August Book Haul

August was an uncharacteristically large haul for me. I don’t read at a lightning pace and do occasionally have to think about the existence of money as a concept. I somehow got my hands on ten books despite this. I bought three from the Melbourne Writer’s Festival, three from a bookstore visit with Trish and Tasha, three in a book swap with them, and got one e-ARC from Netgalley.

This gets long, so I’m going to put part of it under a cut.

Bookstore Finds

Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo

Welcome to the world of the Grisha. After pulling off a seemingly impossible heist in the notorious Ice Court, criminal prodigy Kaz Brekker feels unstoppable. But life is about to take a dangerous turn—and with friends who are among the deadliest outcasts in Ketterdam city, Kaz is going to need more than luck to survive in this unforgiving underworld.

Yes, I finally bought the damn thing. I don’t have the time to read it yet, though, between ARCs and Diversity Bingo.

The Loneliest Girl in the Universe by Lauren James

Can you fall in love with someone you’ve never met, never even spoken to – someone who is light years away? Romy Silvers is the only surviving crew-member of a spaceship travelling to a new planet, on a mission to establish a second home for humanity amongst the stars. Alone in space, she is the loneliest girl in the universe until she hears about a new ship which has launched from Earth – with a single passenger on board. A boy called J. Their only communication with each other is via email – and due to the distance between them, their messages take months to transmit across space. And yet Romy finds herself falling in love. But what does Romy really know about J? And what do the mysterious messages which have started arriving from Earth really mean? Sometimes, there’s something worse than being alone . . .

I have been told there is gayness involved in this book, but I haven’t found any reviews that mention it. Even if there is no gay, at least the reviews do seem to point towards it not being a tropey m/f romance, despite what the blurb implies.

Finding Nevo by Nevo Zisin

Meet Nevo: girl, boy, he, she, him, her, they, them, daughter, son, teacher, student, friend, gay, bi, lesbian, trans, homo, Jew, dyke, masculine, feminine, androgynous, queer. Nevo was not born in the wrong body. Nevo just wants everyone to catch up with all that Nevo is. Personal, political and passionate, Finding Nevo is an autobiography about gender and everything that comes with it.

This one has been on my radar for a while. It’s a memoir by an Australian non-binary person who has inhabited different queer identities over the years, depending on what felt right at the time.

MWF Purchases

Redefining Realness by Janet Mock

Since I posted the first half of the blurb yesterday, I’ll post the second half here:

This powerful memoir follows Mock’s quest for identity, from an early, unwavering conviction about her gender to a turbulent adolescence in Honolulu that saw her transitioning during the tender years of high school, self-medicating with hormones at fifteen, and flying across the world alone for sex reassignment surgery at just eighteen. With unflinching honesty, Mock uses her own experience to impart vital insight about the unique challenges and vulnerabilities of trans youth and brave girls like herself. Despite the hurdles, Mock received a scholarship to college and moved to New York City, where she earned a master’s degree, enjoyed the success of an enviable career, and told no one about her past. She remained deeply guarded until she fell for a man who called her the woman of his dreams. Love fortified her with the strength to finally tell her story, enabling her to embody the undeniable power of testimony and become a fierce advocate for a marginalized and misunderstood community. A profound statement of affirmation from a courageous woman, Redefining Realness provides a whole new outlook on what it means to be a woman today, and shows as never before how to be authentic, unapologetic, and wholly yourself.

Yep, I finally got my hands on my own copy at Janet’s keynote speech on Friday. I talk a bit about her speech in my review of this book.

Surpassing Certainty by Janet Mock

Be ready, because I’m going to post the full long-ass blurb of this one. Hey, it’s still not as long as the one for her first book, at least.

Riveting, rousing, and utterly real, Surpassing Certainty is a portrait of a young woman searching for her purpose and place in the world—without a road map to guide her. The journey begins a few months before her twentieth birthday. Janet Mock is adjusting to her days as a first-generation college student at the University of Hawaii and her nights as a dancer at a strip club. Finally content in her body, she vacillates between flaunting and concealing herself as she navigates dating and disclosure, sex and intimacy, and most important, letting herself be truly seen. Under the neon lights of Club Nu, Janet meets Troy, a yeoman stationed at Pearl Harbor naval base, who becomes her first. The pleasures and perils of their union serve as a backdrop for Janet’s progression through her early twenties with all the universal growing pains—falling in and out of love, living away from home, and figuring out what she wants to do with her life. Despite her disadvantages, fueled by her dreams and inimitable drive, Janet makes her way through New York City while holding her truth close. She builds a career in the highly competitive world of magazine publishing—within the unique context of being trans, a woman, and a person of color. Long before she became one of the world’s most respected media figures and lauded leaders for equality and justice, Janet was a girl taking the time she needed to just be—to learn how to advocate for herself before becoming an advocate for others. As you witness Janet’s slow-won success and painful failures, Surpassing Certainty will embolden you, shift the way you see others, and affirm your journey in search of self.

I bought this and Redefining Realness at the same time. And I have them both signed! Yay!

Griffith Review 57: The Perils of Populism, edited by Julianne Schultz

The world is in the grip of profound political and social change. Leaders are rising to power who promise to respond to the voice of the people – people who are aggrieved and resentful, feeling the sting of inequality and the uncertainty of a new economic order. As the global economy continues to change, disruption and reaction become inevitable. As trust is further eroded, the desire to lash out is understandable. Griffith Review 57: The Perils of Populism examines rise of populism across the world. It features several writers who won the Griffith Review Queensland Writers Fellowships, and explores the nuances of populism past and present – building a conscience, confronting sexual abuse, addressing climate-change deniers, navigating an obstructive bureaucracy, coming face-to-face with religious cults and discovering the enduring kindness of strangers. This edition of Griffith Review, edited by Julianne Schultz, brings new perspectives and insights to this troubling phenomenon.

