a remote monastery to hide. But the invading army turns the monastery into a hospital, and Tashi catches the eye of Xian, the regiment’s fearless young commander. Tashi spies on Xian’s every move. In front of his men, Xian seems dangerous, even sadistic, but Tashi discovers a more vulnerable side of the enemy commander—a side that draws them to Xian. When their spying unveils that everything they’ve been taught is a lie, Tashi faces an impossible choice: save their country or the boy they’re growing to love. Though Tashi grapples with their decision, their volatile bonded tiger doesn’t question her allegiances. Katala slaughters Xian’s soldiers, leading the enemy to hunt her. But an inhabitor’s bond to their animal is for life—if Katala dies, so will Tashi.

I really enjoyed Julia’s debut, UNICORN TRACKS, so I’ve been pretty excited to see more of her work, though I’ve been a bit snowed under with other books this year so I’ve had limited time to do that. Julia’s also really lucked out with her cover artist at Harmony Ink Press. Love the watercolour designs.

Details at a glance:

Title: The Tiger’s Watch

Series/Standalone: Series (Book 1 of Ashes of Gold)

Author: Julia Ember

Genre: YA Fantasy

First published: 2017

Format: e-ARC

Pairings: M/NB

Sexual content: Sex scene, not explicit

Rep: Genderfluid MC, worldbuilding and characters based on Asian cultures (I think Thim is based on Bhutanese culture and the Myeik seem to have been coded Chinese)

Ownvoices: No. (Author is a cis bi white woman.)

Content warnings: forced closeting and misgendering, implied rape threats, graphic violence

I have mixed feelings about this book, in all honesty. How much I liked it swung wildly throughout the entire read.

The thing that really shines through in THE TIGER’S WATCH is the worldbuilding. This is something I consider to be a strength of Julia’s from what I’ve read of her stuff before, so this should come as no surprise. I enjoy her brand of worldbuilding that introduces words and concepts that require figuring out through context rather than handholding for every single thing. When there were explanatory paragraphs, I felt they were necessary and didn’t detract from the story.

However, I don’t think enough time was given to explain why exactly one culture, Myeik, was invading the other, Thim. It seems that Myeik has a resource shortage but you never really get a sense that they’re desperate enough to invade a neighbour they haven’t had problems with before. To be perfectly honest, most of the Myeik characters were a bunch of dicks. I’m including Xian in that, and he was the least dickish of them all. I got the feeling we were starting to get some nuance about both countries strengths and flaws as the story progressed, but it never really got to a point where I would actually call it balanced.

I found some of the writing a bit clumsy in places. It wasn’t a constant thing, but I would occasionally get pulled out of the story by a weird collection of sentences or unnecessary additions that belaboured an already clear point. This levelled out as the story progressed.

We probably could’ve done without forcing Tashi, the genderfluid protagonist, to go into the closet and allow misgendering near the start of the book, especially since it turned out to be unnecessary anyway. I cannot begin to describe how relieved I was that we wouldn’t have to deal with that for the entirety of the book.

My opinion of Tashi as a character varied wildly throughout the story. I try to give characters some leniency when they make bad decisions or get on my nerves, but hoo boy. There were some bad decisions, like, beyond what I could justify. Other times, I completely sympathised with what they were going through and understood why they did certain things. The big plot-changing one, though, I feel was a little weak in its justification. All the reasons were given, but something about it just didn’t seem quite right. Tashi did manage to tug on my heartstrings sometimes, but just as often I wanted to shake them and make them get their act together.

At least I really liked their friend, Pharo, and the fact he seems to be the protagonist for the sequel does improve my chances of deciding to keep reading the series. I was also really fond of Tashi’s bonded tiger, Katala.

I mentioned Xian above and I want to get into him a little more. He is a compelling character, in his complexity–or just plan hypocrisy–regarding the fact he can be cruel to strangers and then turn around and say “I’d never do that to you” to someone he likes, even though that person isn’t all that different from his victims. That was an interesting thing to see, and I definitely sympathised with him at times of family crisis. I wanted to shake him a lot because he’s a dick, but at least he was interesting to read. And the blurb is a little misleading regarding how much of a romantic interest he actually is at this point, which was a huge relief to me because Tashi needs some better judgment at least some of the time.

So, THE TIGER’S WATCH was a compelling read, as much as it frustrated me at times. This review probably sounds more negative than I mean it to, but there were definitely things I liked about the story. I may decide to read the sequel when it comes out, because Pharo.

