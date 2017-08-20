The A To Z Bookish Survey

I wasn’t technically tagged by anyone but I saw Chelsea from RomWeasley doing this and she does the good old-fashioned “if you wanna do this I tag you” thing. So… she tagged me. This book tag was created by the Perpetual Page-Turner. So let’s do it.

Author you’ve read the most books from:

J.K. Rowling, easily. All the Harry Potter books, plus the related “textbooks” QUIDDITCH THROUGH THE AGES and FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM. I also started reading THE CASUAL VACANCY but wasn’t into it at all. I also have the Italian edition of that and the first three Harry Potter books, back when I actually spoke Italian.

I don’t read many long series, but hopefully I’ll change that eventually because so many of my own story ideas involve multiple books.

Best Sequel Ever:

I haven’t read many sequels lately. I’ve been reading so many standalones. I’m going to pick something I read this year because my memory sucks.

The only thing I’ve read this year so far that counts as a sequel is THE SUMMER PALACE by C.S. Pacat, which is a short story linked to the CAPTIVE PRINCE trilogy (massive TW for this series on so many fronts as it’s one of those messy problematic faves: slavery, rape, pedophilia… just to name what’s off the top of my head).

Currently Reading:

I’m currently reading three books. Well, I haven’t touched them in a bit but I started them all. Damn reading slumps.

THE TIGER’S WATCH by Julia Ember. I’ve fallen so behind on my Netgalley ARC of this. Oops.

REDEFINING REALNESS by Janet Mock. I’m seeing Janet speak at the Melbourne Writer’s Festival soon so I better get back into this.

THE DEFECTIVES by Burgandi Rakoska. I don’t like this one at all, but I hate DNF-ing so I’ll finish it eventually. Finding books with wheelchair-using protagonists is a nightmare as it is.

Drink of Choice While Reading:

Water. I sometimes drink tea for my throat or have juice with food but not usually while reading.

E-reader or Physical Book?

I prefer physical books since I typically end up reading ebooks on my phone, which can be frustrating. I do read ebooks when necessary, though.

Fictional Character You Probably Would Have Actually Dated In High School:

No one. Most fictional characters don’t make for good real-life partners. Plus I didn’t date much in high school anyway and thought I was straight.

I also rarely get fictional crushes anymore. Combination of grey-aceness and being markedly older than the characters in the YA books I read, I guess. I also think the concept of book boyfriends is kinda weird and often skews heteronormative. That’s just me, though.

I have a great deal of affection for Grace and Eva from HOW TO MAKE A WISH, and Ari and Dante from… ARI & DANTE, but it’s more maternal than anything. The only time I’m ever really maternal is over fictional characters.

Glad You Gave This Book A Chance:

THE TRAITOR’S TUNNEL by C.M. Spivey. I typically read trad-pubbed YA, and this is neither of those things, but I happened to be on Twitter when Cal was offering free review copies. I ended up really liking it. It can be slightly confusing if you haven’t read other books in the series (which I haven’t) but I really enjoyed it anyway.

Queers everywhere, including an asexual MC who I’ve seen people say is pan-romantic but I don’t recall that being said in the text. Either way, lotsa queers.

Hidden Gem Book:

HOW TO MAKE A WISH by Ashley Herring Blake is the best thing ever and more people need to read it because it’s absolutely criminal that it has fewer than 1000 ratings on Goodreads. I want to get my hands on a hard copy of this at some point since I read it as an e-ARC. So basically, Chelsea, whose post I linked above, and I share a brain on this.

Important Moment in your Reading Life:

Becoming active on Twitter again inspired me to read more diversely and also gave me tools to find diverse books to read. It’s also made me far more aware of various issues of representation and helped me revive my blog.

Going back further to my childhood, reading Harry Potter inspired me to start reading and writing on a regular basis in the first place. One of the characters from the first novel I tried to write started off as an OC in a Harry Potter fanfic that I never finished.

Just Finished:

ASCENSION by Jacqueline Koyanagi is the last book I read. A while ago. Oops.

Anyway, if you’re looking for a black, disabled (chronic pain), lesbian, polyamorous MC who’s also an engineer and wears her hair in locs, go grab that. The ebook was more expensive than I would normally go for, but I couldn’t get my hands on a physical copy at the time.

Kinds of Books You Won’t Read:

I generally don’t touch non-diverse books anymore. I have trouble reading books with straight characters even if they are diverse in other ways.

