Review: Redefining Realness by Janet Mock

The blurb for this book is painfully long, so I’m only going to post part of it. See the Goodreads page for the rest.

In 2011, Marie Claire magazine published a profile of Janet Mock in which she stepped forward for the first time as a trans woman. Those twenty-three hundred words were life-altering for the People.com editor, turning her into an influential and outspoken public figure and a desperately needed voice for an often voiceless community. In these pages, she offers a bold and inspiring perspective on being young, multicultural, economically challenged, and transgender in America. Welcomed into the world as her parents’ firstborn son, Mock decided early on that she would be her own person—no matter what. She struggled as the smart, determined child in a deeply loving yet ill-equipped family that lacked the money, education, and resources necessary to help her thrive. Mock navigated her way through her teen years without parental guidance, but luckily, with the support of a few close friends and mentors, she emerged much stronger, ready to take on—and maybe even change—the world.

Details at a glance:

Title: Redefining Realness: My Path to Womanhood, Identity, Love & So Much More

Series/Standalone: Standalone, now has a followup book called Surpassing Certainty

Author: Janet Mock

Genre: Memoir

First published: 2014

Format: Library Hardcover

Sexual content: Quite explicit

Rep: Biracial (Black and Native Hawaiian), trans woman, poverty

Ownvoices: Yes

Content warnings: Racism, transmisogyny (sometimes violent), domestic violence, parental drug abuse, childhood sexual assault, underage sex work, self-harm, medical procedures

This is a memoir by a biracial Black and Native Hawaiian trans woman who is also a journalist and activist. It details her journey through her childhood, through transitioning and into adulthood and finding love.

It is a hard read at times and she does not sugar-coat her story. She shines a light on her experiences with racism, poverty, transitioning both physically and socially, transmisogyny (sometimes violent), toxic masculinity, domestic violence, parental drug abuse, childhood sexual assault, and survival sex work, the latter both as a minor and as a barely-adult. One of her relatives also self-harms at one point in the book.

Janet intersperses her personal stories with mini-essays and statistics to give a broader view of what it is like to be trans, often specific to trans womanhood; poor; a POC; and an underage sex worker. Family is hugely important to her story, in all its mess and imperfections.

She occasionally uses phrases like “born in a boy’s body” or “born as a boy” when describing her own experiences, some of which are a number of years ago. However, a lot of trans people do not use that terminology. So go into this being aware of that.

Another thing to keep in mind is that, while part of her journey involves finding heterosexual love, this is not going to resonate with everyone. However, the majority of the memoir focuses on her friendships, family and her relationship with herself. Redefining Realness is definitely a good and educational read if you can stomach the painful aspects of Janet’s journey.

(So, a note to my fellow cis people: if you’re ever tempted to ask trans people unsolicited and intrusive questions, read their work instead because they’ve often already addressed anything you want to know. Janet Mock’s memoirs are a good place to start.)

I was fortunate enough to attend Janet’s keynote speech at the Melbourne Writer’s Festival on Friday, where I picked up a paperback copy of this book and a hardcover of her second memoir Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me.

She had a lot of great stuff to say and I did my best to live-tweet through the event. I am not very good at live-tweeting since I tend to forget what people are saying halfway through their sentences, but here is what I managed anyway. I won’t go into it too much here since the live-tweet has plenty of information, so I’ll stick to what’s relevant to the book specifically.

One thing she mentioned is that she was far more comfortable getting into the details about medically transitioning in her books than she is face-to-face, often with members of the media, because her readers are “willing to do the work” since they’re already taking the time to read her book in the first place. She feels that she can trust that her readers are there in good faith, which isn’t always the case in face-to-face situations where often my fellow cis people can become obsessed with trans women’s bodies, particularly genitals. She often has to tell herself not to roll her eyes before she goes on TV, because, in her words, “I don’t have the privilege to be as outraged and pissed off as I really am.”

When writing her memoirs, she “wanted to create a portrait and mirror of myself” that she didn’t have as a young, curly-haired, Black and Native Hawaiian trans girl. At one point, she said, “I’m talking to the little curly-haired trans kid in the audience.”

Janet is actively fighting for the visibility and representation that she didn’t have as a child, though she also pays homage to her forebears, including Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P Johnson. Her impact was massively visible at this talk. The room was packed with queer folk, especially trans people from all walks of life. There were so many young people there and they cheerfully made their presence known. There was even a trans girl interested in writing her own memoir and looking to Janet as an inspiration.

The part of that speech that really sticks with me, though, is that during question time, a woman was so moved that she was in tears as she asked Janet for a hug, and got one.

Janet Mock is inspiring and emboldening people, especially those who are just like her. I highly recommend reading her work and looking into her activism.

