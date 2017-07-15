CampNaNoWriMo Day 15

Edit: Forgot word count. It’s 47.5k today.

Today was a slow day on account of having a sick dog and yesterday’s tiredness but words happened anyway. I don’t mind too much that I’m slowing down at the moment since I don’t have much left of the story to write. It’s nice to savour it, at least a little, because I put it aside in preparation for the hellbeast that is revision.

I’m going to avoid posting an excerpt today because everything is spoilers and I’m having trouble finding bits from earlier in the story that I like enough to share, given I’ve shared a lot of the good parts already.

I have twittered:

#WIPjoy Day 15

#WIPjoy 15: "I have so much history here. I don’t know. Maybe that’s why I should go." pic.twitter.com/yZ28JfNMTU — Ann Elise Monte (@annelisemonte) July 15, 2017

And on some of my numerous plotholes:

TFW you realise partway through drafting that your MC should be a pescatarian bc she can speak to land animals and birds #amwriting #oops — Ann Elise Monte (@annelisemonte) July 15, 2017

I might have a better writing day tomorrow. We’ll see. In any case, I’m so close to winning anyway that as long as I write about 150 words a day for the rest of the month, I’ll make 50k. I generally write more than that even on my worst days. If I’m writing, I’m writing at least 500, generally speaking.