I also don’t tend to read the classics, though I’ve enjoyed some of the Ancient Greek tragedies here and there as part of my (aborted) studies.

I also rarely read outside of YA, but I have expanded of late. I read some NA and the occasional adult novel, but generally these are ones that came highly recommended or I’m reading them for a specific reason.

Longest Book You’ve Read:

HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX, probably. I don’t read many massive books these days.

Major book hangover because of:

I think SIX OF CROWS has spoiled me for books. I have so many other books to read that I don’t really have the time or money to spend on the sequel yet, but it’s on my mind a lot.

Number of Bookcases You Own:

Two. They share space with old school stuff so I can’t actually fit all my books on them. I have piles throughout my room, including a TBR pile on my bedside table, which has become almost an honorary bookshelf in itself.

One Book You Have Read Multiple Times:

I haven’t done a lot of repeat reads in the last couple years. I want to reread ARI & DANTE and FAR FROM YOU at some point.

The last book I actually reread was probably a Harry Potter book, years ago.

Preferred Place To Read:

Bed. It’s shoved up against a wall so I can prop myself up on my pillow and read fairly comfortably. It does have the side-effect of me reading late at night when I’m supposed to be sleeping, though.

Quote that inspires you/gives you all the feels from a book you’ve read:

I rarely remember book quotes because what is memory, but ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE is full of amazing quotes. I just went scrolling through the quotes posted on Goodreads and I found one that I’d forgotten:

To be careful with people and with words was a rare and beautiful thing.

Something to that effect has been on my mind lately, what with all the conversations about toxicity on YA twitter (mostly coming from people who are angry marginalised folk aren’t just accepting the verbal punches those people lash out anymore) and also in my own life. With the marriage equality debate raging in Australia and a lot of friends on Facebook changing their profile pics or posting about how they’re totally going to vote for marriage equality, it had me thinking about how some of those people have said insensitive things about bisexuality to my face. Those same people then shut me down when I complained about what they said to me. Like, I’m glad they’re gonna vote for my rights but it’s so very jarring given the way they’ve behaved towards me, sometimes quite recently.

We could all benefit from being more careful with our words and with the people around us.

Reading Regret:

Whenever I waste money on a book that turns out to be bigoted as all hell.

Oh, and when I straight-up forget to read for weeks on end.

Series You Started And Need To Finish (all books are out in series):

THE RAVEN BOYS by Maggie Stiefvater. I own all the books so I’ll get around to them eventually. Maggie has been pissing me off for a while with the way she acts on social media, but, hey, I own the books anyway. May as well read them when I have time.

Three of your All-Time Favorite Books:

ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE by Benjamin Alire Sáenz

FAR FROM YOU by Tess Sharpe

HOW TO MAKE A WISH by Ashley Herring Blake

Unapologetic Fangirl For:

*gestures at ARI & DANTE*

Also, I’m slowly getting turned into a SIX OF CROWS fangirl but have to be careful with that since I haven’t read CROOKED KINGDOM.

Very Excited For This Release More Than All The Others:

WILD BEAUTY by Anna-Marie McLemore. I have been assured that it is very queer and very well-written. I will sell my soul for a copy.

Worst Bookish Habit:

I get book slumps all the time and can leave books unfinished for weeks, if not months. At the same time, though, I’m stubborn and hate DNF-ing.

X Marks The Spot: Start at the top left of your shelf and pick the 27th book:

BETRAYAL by Lili St. Crow. Book 2 in her STRANGE ANGELS series. I haven’t read that thing in ages. It probably hasn’t aged well regarding how one of the love interests is treated regarding his race, actually.

The one thing I remember from that series was the main character had a really strong voice. It’s probably seeped into my own writing, to be honest.

Your latest book purchase:

As seen in my July Book Haul post:

Bought three books from the Book Depository: THE WORLD IN HALF by Cristina Henríquez, WRITTEN IN THE STARS by Aisha Saeed, and SHADOWSHAPER by Daniel José Older.

ZZZ-snatcher book (last book that kept you up WAY late):

COFFEE BOY by Austin Chant. I kept reading it on my phone even after I’d turned the lights out and was trying to sleep. It’s a really good book. Go read it.

Okay, so that’s it. I’m not gonna tag anyone because I hate doing that, but if you’re reading this and wanna do it, consider yourself tagged.