I went to a festival event where a few of the writers were discussing populism and its impact on the political landscape and I was intrigued enough to get my hands on a copy of the book.

My One e-ARC

27 Hours by Tristina Wright

Rumor Mora fears two things: hellhounds too strong for him to kill, and failure. Jude Welton has two dreams: for humans to stop killing monsters, and for his strange abilities to vanish. But in no reality should a boy raised to love monsters fall for a boy raised to kill them. Nyx Llorca keeps two secrets: the moon speaks to her, and she’s in love with Dahlia, her best friend. Braeden Tennant wants two things: to get out from his mother’s shadow, and to unlearn Epsilon’s darkest secret. They’ll both have to commit treason to find the truth. During one twenty-seven-hour night, if they can’t stop the war between the colonies and the monsters from becoming a war of extinction, the things they wish for will never come true, and the things they fear will be all that’s left. 27 Hours is a sweeping, thrilling story featuring a stellar cast of queer teenagers battling to save their homes and possibly every human on Sahara as the clock ticks down to zero.

I’ve been excited about this one for ages and finally got a copy through Netgalley, with a little help from Entangled’s publicity department making sure I’d be approved.

I am a little concerned about the flawed racial rep and unchallenged colonialist undertones that Aimal @ Bookshelves and Paperbacks has pointed out, so I’ll be keeping an eye out for that when I finally start reading this. Give Aimal’s review a read, because it’s important to know that even an author with good intentions can mess up.

Traded Books

I traded away The Flywheel and Georgia Peaches at last (to someone who knew what they were getting into, I SWEAR) and have some more good shit to read when I have a spare moment between everything else.

Dumplin’ by Julie Murphy

Self-proclaimed fat girl Willowdean Dickson (dubbed “Dumplin’” by her former beauty queen mom) has always been at home in her own skin. Her thoughts on having the ultimate bikini body? Put a bikini on your body. With her all-American beauty best friend, Ellen, by her side, things have always worked…until Will takes a job at Harpy’s, the local fast-food joint. There she meets Private School Bo, a hot former jock. Will isn’t surprised to find herself attracted to Bo. But she is surprised when he seems to like her back. Instead of finding new heights of self-assurance in her relationship with Bo, Will starts to doubt herself. So she sets out to take back her confidence by doing the most horrifying thing she can imagine: entering the Miss Clover City beauty pageant—along with several other unlikely candidates—to show the world that she deserves to be up there as much as any twiggy girl does. Along the way, she’ll shock the hell out of Clover City—and maybe herself most of all. With starry Texas nights, red candy suckers, Dolly Parton songs, and a wildly unforgettable heroine—Dumplin’ is guaranteed to steal your heart.

I kept meaning to pick this one up. Took me long enough, goddamn.

Carol by Patricia Highsmith

In Carol, two women from different backgrounds—one a department store clerk who dreams of a better life, one who is wealthy and married—strike up a love affair with each other in 1950s New York. Cate Blanchett, star of such films as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, plays the titular housewife, Carol, while Rooney Mara of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is Therese, who immediately falls for the striking older woman. With a story based on Highsmith’s 1952 novel—originally titled The Price of Salt, which she published under the pseudonym Claire Morgan—Carol is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes (director of I’m Not There, Far from Heaven, which was nominated for four Oscars, and Velvet Goldmine) and written by Phyllis Nagy (currently writing the screenplay for Kate Atkinson’s Case Histories). This authorized edition includes an afterword by Patricia Highsmith. Previously published as The Price of Salt.

I need to read more classic queer lit. Get a sense of where our literary canon started, and all that.

The Culling by Steven dos Santos

Recruitment Day is here…if you fail, a loved one will die… For Lucian “Lucky” Spark, Recruitment Day means the Establishment, a totalitarian government, will force him to become one of five Recruits competing to join the ruthless Imposer task force. Each Recruit participates in increasingly difficult and violent military training for a chance to advance to the next level. Those who fail must choose an “Incentive”—a family member—to be brutally killed. If Lucky fails, he’ll have to choose death for his only living relative: Cole, his four-year-old brother. Lucky will do everything he can to keep his brother alive, even if it means sacrificing the lives of other Recruits’ loved ones. What Lucky isn’t prepared for is his undeniable attraction to the handsome, rebellious Digory Tycho. While Lucky and Digory train together, their relationship grows. But daring to care for another Recruit in a world where love is used as the ultimate weapon is extremely dangerous. As Lucky soon learns, the consequences can be deadly…

QUEER DYSTOPIAN QUEER DYSTOPIAN

Yeah, anyway… this one has also been on my radar for a while but kept getting snowed under by other stuff I had to read. But I own it now, so at least it’s on hand when I finally do get around to reading all the stuff that’s gotten pushed back.

Wow, this post got long.

Now, sadly, with the exception of 27 Hours, I probably won’t be able to read (or reread) any of these books for a while. But most of them are ones I’ve been meaning to get my hands on or made a damn good case for their existence on my slightly-leaner bookshelves, since I recently pulled a whole bunch of really old non-diverse books off them that I’m never going to read.

At least, once I’m done with Diversity Bingo, I have plenty of choice as to what to read next.

