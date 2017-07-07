CampNaNoWriMo Day 7: 22k

I knew I was going to hit 20k today, but I ended up getting there way earlier than planned, in the wee hours of the morning, because I didn’t want to leave this scene unfinished. The scene in question turned out to be a lot wordier than I expected. So… ta da. I win.

And then I upped my goal to 25k, so… technically I don’t win anymore but I’m still a winner in my heart. Assuming I keep doing well, I might just keep upping my goal by 5k increments to keep me motivated but not stressed-out.

My stretch goal is to finish the whole draft this month. I’ve done the maths and it is doable, since it’s going to wind up being around 80k total and I’d already written a bit over 30k before the month started. So if things go well and I end up going for the typical 50k goal, we’re in business.

Depending on my rate of writing, I may not post updates every day from here on out. It’ll depend on how much I write on a given day, since low wordcounts make for difficult excerpt selections. If I really start struggling to find shareable excerpts, I might dip into the stuff I wrote prior to July. I wrote about 12k in May, between these two Camp NaNoWriMo events, so there is still a bit hanging around that I haven’t picked apart for sharing purposes yet.

And here’s my usual excerpt. Again, it was difficult to pick something because today’s writing was very spoiler-heavy and I don’t want to give away everything on the off-chance this hunk of words ends up being publishable. Context: Tesana has just woken from her enchanted sleep.

I’m only smiling at Eira for a second before a sneeze sends my face pitching forward into my own hand. Naturally, she laughs at me. I glare up at her. Eira grins, not apologetic at all. “Good morning, sunshine.” “Get out of my face.” She holds up her hands in mock surrender and climbs off the bed. I finally notice the three men in the room. The Huntsman stands guard by the door, arms crossed, seemingly subconsciously. Argyle is doubled over beside him, breathing hard, while Farlan pats his back absent-mindedly. “Tesana, you remember everyone’s names, right?” Eira says. I nod, pushing back the covers. “Excellent. Everyone, this is Tesana. Tesana, this is everyone.” My feet find the floor. I hiss against the cold. “Take your time,” Huntsman says, apparently misinterpreting the sound. “You’ve been asleep a long time.” “I feel fine,” I tell him, pushing myself to my feet. I stumble a little, but catch myself before anyone can move to help me. “Oh, that’s so not fair,” Eira says. “I was laid up for days after I woke up and I was only asleep for a year.” “Only,” Huntsman scoffs. “My curse came from the Fairy Queen herself. Yours was a poor imitation.” “Thanks,” Eira says, deadpan. “We passed your parents in the throne room on the way here,” Argyle says. “If you need a moment, I can check—” “I’m fine,” I promise. “I want to see them.” The men file out first. Eira takes my hand as we follow them. “There was a dragon,” she says and I honestly can’t tell whether she’s joking or not. Until: “It had gotten tangled up in the sleeping magic somehow and it’s the only reason your parents were still alive. The fairies who put them to sleep weren’t strong enough to maintain the magic for long. I had to send it back to the fairy realm before we could wake you, so I had to hurry to wake you up before the magic ran out. I hope I got to you in time, but… well, be prepared for anything, okay?” I squeeze her hand, but don’t say anything. I didn’t sleep for a hundred years, dragging my parents down with me, just so I could wake up an orphan. They have to be okay. Everyone else from my own era is already dead. My mind flits to Rhian again, but I try not to let it overwhelm me.

